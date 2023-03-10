Awez Darbar’s biography: age, height, family, religion, net worth

Who is Awez Darbar? He is a YouTuber, choreographer, dancer and social media sensation from India. Awez has amassed a massive following on different platforms thanks to his diverse and entertaining content. He garnered fame posting dance, comedic videos, and other relatable content on TikTok.

Photo: @awez_darbar on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Social media influencer Awez Darbar is a huge sensation on Instagram and YouTube. He occasionally collaborates with other famous Bollywood celebrities, such as Ritesh Deshmukh, Kartik Aaryan, Badshah, Sara Ali Khan and Priyanka Chopra, to create content. The dancer is the owner of Ace Production, a dance school.

Profile summary

Full name Awez Darbar Gender Male Date of birth 16 March 1993 Age 30 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian Ethnicity Asian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10’’ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Shoe size 9 (US) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Ismail Darbar Mother Farzana Darbar Siblings 4 Relationship status In a relationship Girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar School St. Stanislaus High School University University of Mumbai Profession YouTuber, choreographer, dancer, social media influencer Net worth $1million - 5 million Instagram @awez_darbar YouTube Awez Darbar

Awez Darbar’s bio

The social media influencer was born in Mumbai, India. Awez Darbar’s father is an Indian film score composer, instrumentalist, violinist and music director named Ismail Darbar, while his mother is Farzana Darbar. He was raised alongside his two younger sisters and brothers named Moonzarin Darbar, Anam Darbar, Zaid Darbar and Imaan Darbar.

Awez Darbar’s sister, Anam Darbar, is also a TikTok star, YouTuber and dancer. She is the lastborn in the family. Likewise, his brother, Zaid Darbar, is a TikTok star, dancer, actor and social media influencer. Awez Darbar’s family resides in Mumbai, India.

The social media sensation is a Muslim. Additionally, he is an Indian national of Asian ethnicity.

What is Awez Darbar's age?

The internet sensation is 30 years as of 2023. He marks his birthday on 16 March every year and was born in 1993. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Educational background

The prominent YouTuber schooled at St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra West, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Later on, he joined the University of Mumbai for his higher studies.

Career

He became famous due to his content on TikTok. There, he used to post comic, lip-syncs and dance videos. Unfortunately, his TikTok account and other celebrities' accounts got banned in 2020 following a clash between India and China. At that time, he had 25.8 million followers and 1.1 billion likes on the video-sharing platform.

The content creator opened his YouTube channel in September 2014 and has been posting dance videos since then. He boasts over 10 million subscribers at the time of writing. He is also active on Instagram, sharing dance videos and other captivating clips.

Besides his social media entertainment career, he has appeared in several music videos. For instance, in 2019, he was featured in the Half Boyfriend music video by Danish Alfaaz and Shriya Jain. A year later, the content creator and Nagma appeared in the Tum Na Ho music video by Arjun Kanungo and Prakriti Kakar. On 10 July 2019, the content creator partnered with Zaid Darbar and Tejal Pimpley and opened the 'B You Academy dance studio.

What is Awez Darbar's net worth?

The entertainer’s alleged net worth ranges between $1 million and $5 million. His primary source of income is his thriving social media entertainment career.

Who is Awez Darbar’s wife?

The Indian celebrity is not married yet. However, he is in a relationship with Nagma Mirajkar. They met while playing Pokemon in Andheri, Mumbai, India. Awez Darbar’s girlfriend is an Indian social media star known for her dance and acting skills. The duo frequently shares videos and photos of them together on their respective social media accounts.

What is Awez Darbar’s height?

The internet sensation stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 143 pounds (65 kilograms).

Fast facts about Awez Darbar

Who is Awez Darbar? He is an Indian YouTuber, choreographer, dancer and social media sensation. Who are Awez Darbar’s brothers? He has two brothers, namely Zaid Darbar and Imaan Darbar. What is Awez Darbar’s religion? He is religion is Islam. What is Awez Darbar’s age? The internet sensation is 30 years old as of 2023. What is Awez Darbar’s height? He is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. Who is Awez Darbar’s father? His father is a film score composer, instrumentalist, violinist and music director named Ismail Darbar. Who is Awez Darbar’s girlfriend? His girlfriend is Nagma Mirajkar. What is Awez Darbar's net worth? The internet sensation's net worth is alleged to between $1 million - $5 million. Are Anam and Awez Darbar twins? No, the siblings are not twins. Anam is younger than Awez and was born on 2 December 1997.

Awez Darbar is one of India’s most popular social media influencers. He boasts a massive following on different platforms, entertaining his audience with comic, lip-syncs and dance videos.

READ ALSO: Mohbad’s biography: age, real name, wife, net worth songs

Legit.ng recently published Mohbad’s biography. He is a fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter known for songs such as Ko Por Ke (KPK), Feel Good, Balan Zia Gar, and Backside.

The Nigerian singer was born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he was raised. He began his music career in 2016 and has released several hits. Is he married? Read his bio to learn more about his personal and professional life.

Source: Legit.ng