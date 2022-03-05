Veronika Rajek’s biography: age, height, measurements, net worth

Who is Veronika Rajek? She is a Slovakian model, and social media sensation who enjoys worldwide fame and attention on Instagram.

The Slovakian model posing for a photo in a blue dress. Photo: @veronikarajek

Source: Instagram

The Slovakian model Veronika Rajek has worked with numerous brands and has become a famous model today. She is the first Slovakian model to ever amass over a million followers on Instagram. At he moment, her follower count is at 1.2 million. The biography below details the model, including her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Veronika Matasova Rajek

Veronika Matasova Rajek Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 20 February 1996

20 February 1996 Age: 26 years old (as of 2022)

26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Place of birth: Bratislava, Slovakia

Bratislava, Slovakia Current residence: Vienna, Austria

Vienna, Austria Nationality: Slovakian

Slovakian Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Judaism

Judaism Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'11"

5'11" Height in centimetres: 180

180 Weight in pounds: 128

128 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Body measurements in inches: 36-24-36

36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-61-91

91-61-91 Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Green

Green Siblings: 3

3 Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Viktor Rajek

Viktor Rajek School: VSBM Kosice and Sportove Gymnazium Kosice.

VSBM Kosice and Sportove Gymnazium Kosice. University: Institute of Vzdelavania Poradenstva

Institute of Vzdelavania Poradenstva Profession: Model, social media influencer

Model, social media influencer Net worth: $900,000

$900,000 Instagram: @veronikarajek

Veronika Rajek's biography

The social media influencer was born and raised in Bratislava, Slovakia, alongside her younger siblings. She completed her basic education at VSBM Kosice and Sportive Gymnasium Kosice.

She later took admission at the Institute of Vzdelavania Poradenstva and graduated with a Masters in Business Administration.

The social media influencer posing for a photo during her graduation day. Photo: @veronikarajek

Source: Instagram

What is Veronika Rajek's nationality?

She is a Slovakian national of white ethnicity.

How old is Veronika Rajek?

The content creator was born on 20 February 1996. Therefore, as of 2022, Veronika Rajek's age is 26 years old. According to astrology, her birth sign is Aquarius.

Career

The Slovakian national started her career when she was quite young. She participated in various modelling events such as Miss Summer 2015 and Miss Slovakia 2016. She later landed significant contracts and worked for numerous commercials and modelling agencies. Rajec is presently represented by Torrid Agency.

She has worked for numerous famous brands, including Philipp Plein, Blumarine, Vera Wang, Hide & Jack, and Moschino.

What is Veronika Rajek's net worth?

Although no verified sources state how much the model is worth, various sources estimate it to be around $900,000. She primarily earns her income from her modelling and social media endeavours. Veronika shares exclusive content on her OnlyFans page, where followers can see unique posts for $5/month.

Is Veronika Rajek married?

The famous Slovakian model with her husband, Viktor Rajek. Photo: @veronikarajek

Source: Instagram

Yes, the Slovakian model is married to Viktor Rajek, her long-time boyfriend. The two tied the knot in 2019 and settled in Vienna, Austria.

What are Veronika Rajek's body measurements?

Veronika Rajek's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimetres, she weighs 128 pounds or 58 kilograms, and her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches or 91-61-91 centimetres.

Veronika Rajek is a model and social media influencer from Slovakia who currently resides in Austria alongside her husband. Throughout her career, she has worked with many high-end fashion brands.

