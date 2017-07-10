Top 25 most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria in 2023

Good quality education goes beyond good grades. It lays a solid foundation for a child's future and helps them to attain their potential in life. The most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria are known for offering world-class education. The reality is that not too many people in the country can afford to take their children to these institutions.

Many people are curious about the most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria. These institutions charge a hefty amount annually and are known for their world-class facilities.

Most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria

There are multiple rich Nigerian schools located in various parts of the country. These institutions are known for offering academic knowledge, instilling good values and morals, and assisting their students to exploit their talents and natural abilities. Check out the most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria below.

25. The Regent School, Abuja - ₦1.35m pa

Location: Plot 858, Mabushi District Abuja

Plot 858, Mabushi District Abuja Contacts: +234 (0)807-848-7966/ +234 (0)807-229-3289

At the Regent School, an adapted version of the National Curriculum for England and Wales in Years 7 and 8, CIE Checkpoint in Year 9, and CIE IGCSE in Years 10 and 11 is offered.

It is a boarding school with a day-student option with excellent pastoral care. The fee is about ₦1.35 million per year.

24. Lead British International School - ₦1.5m pa

Location: Wuse, Abuja

Contacts: +234(0)92914098/ 080999 60007/ 08099960001

Lead British International School (LBIS) is amongst the best schools in Nigeria. Located in Abuja, the institution builds and equips future leaders. Lead British International School has branches in Ibadan and Osogbo. The annual fee is about ₦1.5 million.

23. Bloombreed High School - ₦1.5m pa

Location: Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt Contacts: 234 703 904 7680/ info@bloombreedschools.org

Port Harcourt-based Bloombreed High School is an independent, British Council-accredited Christian institution. The co-educational day and boarding school is the first Google Reference School. It costs about ₦1.5 million annually.

22. Whiteplains British School - ₦1.6m pa

Location: Jabi, Abuja

Jabi, Abuja Contacts: +234 814 494 8056/ +234 803 345 3454/ whiteplainsbrtitishschool@gmail.com

Whiteplains British School provides quality education that competes with other educational institutions worldwide. The day and boarding international co-education institution runs both Nigerian and British curricula. The annual fee at Whiteplains British School is about ₦1.6 million.

21. Nigerian Turkish International College - ₦1.6m pa

Location: Abuja

Abuja Contacts: (+234) 806 061 27 89/ (+234) 805 190 80 30

Nigerian Turkish International College is commonly known as NTIC. The institution strives to provide quality education using the Nigerian Academic Curriculum. NTIC offers a conducive environment for learning, and the annual fee is about ₦1.6 million.

20. Norwegian International School - ₦1.84m pa

Location: Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt Contacts: admissions@nis-edu.com/ schooladmin@nisng.com

At Norwegian International School, the Arts, Science, and Commercial subject areas are offered. The institution aims at getting the best of both Nigerian and British curriculum. It is accredited by the West African Examination Council. The fee is about ₦1.84 million per year.

19. International Community School - ₦1.9m pa

Location: Abuja

Abuja Contacts: +234 704 613 4514/ admissions@icsabuja.education/ pfernando@icsabuja.education

High school years at International Community School are for university preparation. The institution follows an enriched American curriculum. Students are also prepared to write other external examinations to prepare them for universities around the world.

18. Greenoak International School - ₦1.9m pa

Location: Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt Contacts: +234(813)0958120/ +234(708)0574102/ secondary@greenoakinternational.org

Greenoak International School is an international day and boarding school. The institution offers a hybrid curriculum consisting of the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), British/American, and Nigerian curriculum. The annual fee at Greenoak International School is about ₦1.9 million.

17. Chrisland School - ₦2m pa

Location: Ikeja and Lagos

Ikeja and Lagos Contacts: 08033640138/ 08134366988

Chrisland School is dedicated to offering world-class education in a safe and nurturing environment. It has a rich history and a vibrant community. The annual fee at Chrisland School is about ₦2 million.

16. Dowen College - ₦2m pa

Location: Lekki, Lagos

Lekki, Lagos Contacts: +234 906 000 1032/ +234 803 343 4087/ dowencollegelagos1997@gmail.com

At Dowen College, Nigerian and British curricula are offered. The Curriculum consists of a wide range of learning experiences, which gives a balanced grounding in all main subjects. The annual fee is about ₦2 million.

15. Premiere International School - ₦2m pa

Location: Abuja

Abuja Contacts: +234806978127/ info@premierinternationalschool.org

Premiere International School has academic programmes for creche, early years, primary, and secondary levels. The institution provides quality education and instilling moral values in an inclusive environment. The annual fee at Premiere International School is about ₦2 million.

14. Charles Dale Memorial International School - ₦2.04m pa

Location: Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt Contacts: +234(0)815 090 3465/ +234(0)806 487 8929/ +234(0)815 090 3462

At Charles Dale Memorial International School, national and international students are admitted. The institution is strictly boarding. It offers standard living, learning and recreational facilities, and the annual fee is ₦2.04 million.

13. Capital Science Academy, Abuja - ₦2.2m pa

Location: Wuse, Abuja

Wuse, Abuja Contacts: +234 809 649 6475/ +234 803 596 1720/ +234 806 799 2797

Wuse-based Capital Science Academy aims to develop enlightened and passionate global citizens of integrity, tolerance and industry. It offers the Nigerian Curriculum and the option to study for GCSE examinations. The annual fee is about ₦2.2 million.

