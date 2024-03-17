40 best anime traps: ultimate list of characters who defy stereotypes

Anime traps are male characters in anime who possess feminine features and appearances to the point where they can be easily mistaken for females. They are loved because they challenge traditional ideas about masculinity and femininity and their playful antics. This post delves into the best anime traps that have left an indelible mark on the anime world.

Anime traps challenge traditional ideas about masculinity and femininity and their playful antics. Photo: @CosuNime, @astolfobesto, @ikutoxamuxyoru on Facebook (modified by author)

40 best anime traps

These anime traps defy traditional gender norms and captivate audiences with unique and enigmatic charm. Below is an anime trap list of the most famous ones from different animes.

Character Anime/manga Honjo Kamatari Rurouni Kenshin Chihiro Fugisaki Danganronpa: The Animation Felix Argyle Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World Astolfo anime Fate/Apocrypha Haku Naruto Migurie Minna Sekirei Hime Arikawa Princess Princess Asuramaru Seraph of the End (Owari no Seraph) Rui Hanazono Fruits Basket Umio Sonoda Umineko When They Cry Yuki Sohma Fruits Basket Kyuubei Yagyu Gintama Ikuto Tsukiyami Shugo Chara! Souta Takanashi Working!! (Wagnaria!!) Ed Cowboy Bebop Ruka Urushibara Stein’s Gate Shidou Mariya Maria†Holic Afuro Terumi Inazuma Eleven Shiota Nagisa Assassination Classroom Kikuchi Makoto The iDOLM@STER Johan Liebert Monster Charlotte Dunois Infinite Stratos Kino Kino's Journey Pico Jun Watarase Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl Pico Pico Velouria Fire Emblem: Fates. A Wolfskin Saika Totsuka My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Gasper Vladi High School DxD Hideyoshi Kinoshita Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts (Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu)

Yukimura Kusunoki The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Hataraku Maou-sama!) Kenjiro Hato Genshiken Femto Berserk Idia Shroud Disney: Twisted-Wonderland Xianming Lin Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens Shirogane Naoto Persona 4 Aoi Futaba You're Under Arrest Izumi Miyamura Horimiya Mare Bello Fiore Overlord Hideri Kanzaki Blend S Kashima Yuu Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

1. Honjo Kamatari

Honjo Kamatari in a traditional Japanese outfit (L). The character with a joyful smile (R). Photo: @kamatarixx on X (Twitter), @kiriyabb on Facebook (modified by author)

Honjo Kamatari is a Rurouni Kenshin anime and manga series trap character. Kamatari is a member of the Juppongatana, a group of elite warriors serving the main antagonist, Shishio Makoto. The character is initially introduced as a male but later identifies as a woman.

2. Chihiro Fugisaki

Chihiro Fugisaki in a white long-sleeve top and a dark pleated skirt (L). The character in a green jacket and a dark pleated skirt (R). Photo: @Chihiro-Fujisaki on Facebook (modified by author)

Chihiro Fugisaki is a character from Danganronpa: The Animation. Chihiro is a student trapped in high school with other characters known for being skilled in programming and technology. Initially presenting as male, Chihiro later identifies as female.

3. Felix Argyle

Felix Argyle wears a white outfit (L). The character reaching out towards a white flower (R). Photo: @FxAxTxE on Facebook (modified by author)

Felix Argyle is among the top anime characters from Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World. Also known as Ferris, he is a skilled healer and a member of the Crusch Camp. Felix has cat-like features, including cat ears and a tail.

4. Astolfo

Astolfo trap character from Fate/Apocrypha anime. Photo: @YourTrapCon, @astolfobesto on Facebook (modified by author)

Astolfo is a character from Fate/Apocrypha anime. The character is known for his cheerful and carefree personality. Astolfo is initially introduced in a more androgynous manner, and his gender is not explicitly defined in the series.

5. Haku

Haku in a pink and white outfit (L). The character in dark clothing (R). Photo: @HakuIsAMan on Facebook (modified by author)

Haku is a character from the Naruto anime. He is initially introduced as a skilled and mysterious ninja who serves as an antagonist. While appearing male, Haku's true gender is revealed later in the series. He is known for his exceptional combat skills.

6. Migurie Minna

Migurie Minna from Sekirei anime. Photo: @ega8523, @LunariaCelestin on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Migurie Minna is a trap anime character from Sekirei anime. She is a Sekirei, a humanoid extraterrestrial being with unique powers, and is part of the Sekirei Plan. Also known as Matsu, Migurie is highly intelligent and serves as the strategist for her Ashikabi.

