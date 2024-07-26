Alex Iwobi Sprays Dollars at Sister’s Wedding As Proud Mother Hits Dance Floor

Alexi Iwobi splashed dollar notes on his beautiful sister Marie, who just had her traditional wedding

The Super Eagles midfielder was visibly overjoyed as he lavished his beloved sibling and mother with cash

Alex and his Marie are the only children of their parents and they appear to have a close-knit relationship

Alex Iwobi dollar notes on his sister's wedding. Photo: @marieiwobi.

The siblings were excited as Marie looked gorgeous on her 'happiest day'.

While the mother 'dug it down' with the bride, the former Arsenal star threw her some cash as well.

His dad, Chuka, who was dressed in black, could also be seen joining the vibe as he also handed cash to the bride.

Soccernet reports that Iwobi and his sister are the only children of their parents and appear to have a close-knit relationship.

Marie is a writer and editor who is based in the United Kingdom.

What is Alex Iwobi's net worth

As of 2023, Alex Iwobi is said to have an estimated net worth of $8 million and remained one of the highest-paid Nigerian footballers.

Spotrac reports that the 28-year-old is currently one of the highest earners at English Premier League club Fulham.

The former Arsenal and Everton midfielder moved to the Craven Cottage outfit last summer and smiles home with £80,000 weekly.

Alex Iwobi drops hit single

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian midfielder Iwobi recently sent the social media space agog after clips of his debut song, Don't Shoot, went viral.

The Super Eagles midfielder was part of the Nigerian squad that lost one of the last two World Cup qualifiers against Benin Republic.

His new song has sparked reactions online, with many noting that if Nigeria fails to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, he should prepare for another round of cyberbullying.

