Who is Missy Elliott's husband? Has the rapper ever been married?

Melissa Arnette Elliott, known as Missy, is an American award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. She has gained fame for her rap music and collaboration with various prominent artists in the industry. Besides her successful music career, her personal life has been a subject of interest among her fans. For instance, who is Missy Elliott's husband?

Missy Elliott speaks onstage during the 2019 Urban One Honors (L). Calloway on Eminem's Shade 45 in New York City (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Noam Galai (modified by author)

Missy Elliott rose to stardom in the late 1990s and early 2000s, releasing hit tracks such as Lose Control, Hot Boyz, Gossip Folks, and Work It. While she has attracted media attention for her success in music, she has also hit the headlines occasionally due to her relationships. Knowing Missy Elliott's wife, if any, and the people she dated in the past might help you better understand her.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Arnette Elliott Nickname Missy 'Misdemeanor' Elliot Gender Female Date of birth 1 July 1971 Age 52 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Portsmouth, Virginia, United States Current residence Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual (alleged) Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 59 Weight in kilograms 130 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ronnie Elliot Mother Patrica Elliot Relationship status Single College Berklee College of Music Profession Singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer Instagram @missymisdemeanorelliott TikTok @missyelliott Facebook @missyelliott

Who is Missy Elliott's husband?

Despite being romantically linked with various stars in the entertainment industry, the rapper has never tied the knot with any of them. Have a look at her dating history below.

Many people have been speculating about the American rapper's sexuality, with many assuming she is bisexual. She has been romantically linked with several female and male celebrities over the years.

Olivia Longott (2002—2004)

Rumours about rapper Missy dating Olivia Longott circulated in the early 2000s after being spotted spending most of the time together at events. Olivia is a big name in the music industry, known for songs such as Walk Away, December, Cherry Pop, and Cloud 9.

In 2014, rapper 50 Cent mentioned that Olivia Longott had a romantic relationship with Missy. However, Olivia denied the allegations, claiming that 50 Cent felt terrible that she was no longer collaborating with him in producing songs, but instead, she collaborated with Missy. She stated:

He was mad because at one point we were doing so much music together, he was getting upset-because I wasn't really at the crib doing a whole bunch of music with the Unit but he heard all the records I did with Miss so he felt some type of way....Absolutely not. That's the homie.

Nicole Wray (1996—1998)

American singer Nicole Wray of the band Lady performs live at a Postbahnhof concert. Photo: Frank Hoensch

In the 1990s, rumours broke out that singer Nicole Wray was with Elliott. It was after Nicole was signed to Elliott's label, The Goldmind Inc., in the 1990s. Missy introduced her to music, and they released Wray's debut single, Make It Hot.

During an interview, Nicole said they no longer have a close relationship with Missy, and she is forever grateful to her for supporting her in her music career. She mentioned:

Well, you know life happens and we all move around so I wouldn’t say we have a close relationship at this point but we randomly hit each other up, so there’s still love there. I’m forever grateful for the opportunities she’s given me in my career and the comradery that we had in those early days I don’t take for granted.

Despite the dating rumours, neither of them confirmed whether they had a relationship or not.

Lil' Kim (late 1990s)

Rapper Lil' Kim is seen leaving Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Lil and Missy were alleged to be dating. Rumours about their possible romance emerged following their public appearances together. The two worked together to release songs such as Not Tonight. However, Kim referred to Missy as her long-time friend and sister during an ET interview. She stated:

I'm just really excited to see my friends. Miss Elliott is my sister. She's a longterm friend and just someone that I love dearly.

Trina (early 2000s)

Trina attends Day 1 of Revolt World in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams

Trina and Missy Elliott's relationship rumour came to the fore in the early 2000s. The two did several songs together; they were usually spotted together on and off the stage. In an interview, Trina said they had a sisterhood relationship. They collaborated to release songs like One Minute Man and I'm Better (remix).

Eva Marcille

Eva Marcille attends the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

The American rapper was also reported to have dated Eva Marcille Pigford, an actress, fashion model, and reality TV star. She is a former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star. However, Eva denied having dated Missy during an interview with Bravo TV. She said:

Let me clear this all the way up. I've never dated women, I never dated Missy. I never dated any of these people, they're my friends. They're friends that I've had in the business for a very long time.

Keri Hilson (2011)

Singer Keri Hilson on stage during the Buttah Skin launch at Market By Macy’s. Photo: Marcus Ingram

The singer was rumoured to be in a relationship with R&B singer Keri Hilson. The two restated the rumours by tweeting on their X (Twitter) accounts. Missy wrote to Keri:

@MissKeriBaby. Girl it amazes me how we never worked 2gether and barely know each other but they make up a full out lie!Smh!

Keri also denied the allegations by tweeting:

Those people are just as creative as we are! Hope they get paid well for it…don’t worry my lil suga-lips, the world will never understand the bond that we [NEVER] had…

Sharaya J (2013)

Sharaya J. attends the UOMA Beauty Launch Event at NeueHouse Hollywood. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

In 2013, rumours surfaced that the R&B singer tied the knot with Sharaya J., a Hawaiian rapper and choreographer. According to several sources, they claimed that Elliot and Sharaya married secretly after dating for five years. The two were spotted walking in the streets of New York in September 2013.

In 2015, Sharaya referred to Missy as her "music mother". She highly regarded her as her music career mentor. The two collaborated on the song I Deserve It.

Timbaland

Timbaland (L) and Missy Elliott attend the 2010 Vh1 Hip Hop Honors. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Timbaland is a record producer, songwriter, and rapper from the United States. Timbaland and Missy are alleged to have met back in high school. Their strong bond and long-lasting connection made fans speculate the two to be an item. Messy expressed her gratitude towards Timbaland for her music career. She wrote:

Awww @Timbaland I love you bro this interview made me tear up because of how far we come. BLESSED I knew from the day I came to your house after school that you would change the sound & cadence of music as we knew it multiple times! #genius I Thank you.

The duo have worked together for over three decades. When Elliott formed the R&B group Fayze, later named Sista, in 1991, Timbaland was the group's producer.

Who are Missy Elliott's children?

The rapper does not have kids. However, in 2012, the singer caused a stir online when she said she had two sons. She stated:

I got two little boys-y'all are hearing it for the first time, two sons.

She later clarified that she was referring to her two dogs. The rapper also once said she would adopt children rather than have biological children as she was scared of the pain that comes with labour. She said:

Maybe in 2020, you could just pop a baby out, and it'd be fine. But right now, I'd rather just adopt.

FAQs

Who is Missy Elliott? She is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. How old is Missy Elliott? She is 52 years old as of April 2024. Is Missy Elliott's husband Sharaya? No, the singer is not married to her. Is Missy Elliott married to Timbaland? The rapper is not married to him and has never tied the knot with anyone. Who are Missy Elliott's sons? She is yet to have kids. In 2012, she referred to her two dogs as her sons. Who is Missy Elliott's partner? The American producer is presumed to be single. Where is Missy Elliott from? She hails from Portsmouth, Virginia, United States.

The topic of "Missy Elliott's husband" continues to cause a buzz online. However, she has been allegedly involved in several high-profile romances. Missy has never tied the knot and is presumed to be single as of this writing.