7. Hime Arikawa

Hime Arikawa in black and white maid outfit (L). The character in casual attire, including a white top and striped scarp (R). Photo: @aNiMeTrApSS on Facebook (modified by author)

Hime Arikawa is a character in Princess Princess anime. Assigned male at birth, Hime is forced to cross-dress and participate in his school's princess program, where boys dress as girls to boost morale.

8. Asuramaru

Asuramaru in a green and white outfit (L). The character in a black outfit (R). Photo: @Kawaii-Anime-Traps, @BlackDamon.AsuramaruTepes on Facebook (modified by author)

Asuramaru, also known as Ashera Tepes, is a character from Seraph of the End (Owari no Seraph). Asuramaru is a powerful demon weapon and is initially introduced as a Cursed Gear, a weapon wielded by the series' protagonists to combat vampires.

9. Rui Hanazono

Rui Hanazono strap anime character from Fruits Basket anime. Photo:@Despuntater on Facebook (modified by author)

Rui Hanazono is an anime trap character from Fruits Basket. Assigned male at birth, Rui is introduced as a student at Kaibara High School. Rui is part of the student council and initially presents as a boy.

10. Umio Sonoda

Umio Sonoda standing next to a red post (L). The character is in a red and yellow uniform (R). Photo: @umisonodacharacterpage on Facebook (modified by author)

Umio Sonoda is a character from Umineko When They Cry anime. Umio is introduced as a mysterious and gender-neutral character with a calm and composed demeanour.

11. Yuki Sohma

Yuki Sohma from the anime and manga series Fruits Basket. Photo: @YUKlSOHMA on Facebook (modified by author)

Yuki Sohma is a character from the anime and manga series Fruits Basket. He is a member of the Sohma family, a clan cursed to transform into Chinese zodiac animals when hugged by someone of the opposite sex or under great stress. He is calm, reserved, and polite, earning the nickname "Prince Yuki".

12. Kyuubei Yagyu

Kyuubei Yagyu from Gintama anime. Photo: @tarps on Facebook (modified by author)

Kyuubei Yagyu appears in the anime Gintama. They are neither male nor female, and their gender identity is a recurring theme throughout the series. They are skilled swordsmen and members of the Yagyu clan, a family of elite swordsmen.

13. Ikuto Tsukiyomi

Ikuto Tsukiyomi against a cosmic background of stars and galaxies (L). The character wearing a cross necklace (R). Photo: @ikutoxamuxyoru on Facebook (modified by author)

Ikuto Tsukiyomi is a character from the anime and manga series Shugo Chara! Ikuto has a slender face and body that gives him a feminine look. His expression also adds to this confusion and plants doubts in the minds of the viewers about his sexuality and gender.

14. Souta Takanashi

Souta Takanashi appears frustrated (L). The character holding a plate bearing a dessert (R). Photo: @PresidentAnimeMemes, @SetsuAni on Facebook (modified by author)

Souta Takanashi is one of the main characters from Working!! (Wagnaria!!) anime. He is one of the main characters and serves as a waiter at the Wagnaria family restaurant. The character is also a cross-dresser who often dresses up in waitress clothes.

15. Ed

Ed strap anime from Cowboy Bebop. Photo: @anotherAnimePagexD, @aNiMeTrApSS on Facebook (modified by author)

Ed is a character from Cowboy Bebop anime. A highly skilled hacker and member of the Bebop crew, Ed is initially introduced as an androgynous child with a quirky personality. Ed's gender is intentionally left ambiguous in the series, contributing to the character's carefree nature.

16. Ruka Urushibara

Ruka Urushibara from Stein’s Gate novel series. Photo: @Ruka-Urushibara on Facebook (modified by author)

Ruka Urushibara is a character from the anime and visual novel series Stein’s Gate. He is a childhood friend of the protagonist, Rintarou Okabe. The character wishes to be female and later acquires a special D-Mail device that alters the timeline, leading to changes in his gender.

17. Shidou Mariya

Shidou Mariya from Maria†Holic anime. Photo: @mariahorikku on Facebook (modified by author)

Shidou Mariya is a character from Maria†Holic anime. Mariya is the series's main antagonist and is initially introduced as a beautiful, refined young man. However, it is later revealed that Mariya is, in fact, a cross-dressing boy who enrols in an all-girls school.

