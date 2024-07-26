The Super Falcons of Nigeria sadly lost their Paris 2024 Olympics opening match 1-0 to Brazil

Fans of the football-loving nation questioned why Asisat Oshoala was an unused substitute

It was not the first time in her career that the six-time African Best was not played in a match

The Super Falcons of Nigeria lost 1-0 to Brazil in their Paris 2024 Olympics opening Group C match, thanks to Gabi Nunes’ first-half goal off Marta's assist.

One of the big talking points was head coach Randy Waldrum leaving striker Asisat Oshoala on the bench throughout the match despite needing a goal for most of the 90 minutes.

The decision was rightfully questioned, but it was not the first time that the former Barcelona Feminino forward has been an unused substitute in her decorated career.

Legit.ng looks at seven times the African Women's Footballer of the Year has been benched for 90 minutes.

Seven times Oshoala was benched

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

Yesterday was not the first time Waldrum left the Bay FC striker on the bench. In the first leg of the final phase of the Olympics qualifier against South Africa in April, she was benched because she arrived from the United States a day before the game. Rasheedat Ajibade won it for the Falcons.

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

In what would eventually be her final El Clasico, she watched it all from the sidelines as she was not called into action. Barca Feminino won 5-0 convincingly against Madrid. As noted by Reuters, it was their 12th consecutive El Clasico victory.

Frankfurt 1-3 Barcelona

For the second straight game, Asisat was an unused substitute. After sitting on the bench for the Clasico victory, she assumed the same position for the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage match against Frankfurt, which Barca won 3-1.

Barcelona 6-1 Sporting de Huelva

Barcelona completed their domestic treble in 2022 with a dominant 6-1 win over Sporting de Huelva in the Copa de la Reina final. The Super Falcons star was on the bench throughout her second straight final, having also sat out the 2021 final against Levante.

Barcelona 4-2 Levante

Barca women's team won the 2021 Copa de la Reina final dominantly and without the help of that three-time AFCON winner. Alexia Putellas scored twice, Patricia Guijarro and Marta Torrejón added one each.

Barcelona 3-1 Minsk

As noted by ESPN, Nigerian forward Emueje Ogbiagbevha opened the scoring against Barcelona before they responded with three goals to dispatch the Belarusians 3-1. While one Nigerian was dazzling, the other, unfortunately, was benched, and it was the former Arsenal star.

Espanyol 0-4 Barcelona

Barcelona were on the verge of wrapping up the La Liga F title in 2019 and faced a derby against Espanyol. The former Robo Queens star was an unused substitute as they ran out 4-0 winners.

