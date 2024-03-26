What is John Stamos' net worth? Full House cast ranked by wealth

John Stamos' net worth is impressive, but how does it compare to his fellow Full House cast members? The beloved sitcom from 1987 to 1995 launched the careers of many actors, and today, they all boast successful careers. It starred some of the best actors, such as John Stamos and Bob Saget. Find out how wealthy each Full House cast member is and what they currently do.

The Full House was created by Jeff Franklin. The show revolves around the life of widowed father Danny Tanner, who enlists his brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis and best friend Joey Gladstone to help raise his three daughters, D.J., Stephanie, and Michelle, in his San Francisco home. The show ran for eight seasons, releasing 192 episodes.

John Stamos' net worth: Full House cast ranked by wealth

The main cast of Full House included John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber, Scott Weinger, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Here is an overview of their net worth according to Celebrity Net Worth and similar websites.

Rank Name Net worth 1 Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen $500 million 2 Lori Loughlin $70 million 3 Bob Saget $50 million 4 John Stamos $25 million 5 Candace Camero $14 million 6 Scott Weinger $6 million 7 Dave Coulier $5 million 8 Andrea Barber $2 million 9 Jodie Sweetin $2 million

9. Jodie Sweetin – $2 million

Full name: Jodie Lee Ann Sweetin

Jodie Lee Ann Sweetin Date of birth: 19 January 1982

19 January 1982 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Role: Stephanie Tanner

Jodie Sweetin is an American actress and television personality. She played the middle Tanner child, Stephanie, on the hit series. In 2016, Sweetin reprised her role in the Fuller House Netflix series.

Jodie has also appeared in films such as Handyman from Hell, Craft Me a Romance, The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost, A Cozy Christmas Inn and A Christmas in Switzerland. Besides acting, Jodie is also a podcaster and a mom. Her net worth is alleged to be $2 million.

8. Andrea Barber – $2 million

Full name: Andrea Laura Barber

Andrea Laura Barber Date of birth: 3 July 1976

3 July 1976 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Role: Kimmy Gibbler

Andrea is an actress known for her role as Kimmy Gibbler in the Full House and the Netflix sequel series Fuller House. She has also starred in TV shows such as That Girl Lay Lay, Christmas on Candy Cane Lane, Celebrity Pet Matchmaker and Minutiae. Andrea Barber's net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

7. Dave Coulier – $5 million

Full name: David Alan Coulier

David Alan Coulier Date of birth: 21 September 1959

21 September 1959 Place of birth: St. Clair Shores, Michigan, United States

St. Clair Shores, Michigan, United States Role: Joey Gladstone

David Coulier is an American actor, stand-up comedian, impressionist, podcaster and television host. He played Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom Full House. Dave has also appeared on TV shows such as Dollface, Robot Chicken, Voltron: Legendary Defender, Mighty Magiswords and How I Met Your Mother.

In 2023, Coulier began hosting Full House Rewind, an episode-by-episode rewatch podcast. He is an ice hockey fan and participates in charity events with the Detroit Red Wings. Dave Coulier's net worth is alleged to be $5 million.

6. Scott Weinger – $6 million

Full name: Scott Weinger

Scott Weinger Date of birth: 5 October 1975

5 October 1975 Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

New York, New York, United States Role: Steve Hale

Scott Weinger is an American actor best known as the voice of the Disney character Aladdin in the 1992 animated film. He is the writer and producer of the TV sitcoms Galavant and Black-ish. He was also a co-executive producer of ABC's The Muppets.

Scott played the role of Steve Hale on Full House and appeared in 50 episodes. His net worth is alleged to be $6 million as of 2024.

5. Candace Cameron – $14 million

Full name: Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure Date of birth: 6 April 1976

6 April 1976 Place of birth: Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States

Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, United States Role: D.J. Tanner

Candace Cameron Bure played Donna, the oldest Tanner sibling. Since Full House, the actress has written a memoir titled Reshaping It All in 2011. She has also appeared in My Christmas Hero, A Christmas... Present, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder and The Christmas Contest.

In 2021, Cameron started her clothing brand called Candace Cameron Bure Clothing. A year later, she launched a collection of home decorations and items for Walmart called Walmart x Dayspring. As of 2024, Candace Cameron Bure's net worth is alleged to be $14 million.

4. John Stamos – $25 million

Full name: John Phillip Stamos

John Phillip Stamos Date of birth: 19 August 1963

19 August 1963 Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States

Cypress, California, United States Role: Jesse Katsopolis

John Stamos is an American actor and musician. He gained fame for his starring role as Jesse Katsopolis on the ABC sitcom Full House. John was one of the lead actors who appeared in all the show's episodes.

After the show ended, John continued with his career and has appeared in numerous other films and TV shows such as Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Harley Quinn, Muppets Haunted Mansion, and Big Shot.

John Stamos is among the wealthiest cast members, with an estimated net worth of $25 million. He has invested in real estate and has a home in Hidden Hills, California, worth $5.75 million.

3. Bob Saget – $50 million

Full name: Robert Lane Saget

Robert Lane Saget Date of birth: 17 May 1956

17 May 1956 Died: 9 January 2022 (age 65 years)

9 January 2022 (age 65 years) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Role: Danny Tanner

Bob Saget was an American stand-up comedian, actor, director, and television host. He portrayed Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and its sequel, Fuller House. Tragically, on the 9th of January, 2022, Bob Saget was discovered dead in his hotel room at a Ritz-Carlton near Williamsburg in Orange County, Florida.

He was on a stand-up comedy tour when he died, having performed at Ponte Vedra Beach the night before. Bob Saget's net worth was $50 million at his death in 2022. He was married to television presenter Kelly Rizzo.

2. Lori Loughlin – $70 million

Full name: Lori Anne Loughlin

Lori Anne Loughlin Date of birth: 28 July 1964

28 July 1964 Place of birth: Queens, New York, United States

Queens, New York, United States Role: Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis

Lori Loughlin is an American actress who became interested in acting as a young child. She began her career at age 11 as a print model. Lori played Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, aka Aunt Becky, on Full House.

Lori has also appeared in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Blessings of Christmas, Fall Into Winter, When Hope Calls, Garage Sale Mysteries and When Calls the Heart. She is among the richest cast members. Lori Loughlin's net worth is alleged to be $70 million.

1. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – $500 million

Full names: Ashley Fuller Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen

Ashley Fuller Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen Date of birth: 13 June 1986

13 June 1986 Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States

Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States Role: Michelle Tanner

The Olsen Twins are American fashion designers and former actresses. They both played Michelle Tanner in Full House. In the mid-2000s, the Olsens left acting to pursue careers in fashion design.

They started their luxury fashion brand, The Row, in 2006 in New York City. They have won many awards from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). Together, they are worth $500 million, making them two of the richest women in entertainment today.

How much did the cast make on Full House?

While the exact figures of main adult actors aren't publicly available, child actors such as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen reportedly earned an estimated salary of $80,000 per episode.

What happened to Bob Saget from Full House?

Bob Saget, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, passed away unexpectedly on 9 January 2022. Authorities determined that the cause of death was accidental blunt head trauma.

Who is the most liked character in Full House?

Stephanie, a role played by Jodie Sweetin, was the most liked character on the show. She was known for her catchphrase, "How rude!".

The Full House cast net worth reflects the determination and diligence of the cast that made the show a favourite among many. The actors have found lasting success in Hollywood. John Stamos' net worth is estimated at $25 million, making him among the top five wealthiest cast members on the show.