18. Afuro Terumi

Afuro Terumi from Inazuma Eleven anime. Photo: @Afuro-Aphrodi-Terumi on Facebook (modified by author)

Afuro Terumi, also known as Aphrodite, is a character from the Inazuma Eleven anime. Afuro is a highly skilled soccer player who initially presents as a boy. Despite his masculine appearance, Afuro's true gender identity is revealed later in the series, adding depth to his character.

19. Shiota Nagisa

Shiota Nagisa from Assassination Classroom anime. Photo: @Nagisa-Shiota-no-sekai on Facebook (modified by author)

Shiota Nagisa is a character from the anime Assassination Classroom. Nagisa is part of the main cast of students tasked with assassinating their alien teacher, Koro-sensei. Nagisa is known for his androgynous appearance and gentle demeanour.

20. Kikuchi Makoto

Kikuchi Makoto from The iDOLM@STER anime. Photo: @media on Facebook (modified by author)

Kikuchi Makoto is a character from The iDOLM@STER anime. Makoto is a member of the idol group 765 Production and is initially introduced as a tomboyish girl. However, she later reveals that she identifies more with being a girl.

21. Johan Liebert

Johan Liebert from the Monster series. Photo: @Johan-Liebert on Facebook (modified by author)

Johan Liebert is a character from the anime Monster. He is a central antagonist in the series, introduced as a mysterious figure. His character is deeply complex, and exploring his past reveals aspects of his identity that contribute to the psychological thriller elements of Monster.

22. Charlotte Dunois

Charlotte Dunois from Infinite Stratos anime. Photo: @dantescharlotte on Facebook (modified by author)

Charlotte Dunois is among the famous anime trap characters from Infinite Stratos. Initially introduced as a transfer student, Charlotte is revealed to be a male who cross-dresses to attend the all-female Infinite Stratos Academy.

23. Kino

Kino from Kino's Journey anime. Photo: @AnimeNewsz, @tsukkiusa2 on Facebook (modified by author)

Kino is the main character in Kino's Journey anime. Kino is a traveller who explores different countries and cultures. Kino's gender is intentionally left ambiguous in the series, and the character is often referred to with gender-neutral pronouns.

24. Jun Watarase

Jun Watarase wearing a maid outfit with a white apron (L). The character in blue and white attire with a green scarf (R). Photo: @ntgy666, @YourTrapCon on Facebook (modified by author)

Jun Watarase is an anime character from Kashimashi: Girl Meets Girl. He is initially introduced as a male high school student but transforms into a girl after a supernatural event.

25. Pico

Pico with his large and expressive eyes (L). The character sitting with his knees up and wearing a pink outfit (R). Photo: @joanadavid0 on Facebook (modified by author)

Pico is a character from the anime Pico series. Pico is a young and androgynous character who navigates complex relationships and experiences. The series explores themes of love, identity, and sexual awakening.

26. Velouria

Velouria from Fire Emblem: Fates. A Wolfskin unit video game. Photo: @FabricatedGarou on Facebook (modified by author)

Velouria is a character from the Fire Emblem: Fates. A Wolfskin unit video game. Velouria is a shapeshifter with wolf-like features. In the game, Velouria can potentially be recruited as an ally. Her character design and background contribute to the fantasy elements of the series.

27. Saika Totsuka

Saika Totsuka from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU anime. Photo: @Hikigaya143 on Facebook (modified by author)

Saika Totsuka is one of the best anime traps from My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU anime. Totsuka is a member of the school's tennis club and is known for his androgynous appearance. Despite his masculine hobbies, he is known for his gentle and kind personality.

28. Gasper Vladi

Gasper Vladi from the High School DxD novel series. Photo: @GasperVladiDxDGerman on Facebook (modified by author)

Gasper Vladi is a character from the anime and light novel series High School DxD. Gasper is a young vampire who can manipulate time by freezing it within a specific area. Gasper is initially portrayed as extremely shy and socially anxious, often avoiding direct eye contact with others.

29. Hideyoshi Kinoshita

Hideyoshi Kinoshita from Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts (Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu). Photo: @media on Facebook (modified by author)

Hideyoshi Kinoshita is a character from the anime and light novel series Baka and Test: Summon the Beasts (Baka to Test to Shoukanjuu). Hideyoshi is a high school student and one of the main characters in the series. Hideyoshi is known for his androgynous appearance, which often leads to confusion about his gender.

30. Yukimura Kusunoki

Yukimura Kusunoki from The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Hataraku Maou-sama!) anime. Photo: @WatchHimegoto on Facebook (modified by author)

Yukimura Kusunoki is a character from the anime and light novel series The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Hataraku Maou-sama!). Yukimura initially serves the Hero Emilia but later becomes an employee at MgRonald's, a fast-food restaurant in modern-day Tokyo.

