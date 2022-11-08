Big Brother Naija, commonly known as BBNaija, is one of the leading reality television shows in Nigeria. In the show, young people with great potential live in an isolated house. They compete for an impressive grand prize offered at the end of the show. Discover the richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7 today.

Chizzy, Daniella, and Sheggs from BBNaija season 7. Photo: chizzyofficial_1, daniellapeters_official, @sheggzolusemo (modified by author)

Big Brother Naija Season 7, also known as Big Brother Naija: Level Up, aired from 23rd July to 2nd October 2022. The show had 28 contestants, including medical professionals, dancers, actors, and entrepreneurs. Find out who the richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7 are based on their net worth.

Richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7

MultiChoice is the organiser of the Big Brother Naija reality show. The winner takes home a grand prize of ₦100 million, including a N50m cash prize and ₦50m worth of goods from sponsors.

The richest housemates made their cash from the weekly tasks that come with cash benefits. Check out the richest housemates from the seventh season of the show.

12. Chichi - $15,000

Full name: Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor Year of birth: 9th January 2000

9th January 2000 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Profession: Exotic dancer, model, and chef

Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebor, alias Chichi, placed fifth at the end of BBNaija: Level Up. Chichi's net worth is about $15,000.

During her time on the show, she won the Munch it Team non-stop Fun with a cash prize of ₦300,000. She also won the Quidax Team Bitcoin and Airtel Team More Data tasks.

11. Chizzy - $15,000

Aniekwe Francis Chidi, alias Chizzy, is sitting on a wooden stairway and standing against a grey background. Photo: @chizzyofficial_1 (modified by author)

Full name: Aniekwe Francis Chidi

Aniekwe Francis Chidi Year of birth: 14th October 1993

14th October 1993 Age: 30 years (as of 2023)

30 years (as of 2023) Profession: Entrepreneur and farmer

Aniekwe Francis Chidi, alias Chizzy, joined the show on 7th August 2022 and left on the 68th day. The entrepreneur established a chain of micro-businesses in high school.

During the show, he won the Knorr challenge with a reward of ₦2 million (shared). He also won the Airtel Team 141 and Quidax Team USDT challenges. Chizzy's net worth is about $15,000.

10. Chomzy - $15,000

Full name: Esther Chioma Ndubueze

Esther Chioma Ndubueze Year of birth: 2000

2000 Age: 23 years (as of 2023)

23 years (as of 2023) Profession: Dancer, entrepreneur, model, and fashion designer

Esther Chioma Ndubueze, alias Chomzy, is a Lagos-based dancer, entrepreneur, model, and fashion designer. She joined BBNaija because she felt the show would make her rich and famous. She was evicted on the 49th day of the show.

During her time on the show, she won multiple tasks. She won Munch it with a reward of ₦300,000, the Guinness tasks with a reward of ₦500,000, and Supa Komando gave her ₦2.5 million.

She also won the Airtel Team More Date, Minimie, Unik Soap, and Lush Hair tasks. Chomzy's net worth is about $15,000.

9. Daniella - $15,000

Daniella Utangbe Peters is pictured in purple and turquoise outfits. Photo: @daniellapeters_official (modified by author)

Full name: Daniella Utangbe Peters

Daniella Utangbe Peters Date of birth: 27th September 1999

27th September 1999 Age: 24 years (as of 2023)

24 years (as of 2023) Profession: Poet and entrepreneur

Daniella Utangbe Peters emerged in the sixth place when Level Up came to an end. The Lagos-based poet is also an entrepreneur. Daniella's net worth is about $15,000.

During her time on the show, she won the Quidax Team Bitcoin and Airtel Team Super Binge. The Oraimo Team Free Pod earned her ₦1 million, the Knorr challenge gave her ₦2 million (shared with team members), and the Unik Soap Nigeria earned her ₦500,000.

8. Phyna - $32,950

Full name: Ijeoma Josephine Otabor

Ijeoma Josephine Otabor Year of birth: June 1997

June 1997 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Profession: Commercial model, actress, content creator, and fashion entrepreneur

Phyna won the Big Brother Naija: Level Up show and walked home with a grand cash prize and a brand new 2022 Innoson IVM G5T SUV. The Auchi Polytechnic alumna is an actress, model, fashion entrepreneur, and content creator.

The tasks she won on the show included the Airtel Team Data on, the Guinness challenge with a cash prize of ₦500,000, Phyna with a ₦2 million reward, and the Close Up Pictionary challenge with a ₦2 million reward (shared). Phyna's net worth is about ₦250,000 or approximately $32,950.

