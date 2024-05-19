Diplo's net worth, age, wife, kids, who does he produce for?

Diplo, whose birth name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, is a DJ and music producer from the United States of America. The DJ founded the Mad Decent record label and Heaps Decent non-profit organisation. Diplo gained fame for co-founding Major Lazer, a dancehall music group featuring Sia and Labrinth. What is Diplo's net worth?

Diplo standing behind a DJ console (L). The music producer holds a dog with light brown and white fur (R). Photo: @diplo on Instagram (modified by author)

Diplo's rise to fame began in the mid-2000s for his innovative approach to producing and DJing. His impressive abilities in the music industry have allowed him to collaborate with famous artists like Shakira, Robyn, Kid Cudi, and Bruno Mars. Besides knowing much about his career, many have wanted to know Diplo's net worth.

Profile summary

Full name Thomas Wesley Pentz Stage name Diplo Gender Male Date of birth 10 November 1979 Age 44 years old (as of May 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Tupelo, Mississippi, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Blue Father Thomas Pentz Mother Barbara Jean Relationship status Single Children 3 School Hendersonville High School Profession DJ, music producer Net worth $50 million–$70 million Instagram @diplo Facebook X (Twitter)

What is Diplo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and CAknowledge, the American DJ’s alleged net worth ranges between $50 million and $70 million as of 2024. His primary sources of income are attributed to his music career, business ventures, and real estate investments.

Diplo’s house

In 2016, the American DJ purchased a 2,500-square-foot home in Beachwood Canyon for $2.425 million. The mansion in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles, California, features a succulent wall, a two-car garage, a studio, and a cedar hot tub. In 2021, Diplo sold the property for $2.8 million.

The American music producer also bought Kid Rock's former house in Malibu in November 2020. Kid Rock purchased the house for $11.6 million in 2006. The 8,305-square-foot home sits on 1.5 acres and is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Diplo bought the mansion for $13.2 million.

Where is Diplo from?

The prominent DJ hails from Tupelo, Mississippi, United States, but spent most of his childhood in Miami, Florida. He was raised in a family with English and German heritage. The American music producer’s father is Thomas Pentz (veteran), while his mother is Barbara Jean.

Diplo attended Hendersonville High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Much later, he joined Temple University and the University of Central Florida.

What is Diplo’s age?

The American DJ is 44 years old as of 2024. He was born on 10 November 1979; his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

While at the University of Central Florida, he worked as a DJ at the local radio station WPRK. He then moved to Philadelphia to continue his studies at Temple University, where he still showcased his DJing skills.

Diplo and his fellow DJ Low Budget returned to the United States in 2003 and began throwing parties under the "Hooked on Hollertronix" moniker. They became famous as they continued hosting parties frequented by celebs like Bun B and M.I.A.

Five facts about Diplo. Photo: @diplo on Instagram (modified by author)

Diplo founded The Mausoleum studio, which included a video studio, a recording studio, record label offices, a gallery, and space to host events.

During a Guy Raz YouTube interview, Diplo discussed his DJing career and explained that pursuing this path was not initially part of his plans; he was exploring new opportunities as a young person.

I didn't have a plan, honestly; I was like, “Let me do this for now; I'm young, and maybe I'll get a job soon, but let me try to do this…there's so many opportunities to be a DJ”…back then there wasn't much of a road map and we just kind of did it because I thought it was part of the culture and I was like, “I'm gonna do something, this is where I'm from…I want to be part of this culture”.

The American music producer’s prominence in the music industry emerged with international notoriety after collaborating with M.I.A. on the Piracy Funds Terrorism Vol. 1 mixtape. Further collaborations resulted in Diplo joining hands with DJ Switch and M.I.A. to create the Grammy-nominated track Paper Planes.

Who does Diplo produce for?

Besides collaborating with M.I.A., Diplo has worked with other prominent artists, including Bruno Mars, Kid Cudi, Die Antwoord, Lil' Jon, Gucci Mane, and Rusko. The American DJ’s most notable production credits are with musicians such as Travis Porter, Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Usher, and Britney Spears.

Diplo and the English record producer Switch collaborated in 2011 to create the Major Lazer project. The project’s first album, Guns Don't Kill People… Lazers Do received widespread acclaim, and singers like Nina Sky, Amanda Blank, and Santigold were in it.

In 2018, Diplo joined forces with British DJ Mark Ronson to create another group called Silk City. The two have released several tracks, including the Grammy-award-winning Electricity.

Who is Diplo’s wife?

Diplo is unmarried and has never married before. However, he was previously in a long-term relationship with Kathryn Lockhart. The two began dating in 2009 but split up after five years in 2014. The American DJ was also in a relationship with the Trinidadian model Jevon King.

Who are Diplo’s kids?

The American DJ is the father of three sons: Diplo and Kathryn Lockhart share two children, Lockett and Lazer. Additionally, he has a child named Pace with model Jevon King.

Kathryn with her two sons, Lockett and Lazer (L). Diplo's baby mama, Jevon King, and their son, Pace (R). Photo: @diplo on Instagram (modified by author)

On 10 May 2020, the DJ posted a gallery of three pictures: himself and his mother, Barbara Jean Cox; another of Kathryn Lockhart with his two sons; and another showing King cradling their baby son, Pace. The caption of the post read;

Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it—the three strongest mothers in the world.. I'm still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back.

FAQs

How rich is Diplo? His alleged net worth ranges between $50 million and $70 million. Where is Diplo from? The DJ hails from Tupelo, Mississippi, United States. What is Diplo’s age? He was born in 1979 and is 44 years old as of 2024. What is Diplo’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches or (180 centimetres) tall. Who does Diplo produce for? He has worked with renowned artists like Bruno Mars, M.I.A., Kid Cudi, Die Antwoord, Lil' Jon, Gucci Mane, and Rusko. Who is Diplo’s wife? The American music producer is unmarried as of 2024. Who are Diplo’s kids? Diplo is a father of three sons, Lockett, Lazer, and Pace.

Diplo's net worth reflects his talent and versatility as a top DJ and music producer. He has collaborated with prominent artists, including Bruno Mars, M.I.A., Kid Cudi, Die Antwoord, Lil' Jon, and Gucci Mane. The music producer is also a father of three kids.

