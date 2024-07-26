An old video of Nigerian music mogul and record label owner Ubi Franklin talking about his relationship with Davido and his wife, Chef Chi, has re-emerged online

In the viral clip, Ubi noted his thoughts about Davido, Chioma and the special bond they share, which transcends the business relationship they have together

Ubi Franklin stated that his loyalty, love and bond with Davido and Chioma are unconditional

Former record label owner and music executive Ubi Franklin recently stirred emotions online after an old clip of him talking about his relationship with Davido and Chioma went viral.

According to the clip's details, Ubi recorded the video a day after Davido and Chioma's wedding.

Ubi Franklin opens up about his relationship with Davido and Chioma. Photo credit: @ubifranklin/@davido

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Ubi noted the type of bond he has built over the years with Davido and why he would rather choke on his puke than betray OBO.

He shared the number of times Davido has come through for him, warning people who intend to pick a fight with him to stay away if they don't want to be victims of his wrath.

"Chioma has a bad mouth" - Ubi Franklin reveals

The former record label boss also shared a trait about Chioma that many people don't know. In the clip, he noted that as much as Chioma has a pure heart and is a very kind person, she's quite foul-mouthed.

Ubi Franklin shared that Chef Chi could insult a person so well that it would leave tears in the eyes of those who witnessed it.

The viral old clip emerged online days after Davido gifted Ubi Franklin a new SUV worth over N70m.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Ubi Franklin's tell-it-all video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Ubi Franklin's video:

@lizzyg_lioness:

"It’s Very Obvious that’s she’s not only a good woman but she’s a good person in general. Mrs Adeleke Chioma you will never fall. God bless you mama."

@bimz_pro:

"I’m sure Davido and Chioma are grateful for the likes of ubi anybody wey no like them together,pls go enter forest."

@chichiokonkwonzimande:

"For Chioma to keep him close close to her it means his actually a very good guy."

@ tough_kala:

"Ubi you don’t even have to say it. It’s obvious and shown all over her, Chioma is a good person and you just have to love her!🫶❤️God bless you for being there for them."

@chikaodili_245:

"All of you hating ubi because he’s closer to davido and fond of hating people that are closer to Davido. Chineke kpoo unu oku amunso."

@olu_yemisi:

"I love Ubi i feel he has a genuine kind heart and he is not there for the spotlight."

@joan_syvia:

"Ubi is such a real person and I love him for that just like I love Davido and our wife Chioma."

@just_sistasandie:

"He's been cryin.g 😢,God purposely deposits some people in our lives to make it a better one,I always say,how to know how much God loves you is the people He deposits into your life,Ubi you are blessed."

@superchy_babe:

"I don't want this video to end. I love it."

@who_careszero:

"So emotional watching this - baby girl @thechefchi have the purest heart- she careless about anyone - she is beautiful inside out."

"How I met Davido" - Chioma shares

Legit.ng previously reported an old clip of Chef Chi sharing how she met her musician husband.

Chioma revealed that she met Davido through a friend after he first approached her in school.

Source: Legit.ng