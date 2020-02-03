Eminem's net worth in 2022: How wealthy is the famous rapper?

Marshall Mathers is one of the world's most renowned hip-hop artists, often credited as one of the greatest rappers of all time. He is a multi-award-winning rapper, and his music has been platinum certified several times. As of 2022, he has sold about 170 million albums. As a result, Eminem's net worth is something to behold. Since his initial success in the early 2000s, Eminem net worth has grown steadily through album and ticket sales.

Eminem's net worth is the sixth richest rapper globally, with a net worth of $230 million in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Marshall Mathers' net worth is greatly attributed to his impressive album sales. His most profitable album is The Marshall Mathers LP. This project sold over 20 million copies worldwide and is considered among one of hip-hop's fastest-selling albums to date. He has also had great successes in endorsements with companies such as Nike.

Eminem's profile summary

Birth name: Marshall Bruce Mathers III

Marshall Bruce Mathers III Other names: Slim Shady, M&M, Double M

Slim Shady, M&M, Double M Date of birth: 17th October 1972

17th October 1972 Age: 49 years in 2022

49 years in 2022 Birth sign: Libra

Libra Place of birth: St Joseph, Missouri, United States

St Joseph, Missouri, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m)

5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Gender: Male

Male Sexuality: Not known

Not known Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Former wife: Kimberly Anne Scott (From 1999 to 2006, 2006 to 2006)

Kimberly Anne Scott (From 1999 to 2006, 2006 to 2006) Children: Three, including Haile and two adopted

Three, including Haile and two adopted Father: Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr

Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr Mother: Deborah Rae

Deborah Rae Siblings: 3 half-siblings, Sarah and Michael from dad's side; Nathan Kane Samara from mom's side

3 half-siblings, Sarah and Michael from dad's side; Nathan Kane Samara from mom's side Profession: Hip-hop artist, songwriter, record producer, actor, film producer

Hip-hop artist, songwriter, record producer, actor, film producer Record labels: Aftermath, Shady, Interscope, Web

Aftermath, Shady, Interscope, Web Years active: 1988 to date

1988 to date Agent: Paul Rosenberg

Paul Rosenberg Instagram: @eminem

@eminem Twitter: @Eminem

@Eminem Facebook: @eminem

@eminem YouTube: @EminemMusic

@EminemMusic Website: Eminem.com

Eminem.com Net worth: Approximately $230 million in 2022

How much is Eminem worth?

The Detroit rapper is one of the highest-earning entertainers in the world. Photo: @Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

Marshall Mathers has been in the music industry for over 20 years. As a result, he has garnered a great number of dedicated supporters and a massive fortune. How much is Marshall Mathers worth in 2022? The multi-platinum selling hip-hop artist has a net worth of about $230 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eminem Is one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world. He makes about $20 million per year, exceeding $50 million if he is actively touring to promote his music. As of 2022, he is the 6th richest rapper in the world. The first position is taken by rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West with $6.6 billion, number two is Jay-Z with $1.3 billion, and the third richest rapper is P Diddy with $900 million.

The rise of Eminem

Born as Marshall Bruce Mathers III on 17th October 1972, the artist did not have an easy life. His father left when he was six months old. His mother, Deborah R. Nelson-Mathers, was 15-years-old at the time.

His youth was filled with sad stories about his mother's reported drug addiction, cruelty, and abandonment. At school, he was faced with more troubles. The artist was insistently bullied. One time, his bullies hurt him so badly that they left him in a coma, and he was hospitalized.

When he was in 9th grade, he dropped out of school. He used to rap to his friends at school and later started performing in underground rap battles as he struggled to make a name for himself.

Eminem albums

Eminem has dominated the hip-hop industry for more than 20 years. Photo: @eminem

Source: Instagram

In 1996, he released his first solo album, Infinite. However, he was only recognized three years later, in 1999, after launching The Slim Shady LP.

The 2000s were great for the hip-hop artist as he, despite being a white artist in a black-dominated genre, ruled the industry. Here are some of his albums from 1999 to date.

The Slim Shady LP : Released on 23rd February 1999, the album sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

: Released on 23rd February 1999, the album sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The Marshal Mathers LP : He released the EP on 23rd May 2000, under Shady Records. Global sales reached a total of 23,290,000.

He released the EP on 23rd May 2000, under Shady Records. Global sales reached a total of 23,290,000. The Eminem Show : On 26th May 2002, he released this album, and 22,950,000 copies were sold globally.

On 26th May 2002, he released this album, and 22,950,000 copies were sold globally. 8 Mile: 29th October 2002. Over 10 million copies were sold globally.

29th October 2002. Over 10 million copies were sold globally. Encore: 16th November 2004. It performed well and had over 11 million global sales.

16th November 2004. It performed well and had over 11 million global sales. Eminem Presents: The Re-Up: It was released on 5th December 2006. Some of its famous songs, include No Apologies and Shake That ft Nate Dogg

It was released on 5th December 2006. Some of its famous songs, include and ft Nate Dogg Relapse : 15th May 2009. Over 4 million copies of this album were bought all over the globe.

15th May 2009. Over 4 million copies of this album were bought all over the globe. Recovery: 18th June 2010. Over eight million copies were sold all over the globe.

18th June 2010. Over eight million copies were sold all over the globe. Kamikaze: His tenth studio album was released on 31st August 2018. It did not perform very well as it sold slightly over 1 million copies.

His tenth studio album was released on 31st August 2018. It did not perform very well as it sold slightly over 1 million copies. Music To Be Murdered By: Released early January 2020. The album has 20 songs with collaborations from famous artists such as Young M.A, Ed Sheeran, Anderson Paak and Skylar Grey.

Eminem Revival sales

After taking a seven-year break, the hip-hop star released his project Revival on 14th December 2017. The 19-song album had some heartfelt tunes like Need Me, Bad Husband, River, and Arose. Revival peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 albums. The artist sold about 267,000 album copies in the first week. By the end of 2019, over three million copies of the same had been sold.

Even though Marshall does not release music frequently like other artists, Eminem's net worth keeps growing by millions each year. This is a testament to his popularity and the exceptional quality of his music across the globe.