31. Kenjiro Hato

Kenjiro Hato from the Genshiken series. Photo: @starchild.genshiken, @MangaListPH on Facebook (modified by author)

Kenjiro Hato is one of the famous anime trap characters from the anime and manga series Genshiken. Hato is a university student who initially presents as female but later reveals that he identifies as male.

32. Femto

Femto from the anime and manga series Berserk. Photo: @BERSERK4LIFE.ANIME, @berserkforever on Facebook (modified by author)

Femto is a character from the anime and manga series Berserk. Known initially as Griffith, he transforms into the demonic entity Femto. As Femto, Griffith plays a major antagonistic role in the series, and his complex character is integral to the dark and mature themes explored in Berserk.

33. Idia Shroud

Idia Shroud playing a video game (L). The character in a dark jacket adorned with glowing lines (R). Photo: @aNiMeTrApSS, @Idia-Shroud on Facebook (modified by author)

Idia Shroud is a character from the mobile game and anime Disney: Twisted-Wonderland. Idia is a student at the Night Raven College and possesses magical abilities. The character is known for his reclusive and introverted personality.

34. Xianming Lin

Xianming Lin in a white outfit with black and gold accents (L). The character in armour-like clothing and holding a glass (R). Photo: @aNiMeTrApSS on Facebook (modified by author)

Lin stars in the Hakata Tonkotsu Ramens anime. He wears women's clothing to feel more connected to his sister, Qiaomei. Additionally, he takes pleasure in applying makeup. Lin is not concerned about conforming to societal expectations or gender stereotypes.

35. Shirogane Naoto

Shirogane Naoto from the video game and anime series Persona 4. Photo: @Naoto-Shirogane on Facebook (modified by author)

Shirogane Naoto is a character from the video game and anime series Persona 4. He is a skilled detective and a member of the Investigation Team in the game. Initially, Naoto's gender is ambiguous, leading to mystery and confusion among other characters.

36. Aoi Futaba

Aoi Futaba from the You're Under Arrest anime and manga series. Photo: @Vivid.Blue.Aoi on Facebook (modified by author)

Aoi Futaba is a character from the anime and manga series You're Under Arrest. Aoi is a transgender woman who works as a traffic cop. The series explores Aoi's experiences and challenges as a transgender individual working in a male-dominated profession.

37. Izumi Miyamura

Izumi Miyamura in a neutral expression. Photo: @catchyyy.icons on Facebook (modified by author)

Izumi Miyamura is a character from the anime and manga series Horimiya. Initially known for his quiet and unassuming demeanour, Miyamura's character is revealed to have a more intricate personality outside school. His design includes piercings and tattoos.

38. Mare Bello Fiore

Mare Bello Fiore from the anime Overlord. Photo: @aNiMeTrApSS on Facebook (modified by author)

Mare Bello Fiore is a character from the anime Overlord. He is a dark elf and one of the loyal servants of Ainz Ooal Gown. While Mare's gender is officially male, his androgynous appearance, clothing, and gentle demeanour contribute to his unique character design.

39. Hideri Kanzaki

Hideri Kanzaki doing the peace sign (L). The character holding a plate (R). Photo: @CosuNime on Facebook (modified by author)

Hideri Kanzaki is a character from the anime and manga series Blend S. He loves cross-dressing and wishes to become an idol. Hideri is initially introduced as a girl but later reveals that he identifies as male. The character presents himself femininely and often cross-dresses.

40. Kashima Yuu

Kashima Yuu from Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun. Photo: @KashimaPrinceYuu on Facebook (modified by author)

Kashima Yuu is a character from Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun anime. Kashima is a popular and charismatic high school student known for her androgynous appearance and charm. While identifying as female, she often takes on traditionally masculine roles in school plays.

Who is the most famous anime trap?

Some of the most famous anime trap characters include the following:

Astolfo ( Fate/Apocrypha )

) Haku ( Naruto )

) Nagisa Shiota ( Assassination Classroom )

) Felix Argyle (Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World)

Who is the first trap in anime?

The first one is believed to be Michi from Metropolis (1949). Others include Sapphire from Ribbon no Kishi/Princess Knight (1953) and Jun Watarase from Urusei Yatsura (1978).

These anime traps shared are a glimpse into the diverse world of anime, where storytelling transcends conventional boundaries. They add a layer of complexity and richness to narratives and foster acceptance and appreciation for the myriad forms of identity within the anime community.

