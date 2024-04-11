Bling Empire cast net worth: The affluent actors ranked by wealth

Bling Empire is a Netflix reality show that follows the lives of a group of super-wealthy Asian and Asian-American residents of Los Angeles, USA. The show premiered on 15 January 2021 and last aired on 5 October 2022. Its fans have been curious to know how much each Bling Empire star is worth. Know Bling Empire cast net worth and what they are up to now.

Jeff Jenkins Productions produced Bling Empire, which aired for three seasons, releasing 26 episodes. The show starred some of the best actors, such as Kane Lim and Kim Lee. What has caught the attention of every Bling Empire viewer is the wealth of the cast members, which leaves them wondering, are the Bling Empire cast really rich?

Bling Empire cast net worth

The main cast of Bling Empire included Anna Shay, Kevin Kreider, Christine Chiu, Kim Lee, Jaime Xie, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Dorothy Wang, Cherie Chan, Mimi Morris, Gabriel Chiu, and Andrew M. Gray. Below is the Bling Empire cast, where they are now, and their net worth.

Actor Net worth Anna Shay $600 million Cherie Chan $200 million Mimi Morris $100 million Gabriel and Christine Chiu $80 million Jaime Xie $50 million Kane Lim $20 million Dorothy Wang $10 million Kelly Mi Li $5 million Andrew M. Gray $2 million Kim Lee $500,000 Kevin Kreider $10,000

1. Anna Shay — $600 million

Anna Shay attends the 'Bling Empire' Season 2 Netflix Event at a private Los Angeles, California residence. Photo: Andrew Toth

Full name: Anna Erika Shay

Anna Erika Shay Date of birth: 30 January 1961

30 January 1961 Date of death: 1 June 2023

1 June 2023 Place of birth: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Occupation: Reality TV star, socialite, entrepreneur

Anna Shay is the richest among the Netflix Bling Empire cast members. According to Celebrity Net Worth, IMDb, and Wealthy Gorilla, the entrepreneur's net worth was alleged to be $600 million at the time of her death.

Anna was the only daughter of the late billionaire businessman Edward Albert Shay and Ai Oizumi Shay. She inherited her father's company, Pacific Architects and Engineers. In 2006, Anna and her brother Allen Shay sold shares of the company to Lockheed Martin for $1.2 billion.

2. Cherie Chan — $200 million

Cherie Chan attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Full name: Cherie Chan

Cherie Chan Date of birth: 9 September 1976

9 September 1976 Place of birth: Hong Kong

Hong Kong Occupation: TV personality, entrepreneur

According to Pop Buzz, Screen Rant, and The Tab, the reality TV star has an alleged net worth of $200 million. She acquired wealth through Cherie's inheritance from her family's denim empire. Chan and her husband own a tequila company called Religion Tequila.

3. Mimi Morris — $100 million

Full name: Mimi Morris

Mimi Morris Date of birth: 9 November 1969

9 November 1969 Place of birth: Vietnam

Vietnam Occupation: Former model, entrepreneur, reality TV star, social media influencer

According to Film Siyappa and The Tab, the former model has an alleged net worth of $100 million. She has earned her wealth through her career as an entrepreneur, TV personality, and former model.

She worked for notable brands, including Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Mae Pans. Mimi Morris is currently into business, operating various business ventures, including financial investments and substantial property holdings.

4. Gabriel and Christine Chiu — $80 million

Gabriel Chiu and Christine Chiu attend the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala. Photo: Axelle

Full name: Gabriel Ham Chang Chiu Jr, Christine Chiu

Gabriel Ham Chang Chiu Jr, Christine Chiu Date of birth: 22 July 1967, 13 December 1982

22 July 1967, 13 December 1982 Place of birth: Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan, Taiwan Occupation: Plastic surgeon, philanthropist, reality TV star, businesswoman, TV personality

Gabriel and Christine Chiu appeared in the Netflix series Bling Empire. How much is Dr Gabriel Chiu worth? According to Heart Radio, Nicki Swift, and Celebrity Net Worth, the couple have an estimated net worth of $80 million.

They have primarily acquired earnings from their plastic surgery clinic, Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery and as Bling Empire stars. They are also philanthropists. They donate 50% of their clinic's net dollar to the community.

5. Jaime Xie — $50 million

Jaime Xie outside Off-White, during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/25 as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Full name: Jaime Xie

Jaime Xie Date of birth: 9 November 1997

9 November 1997 Place of birth: Atherton, California, United States

Atherton, California, United States Occupation: Model, entrepreneur, TV personality, socialite

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Celebrity Net Worth, and Naija News, the model has an estimated net worth of $50 million. Jaime comes from a wealthy family. Her father, Ken Xie, co-founded a cyber-security company, Fortinet, worth $20 billion. Therefore, part of Jaime's wealth comes from her inheritance.