12. Atlantic Hall - ₦2.27m pa

Location: Epe, Lagos

Epe, Lagos Contacts: +234 814 072 7213/ +234 706 421 5003/ +234 704 293 2098

The annual fee at Atlantic Hall is about ₦2.27 million. The institution has continued to record success in its dual curriculum approach since it was founded. It is the home of knowledge, excellence, and integrity.

11. Corona Secondary School - ₦2.55m pa

Location: Agbara, Ogun State

Agbara, Ogun State Contacts: 09031110555/ 09060004651/ 09060004652

Corona Secondary School is a co-educational secondary boarding school in the serene and quiet environment of Agbara Estate in Ogun. The institution inculcates high moral and ethical values in students while preparing them for lifelong learning, service, and fulfilment. The annual fee at Corona Secondary School is ₦2.55 million.

10. Hillcrest School, Jos - ₦2.65m pa

Location: Jos, Plateau State

Jos, Plateau State Contacts: +234-803-7190351

The annual fee at Hillcrest School, Jos, is about ₦2.65 million. Based on Christian missionary roots, Hillcrest School's ultimate goal is to educate global disciples of Christ. It nurtures lifelong learning and teaches students to work hard to accomplish goals.

9. Loyola Jesuit College - ₦2.8m pa

Location: Abuja

Abuja Contacts: 08054909665/ 08114681636/ 07011844447

In the first year of the Senior Secondary School (SS1), all students at Loyola Jesuit College do a maximum of 12 and a minimum of 11 subjects. The institution follows the Nigerian National Policy on Education. The annual fee is about ₦2.8 million.

8. Meadow Hall Education - ₦3m pa

Location: Lagos

Lagos Contacts: +2348080888116/ +2348073000556

At Meadow Hall Education, a good balance between academic work and creativity is offered. The institution utilises the methodology and creativity of the British curriculum and blends it with the rich cultural content of the Nigerian curriculum. The annual fee is about ₦3 million.

7. Greensprings School - ₦3.185m pa

Location: Ikoyi, Lagos

Ikoyi, Lagos Contacts: +234 704 550 2424/ +234 704 550 2444/ +234 806 407 4503/ +234 908 717 1700

Greensprings School is a British international school located in Lagos. It provides a well-rounded education that enables our students to develop vital life skills and excel academically. The annual fee at Greensprings School is about ₦3.185 million.

6. Day Waterman College - ₦3.7m pa

Location: Abeokuta, Ogun

Abeokuta, Ogun Contacts: +234-705-678-0016/ +234-805-869-8081

At Day Waterman College, hard work in a fast-paced world is encouraged. The institution offers a UK-based education programme that is blended with the Nigerian curriculum. The annual fee in this school is about ₦3.7 million.

5. Lekki British International High School - ₦4m pa

Location: Lagos

Lagos Contacts: (+234) 01 906 0000/ enquiries@lekkibritishschool.org

At Lekki British International High School, the highest possible standard of education is offered to all students. The National Curriculum of England and Wales is the primary curriculum used, and the annual fee is about ₦4 million.

4. The American International School of Abuja - ₦4.3m pa

Location: Lagos

Lagos Contact: +234 703 215 3798

The American International School of Abuja has a strong academic curriculum, world-class facilities, and an all-rounded nature of educational programmes. Each student is taught to respect and appreciate the world and their growing role within it. The annual fee is about ₦4.3 million.

3. British International School Lagos - ₦4.48m pa

Location: Lagos

Lagos Contacts: +234012915022/ +2348106891610

The British International School Lagos opened its doors in 2001. It serves families seeking a superior British National Curriculum blended with key elements of the Nigerian one. The annual fee is about ₦4.48 million.

2. Grange School - ₦4.5m pa

Location: Ikeja, Lagos

Ikeja, Lagos Contacts: +234-9049999950/ +234-9049999951

At Grange School, an excellent English curriculum education that embraces Nigerian history and culture is offered in a creative and motivating environment. The institution is a private day and boarding school for boys and girls. The annual fee at the Grange School is about ₦4.5 million.

1. The American International School of Lagos - ₦5.5m pa

Location: Lagos

Lagos Contacts: +234 701 774 9439/ +234 818 663 2769

The American International School of Lagos (AISL) was founded in 1964. The AISL High School helps all students to be their best versions so they can soar in learning, growing, and leading. This institution is arguably the richest school in Nigeria, and its annual fee is about ₦5.5 million.

How much does it cost to study in the most expensive school in Lagos?

It costs about ₦5.5m per year to study in the most expensive school in Lagos. This is the approximate fee at the American International School of Lagos.

What is the most expensive state school in Nigeria?

It is challenging to identify a single institution because state schools are funded by or associated with the state government. Usually, the fee is cheaper than private institutions.

What is the #1 secondary school in Nigeria?

The American International School of Lagos is arguably the best secondary school in Nigeria. Others competing for the position are the British International School Lagos, the Grange School, and The American International School of Abuja.

Which is the most expensive secondary school in the world?

The Institut auf dem Rosenberg is arguably the most expensive secondary school in the world. The annual fee is about $145,500.

What is the most expensive secondary school in Abuja?

The priciest secondary school in Abuja is the American International School of Abuja. The approximate annual fee is ₦4.3 million.

The most expensive secondary schools in Nigeria charge millions annually. Most of these institutions use international curricula blended with the official Nigerian curriculum.

