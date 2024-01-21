Jhené Aiko’s siblings: Meet her brothers and sisters

Jhené Aiko is an R&B singer and songwriter from the United States. She is widely known for her debut EP, Sail Out, released in 2013. Her hit tracks include Sativa, While We're Young, and Stranger. As a public figure, many have developed an interest in her personal life. Who are Jhené Aiko's siblings?

Jhene Aiko attends the 2019 CFDA Awards at The Brooklyn Museum on June 3, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Jhené Aiko began her music journey in her teenage years. She was a vocalist for the R&B group B2K. During the initial stages of her career, she was perceived as Lil Fizz's cousin, although they were not related. Jhené values her strong relationship with her brothers and sisters. Find out more about Jhené Aiko's family members.

Full name Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo Gender Female Date of birth 16 March 1988 Age 35 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Karamo Chilombo Mother Christina Yamamoto Siblings 8 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Big Sean Children 2 College West Los Angeles College Profession Singer, songwriter Instagram @jheneaiko X (Twitter) @jheneaiko Facebook

Jhené Aiko's siblings

Who is Jhené Aiko related to? The American singer has eight siblings: four biological siblings, Miyoko, Milaj, Jahi and the late Miyagi and four half-siblings. The half-siblings are Marcia, Dio, Kareena and JahSeh-Miyagi Chilombo.

She and her biological siblings were born to Christina Yamamoto and Dr Karamo Chilombo, known as Dr. Chill OG. After the divorce of her parents in 2000, her father had four other children. Here are her siblings, from the eldest to the youngest.

1. Miyoko Chilombo

Miyoko Chilombo, Christina Yamamoto, and Jhene Aiko attend the NAMI West LA Moroccan Gala Honoring Jhene Aiko in Los Angeles, United States. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Miyoko Aminah-Khalil Chilombo is the oldest in the family. She was born on 30 March 1981 in Los Angeles, California, United States. She is 42 years old as of January 2024. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

She developed a passion for music at an early age. She was part of the Gyrl girl group in the 1990s, allowing her to appear in several music videos of celebrities such as Michael Jackson and Prince.

Miyoko has also worked as a costume designer. She worked on the House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute film set as a costumier in 2001.

Jhené Aiko's sister is also known to have been featured in the short family film Flick Kidsongs. She first appeared in Kidsongs: Very Silly Songs in 1991 as a replacement for ShVaughn Heath. She later starred in Kidsongs: Play-Along Songs and Kidsongs: We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

2. Mila J

Mila J holding a bundle of flowers (L) and in a grey sweater smiling (R). Photo: @milaj on Instagram (modified by author)

Mila J is an American rapper, singer, dancer, and songwriter. She was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, on 18 November 1983. She is 41 years old as of January 2024. Her real name is Jamila Akiko Aba Chilombo.

Mila was only nine when she met Chris Stokes, a talent manager, through her sister, Miyoko. Chris made her become a member of a girl group called Dame Four. She was also part of the R&B group Gyrl with her older sister.

In 1991, she rose to fame when she appeared in Prince's video, Diamond and Pearls. She has released several songs, including Everyday 420, The Sweetest Taboo, and Get Your Groove On.

Her breakthrough came in 2014 after releasing her album M.I.L.A, which featured hit tracks Smoke, Drink, Break-Up and My Main. She has collaborated with notable artists such as Ty Dollar Sign, B.o.B, and Marques Houston.

3. Jahi Tadashi Jelan Chilombo

Jahi is the eldest brother of the R&B singer Jhené. He was born on 4 July 1984 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is, therefore, 39 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Jahi is also pursuing a career in the entertainment industry. He is a DJ by his stage name, DJ LA, which stands for 'Lit Always'. Jahi is known to have been featured in the Christmas music video Kingsongs. According to his Instagram profile, he is the CEO and founder of EBF Inc Records. He has two sons.

4. Miyagi Chilombo

Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo is the second oldest brother. He was born on 7 July 1986 in Los Angeles, California, United States. He was a media personality.

What happened to Jhené Aiko's brother? He died on 19 July 2012 at the age of 26 due to an inoperable brain tumour. He was diagnosed with the condition in 2010. He was buried in the West Burbank Boulevard Cemetery in Burbank, California, USA.

He passed on when his sister Jhené's career was at its peak. The two were close, and his death deeply affected her. She wrote a tribute song for him titled For My Brother. She also dedicated the song Souled Out to him. When asked how she coped with the grief and depression, she answered:

The depression part of it where I formed a habit. When things weren't going super well for me, I had a lot of time to think and started to feel like, "What is the point of any of this?" Obviously, I found that I could just write a song or record a song instead of letting myself think about it too much and do something that I would regret.

5. Marcia Chilombo

Marcia Chilombo is the first half-sibling of the R&B singer. She is Dr. Karamo Chilombo's 6th child. Little is known about her as she keeps her personal life under wraps.

6. Dio Chilombo

Dio is the second half-sibling of Jhené Asiko and the seventh child among Dr. Karamo's children. Like her sister Marcia, not much is known about her.

7. Kareena Chilombo

Kareena carrying her bag at the back with her sister Miyoko (L) and in a black sweater and white cap (R). Photo: @miyokochilombo, @ogdrchill on Instagram (modified by author)

She is the youngest Jhené's sister. Kareena was born on 16 August 2000. She is 23 years old as of January 2024. She has a strong bond with her siblings. In 2018, her family held a party for her at Boiling Crab in Koreatown before she left to join the Navy.

8. JahSeh-Miyagi

JahSeh is the youngest among Jhené Aiko's siblings. He is one year old as of January 2024. He was born on 16 December 2022. Jhené's dad, Karamo Chilombo, announced his birth on 24 December by sharing photos of the baby on his Instagram page.

FAQs

Who is Jhené Aiko? She is an American songwriter and singer. How many siblings does Jhené Aiko have? She has eight siblings: four biological siblings and four half-siblings. How old is Jhené Aiko? She is 35 years old as of January 2024. She was born on 16 March 1988. Who are Jhené Aiko's parents? Her father is Dr. Karamo Chilombo, and her mother is Christina Yamamoto. Who are Jhené Aiko's sisters? She has five sisters: two biological sisters, Miyoko and Mila J and three half-sisters, Marcia, Dio, and Kareena. Who is Jhené Aiko's brother? She has three brothers, Jahi, the late Miyagi and a step-brother, JahSeh-Miyagi. Are Jhené Aiko and Mila J real sisters? Yes, the two are blood sisters. Who is Jhené Aiko's youngest sibling? Her half-brother JahSeh-Miyagi is the youngest—he was born on 16 December 2022.

Who are Jhené Aiko's siblings? The American singer has eight siblings—four biological and four half-siblings, but one is deceased. They are all Dr. Karamo Chilombo's children. Some are in the limelight, while others are not in the public eye.