6. Kane Lim — $20 million

Kane Lim at the Unforgettable Gala held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Elyse Jankowski

Full name: Kane Lim

Kane Lim Date of birth: 5 December 1990

5 December 1990 Place of birth: Singapore

Singapore Occupation: Realtor, reality TV star, investor, social worker, actor, philanthropist

According to Wealthy Gorilla, Digital Ocean, and Celebrity Net Worth, the actor's net worth is alleged to be $20 million. Lim runs several businesses, which have significantly contributed to his earnings.

Lim co-founded the Leighton&Kane company based in Singapore in December 2012. He is also an associate founder of Social Media, a firm that captures the latest fashion and style. The reality TV star also runs a fashion-based online store called Thefashionfund.

7. Dorothy Wang — $10 million

Dorothy Wang attends the season 2 launch celebration party for Netflix's "Bling Empire". Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Dorothy Wang

Dorothy Wang Date of birth: 27 January 1988

27 January 1988 Place of birth: Beverly Hills, United States

Beverly Hills, United States Occupation: Reality TV star, licensed realtor

According to Celebrity Net Worth, News Now Nigeria, and Women's Health, the realtor's net worth is estimated at $10 million. Dorothy comes from a wealthy family, which contributes to her wealth.

Her father, Roger Wang, is a billionaire businessman who is the founder of companies such as Golden Eagle Retail Group and Nanjing Eagle International Group. Dorothy Wang has a jewellery line, Fabuluxe and a champagne brand, Rich and Bubbly.

8. Kelly Mi Li — $5 million

Kelly Mi Li attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "The Brothers Sun". Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Kelly Mi Li

Kelly Mi Li Date of birth: 13 November 1985

13 November 1985 Place of birth: Kunming, China

Kunming, China Occupation: Film producer, entrepreneur

According to Grand Peoples, Pop Buzz, and Filmy Siyappa, the entrepreneur's alleged net worth is $5 million. She has earned her wealth from his career as a producer and reality TV star and by running several businesses.

Kelly is the founder of a production company, Wet Paws Media. She is a producer who has worked on films and TV shows like Immediate Family, Cypher, and Echo Boomers. She was also one of the Bling Empire's producers.

9. Andrew M. Gray — $2 million

Full name: Andrew Michael Gray

Andrew Michael Gray Date of birth: 4 February 1987

4 February 1987 Place of birth: Sacramento, California, United States

Sacramento, California, United States Occupation: Actor, writer, former model, producer

According to The Sun, Kemi Filani News, and The Things, the actor's estimated net worth is $2 million. He has mainly acquired wealth from being a Bling Empire star and actor.

The American actor has modelled for various brands, such as Vanity Fair and Dior. He has been featured in films and TV series such as Power Rangers Megaforce, Tommy: A Power Rangers Story, and Betrayed.

10. Kim Lee — $500,000

Full name: Kim Lee

Kim Lee Date of birth: 22 May 1988

22 May 1988 Place of birth: Orange County, California, United States

Orange County, California, United States Occupation: DJ, model, musician, actress, reality TV star

According to Wealthy Gorilla and Celebrity Net Worth, the DJ has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Unlike most of his Bling Empire cast members, Kim doesn't come from a wealthy family.

Kim began working as a model, appearing on New York and Paris runways. She has also been featured in several music videos for celebrities like Kanye West, Katy Perry, and Nicki Minaj. She is known for starring in films and TV series such as Hangover II, CSI, and Entourage. Kim currently works as a DJ.

11. Kevin Kreider — $10,000

Kevin Kreider attends the Los Angeles Lionsgate's "Joy Ride" premiere. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Kevin Taejin Kreider

Kevin Taejin Kreider Date of birth: 21 August 1983

21 August 1983 Place of birth: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Occupation: Model, actor, fitness coach, motivational speaker, entrepreneur

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $10,000. Many sources cited that his net worth was alleged to be $10 million. However, he disputed the allegations.

In an interview with E! News, he mentioned that the figure had been exaggerated. Kevin had disclosed that he lived in a 1000 dollar-a-month apartment with roommates. He stated:

I think I'm probably the last person to know I was worth that much. Secondly, it seems more like a future prediction instead of a current prediction.

He added;

I feel very flattered. I actually feel flattered that people would even say stuff like that, cause it's kind of a compliment.

His primary source of income is from his businesses and acting career. In addition, Kevin Kreider owns a few companies, such as Taejin Entertainment LLC, SANS by Taejin Beverage, and ALLS Productions. Kevin has starred in films and TV shows, like The Escape, Devon Diep, and Phantom Faye.

Who is the richest cast member of the Bling Empire?

Anna Shay is the wealthiest, with an estimated net worth of $600 million. Apart from being a TV star, she has several other income streams.

Bling Empire is a hit reality TV show about the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites in LA who love shopping, touring the world, and partying. The Bling Empire cast net worth are testament to their lifestyles.