7. Dotun - $35,000

Dotun is pictured in all-black and striped outfits. Photo: @thedotunoloniyo (modified by author)

Full name: Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo

Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo Date of birth: 22nd June 1996

22nd June 1996 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Profession: Entrepreneur, a medical laboratory scientist, model, and digital creator

Oladotun Mofiyinfoluwa Oloniyo, alias Dotun, was evicted on the 56th day of Level Up. He joined the show on 23rd July 2023. Dotun's net worth is about $35,000.

He won the Oraimo Team Free Pod task with a cash prize of ₦1 million and the Guinness challenge worth ₦500,000. He also won the TravelBeta Team Flight, Airtel Team Data on, Dano Milk, and Tecno tasks.

6. Bella - $40,000

Full name: Chidimma Esther Okagbue

Chidimma Esther Okagbue Date of birth: 29th May 1997

29th May 1997 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Profession: Model, content creator, and social media influencer

Chidimma Esther Okagbue, alias Bella, was placed third when Level Up concluded. Bella's net worth is about $40,000. She won the Orijin task on the show and bagged a cash reward of ₦1 million.

She also won the Flutterwave Team 5, TravelBeta Team Blue Ribbon, Lush Hair, Tecno, and Airtel Team More Data tasks.

5. Hermes - $40,000

Hermes Chibueze Iyele is pictured in a black suit and an all-white Agbada. Photo: @hermesiyele (modified by author)

Full name: Hermes Chibueze Iyele

Hermes Chibueze Iyele Date of birth: 21st April 1997

21st April 1997 Age: 26 years (as of 2023)

26 years (as of 2023) Profession: Performance artist and reality TV star

Performing artist Hermes Chibueze Iyele was evicted on the 63rd day of the show. Hermes' net worth is about $40,000.

The star sometimes calls himself Agbero. On the show, he won the Lush Hair, Unik Soap, Quidax Team Bitcoin, and Airtel Team Super Binge tasks. He also bagged the Orijin and Oraimo tasks with a cash prize of ₦1 million each, Munch it with a prize of ₦300,000, and Arla Nigeria gave him ₦250,000.

4. Adekunle - $40,000

Full name: Adekunle Tobilola Olopade

Adekunle Tobilola Olopade Date of birth: 6th October 1994

6th October 1994 Age: 29 years (as of 2023)

29 years (as of 2023) Profession: Digital marking consultant and entrepreneur

BBNaija's Adekunle Tobilola Olopade's net worth is about $40,000. He is a digital marking consultant and entrepreneur who calls himself Elder Statesman.

He emerged in fourth place when Level Up ended. The Lagos-based reality TV star won the Supa Komando with a cash reward of ₦2.5 million, TravelBeta Team Flight, Quidax Team Doge, Airtel Team Data on, Dano Milk, Tecno, and Unik Soap tasks.

3. Sheggz - $50,000

Segun Daniel Olusemo, alias Sheggz, is pictured in red and green jackets. Photo: @sheggzolusemo (modified by author)

Full name: Segun Daniel Olusemo

Segun Daniel Olusemo Date of birth: 13th November 1996

13th November 1996 Age: 27 years (as of 2023)

27 years (as of 2023) Profession: Footballer and actor

Segun Daniel Olusemo, alias Sheggz, was evicted on the 63rd day of the reality show. Sheggz's net worth is about $50,000.

During his time on the show, the actor won the Airtel Team Data on, Flutterwave, and TravelBeta Team Blue Ribbon tasks. He also won the Close up Pictionary challenge and bagged ₦2 million (shared).

2. Deji - Between $80,000 and $100,000

Full name: Ayodeji Morafa

Ayodeji Morafa Date of birth: 25th May 1995

25th May 1995 Age: 28 years (as of 2023)

28 years (as of 2023) Profession: Pharmacist and digital artist

Ayodeji Morafa, commonly known as Deji, works as a quality assurance specialist at AIM Immuno Tech. He formerly worked as an epidemiologist, data processing specialist, and pharmacy technician in the United States of America.

He left the show on the 42nd day. During his time on Level Up, he won the Arla Nigeria task with a ₦250,000 reward. He also won the TravelBeta, Airtel Team More Data, and Quidax Team Doge tasks. Deji's net worth is estimated to be between $80,000 and $100,000.

