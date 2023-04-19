Doja Cat’s boyfriend timeline: who has she dated over the years?

Doja Cat is a famous American singer-songwriter, rapper and record producer. She rose to stardom when her hit single Mooo! went viral in 2018. Like many celebrities, her fame has attracted attention towards her personal life, especially her dating life. Many want to know who Doja Cat's boyfriend is and who she dated in the past.

Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, is a famous singer and rapper who started her career as a teenager. Her popular songs, including You Right, Say No, Kiss Me, have made her a household name in the music industry. Aside from her successful career, her fans are curious about who she is dating. Is Doja Cat in a relationship? Learn more about her love life in this article.

Who is Doja Cat?

The American rapper was born on 25 October 1995 in the Tarzana neighbourhood in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Deborah Sawyer and Dumisani Dlamini. Her father is a South African actor, composer, and film producer. Her mother is a Jewish-American painter.

Who is Doja Cat's boyfriend?

The big question has been, "who is Doja Cat dating?" The singer likes to keep her personal life private. However, in an interview with Ebro Darden in 2022, she revealed that she has no intentions of going public with her relationships until she is married. Below are some of her rumoured relationships over the years.

Jawny (2019-2020)

Jawny, formerly Johnny Utah, is the only confirmed Doja's ex-boyfriend. The two confirmed they were dating during an Instagram live in September 2019. They started dating in early 2019. The singer was the first to notice Johnny on YouTube because of his music, but she did not like it. She said,

I found his music video for Honeypie, and I didn't like the song.

Jawny later commented on one of her Instagram posts, sparking an interest. Jawny was determined to catch her attention, and he commented on most of her posts with funny comments. In one of the comments, Jawny said,

Hey girl, I just showed this pic to my little cousin and told him we're together. Don't make me look like a liar now.

The two collaborated on Jawny's track Anything You Want, but they broke-up in February 2020. Doja confirmed their breakup in an Instagram Live in February 2020. She revealed that the split was not weird or dramatic, and she unfollowed him on social media. They remain friends, and everything is okay between them.

Doja Cat's ex also confirmed the breakup when he talked to Elite Daily. He eventually removed their track Anything You Want from his 2020 album, For Abby. He added that the decision was not out of bitterness but the feature did not make sense after the breakup.

Bree Runway (2021)

Doja Cat and Bree Runway are rumoured to have dated in 2021. Bree Runway, also known as Brenda Wireko Mensah, is a British singer, songwriter, and rapper. In July 2021, the rapper posted photos and videos with Doja on Instagram with love emojis, captioning the post,

You know I'm crazy about my WOMANNNN! Love youuuuu @dojacat best night everrrr.

In another post, Bree posted her photos with Doja Cat on Instagram, with the following caption,

My hot date @dojacat

Cat replied with images of Bree captioning them,

I have a girlfriend, and I'm going public.

They also shared pictures of themselves getting cosy at Drake's party.

Joji (2022)

Joji is rumoured to be one of Doja Cat's ex-boyfriends. Doja Cat has been a big fan of Japanese singer Joji.

Rumours of the two dating started at the beginning of 2022. It all began when Doja tweeted to Joji in January. The following month the American singer stated that she liked Joji in an Instagram Live. She later ended the rumour stating,

No, I'm not dating Joji. Not that he's not cute.

Joseph Quinn (2022)

Although Doja and Joseph have never dated, she once inquired about his relationship status from Noah Schnapp, his Stranger Things co-star. She asked him via Instagram DM if Joseph was single, and he said no. He told her to "slide into his DMs." The popular singer has been interested in Joseph before .

French Montana: (2020 and 2022)

Rumours of French Montana and Doja Cat dating started in October 2020. The two were spotted together on vacation in the Bahamas. Doja denied the rumours stating they were on a business trip together. The two reportedly had an upcoming song together.

The rumours were reignited when French posted a photo of himself and Doja enjoying a meal together on 8 January 2022. He also posted a video of the two on a water ride. The two have not commented on the rumours.

Did Doja Cat and Lil D!cky date?

Rumours of the two dating started after they appeared on Dave's show on 16 June 2021. The two had an on-screen romance in an episode of Dave season two. Fans believed they had a great chemistry if they dated in real life.

Fast Facts about Doja Cat

Who is Doja Cat? She is a famous American rapper, singer and songwriter who rose to fame when she released her hit single Mooo! Where is Doja Cat from? She was born and raised in Malibu, California, United States. Who is Doja Cat's husband? The singer has dated before, but she has never been married. Is Doja Cat single? The singer likes to keep her life private and has not confirmed dating anyone recently. How long did Doja Cat's relationship with Jawny last? Their relationship lasted a year. They dated from January 2019 to February 2020. How tall is Doja Cat? The celebrity stands at 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. She weighs 125 pounds, equivalent to 57 kilograms. What is Doja Cat's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth $12 million.

Who is Doja Cat's boyfriend? The singer has been in one public relationship with fellow rapper Jawny. The relationship lasted for a year. In 2021, she was also linked to Bree Runway, an English singer, songwriter and rapper.