1. Bryann - $160,000

Bryann is pictured in a white suit and again in a white and blue outfit. Photo: @bryannonly (modified by author)

Full name: Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji

Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji Year of birth: August 1998

August 1998 Age: 25 years (as of 2023)

25 years (as of 2023) Profession: Singer-songwriter

Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji, alias Bryann, is a singer-songwriter who was one of the Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates. He was the runner-up at the end of the show. Bryann's net worth is about $160,000.

He won the Amazon Food task with a prize of three months’ supply of groceries, the Flutterwave challenge, the Close Up best song with a ₦2 million reward (shared), and the Guinness worth ₦500,000. He also won the Airtel Team Super Binge, Quidax Team USDT, and Dano Milk tasks.

Big Brother Naija: Level Up task winners

Below is a look at the various tasks contestants did, the winners, and the associated reward, respectively (rows).

ShowMax Modella A cameo in an upcoming Showmax Original Amazon Food Bryann, Kess, Phyna, Ilebaye, Pharmsavi, and Modella 3 months’ supply of groceries Arla Nigeria Chi-Chi, Chomzi, Diana, Giddyfia, Hermes, Allysyn, and Deji ₦250,000 each Munch it Chichi, Eloswag, Chomzy, and Hermes ₦300,000 each Flutterwave Bryann, Bella, Giddyfia, and Pharmsavi Undisclosed Lush Hair Bella, Chomzy, Hermes, Groovy, and Rachel Undisclosed Tecno Adekunle, Bella, Dotun, and Rachel Undisclosed Dano Milk Dotun, Groovy, Bryann, and Adekunle Undisclosed Unik Soap Hermes, Adekunle, Eloswag, and Chomzy Undisclosed Minimie Chomzy Undisclosed Quidax Team Bitcoin (Daniella, Chichi, Allysyn, and Hermes) Team Doge (Dotun, Adekunle, Deji, and Rache) Team USDT (Doyin, Chizzy, and Bryann) Undisclosed Airtel Team Data on (Dotun, Adekunle, Sheggz, Phyna, and Allysyn) Team Super Binge (Hermes, Bryann, Daniella, Giddyfia, and Diana) Team More Date (Bella, Deji, Doyin, Chichi, and Chomzy) Team 141 (Eloswag, Groovy, Rachel, and Chizzy) Undisclosed TravelBeta Team Blue Ribbon (Sheggz, Deji, Doyin, and Bella) Team Flight (Allysyn, Adekunle, Diana, Rachel, and Dotun) Undisclosed Supa Komando Chomzy and Adekunle ₦2.5 million each Orijin Hermes, Eloswag, and Bella ₦1 million each Guinness Bryann, Chomzy, Dotun, Phyna, and Rachel ₦500,000 each Unik Soap Nigeria Daniella ₦500,000 Close Up Best song – Brynzy (Bryann and Chomzi) Pictionary Winners – Team Protect (Eloswag, Doyin, Phyna and Sheggz) Best album cover – DoyinSwag (Doyin and Eloswag) Best Pick up line – Adele (Adekunle and Rachael) ₦2.5 million Knorr Phyna, Kess, Daniella, Bryann, Chizzy, and Pharmsavi ₦2 million Oraimo Hermes, Dotun, Kess, Daniella, and Allysyn ₦1 million each Aquafina Amaka and Groovy ₦3 million WAW - All participating housemates received ₦2 million and 1 year supply of WAW products Innoson Phyna IVM Connect Car Pepsi All housemates An exclusive VVIP all-expense paid trip to Cape Town Lipton Daniella Undisclosed Pocket App Phyna, Chichi, Chizzy, Doyin, and Dotun ₦2 million Storm Body Spray Hermes Undisclosed Unik Soap Hermes, Adekunle, Eloswag, and Chomzy ₦1.5 million Flutterwave Sheggz ₦1 million

When did Big Brother Naija season 7 start?

The show started on 23rd July 2022 and ended on 2nd October 2022. It ran for 72 days.

Who owns Big Brother Naija?

Multichoice Nigeria, a subsidiary of Africa Magic, partly own the show. The producer is Red Pepper Pictures, a South African company.

Who was the highest winner in BBN season 7?

Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, alias Phyna, was the overall winner of the reality television show. The grand prize is ₦100 million.

How much was the BBN winner prize in 2023?

The 2023 edition of the franchise has a ₦120 million grand prize. Ilebaye Odiniya was the winner.

Who is the richest BBN season 7 housemate?

Brian Chukwuebuka Chiji, alias Bryann, is the wealthiest BBN Season 7 contestant. He has a net worth of about $160,000.

Many people are curious about the richest housemates from Big Brother Naija season 7. The show aired in 2022 and had pretty interesting characters drawn from various industries.

