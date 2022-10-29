Korra Obidi’s biography: age, husband, children, net worth

Who is Korra Obidi? She is a US-based Nigerian professional choreographer, content creator, singer, and model. She is best recognised for sharing her dance videos and modelling pictures on social media. The artist also boasts a thriving music career; some of her hits include Royal Lamba, Cool Temper, and Money Be Person.

Korra Obidi came into the entertainment scene as a dancer, appearing in music videos. She later began her music career, releasing her first song in 2015. The entertainer is a model and an ex-beauty queen at the University of Lagos.

Profile summary

Full name Obidi Chukwumfumnaya Anita Nickname Korra Obidi Gender Female Date of birth 23 June 1994 Age 28 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Delta State, Nigeria Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in Centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Body measurements in inches 35-27-40 Body measurements in centimetres 89-69-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Pauline Father Anthony Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Dr. Justin Dean Children 2 College University of Lagos Profession Musician, dancer, model, author Net worth $350 thousand Facebook Facebook Instagram TikTok

Korra Obidi’s biography

Obidi Chukwumfumnaya Anita was born in Delta State, Nigeria, into a family of three children and is the youngest among them. Korra Obidi’s parents are Anthony and the late Pauline Obidi, and her siblings are Nancy Umeh and Charity.

She took her high school education at Command Secondary School in Lagos, Nigeria, and later attended the University of Lagos between 2007 and 2011. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration and management.

Where does she currently reside? She lives in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, California, USA, where she also pursues her entertainment career.

How old is Korra Obidi?

The Nigerian singer’s age is 28 years as of 2022. She was born on 23 June 1994. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Why is Korra Obidi famous?

She is a musician, model, and professional dancer. Her love for performing arts began at a tender age, and she enrolled in dancing and singing classes to hone her skills. She specializes in contemporary dance, Latin ballroom, Indian classical, belly dance, and ballet. She has performed in music videos such as Owonikoko by Davido and Kilon Wa by Dr Sid.

Korra Obidi’s songs

The artist commenced her singing career in 2015, releasing the song Man Like You. So far, she has a single music album with several songs. Here are some of her major hits:

Cruise

Royal Lamba

My Way

My Bobo

50/50

Vibration

Neje

Cool Temper

Dugudu

Onyema

Park Well

Money Be Person

Rub Up on Me

Cassava

Isapass

Jeje

She is an online content creator and has a self-titled YouTube channel with more than 260 thousand subscribers, created in June 2014. She uses the channel to share videos about her music, dance, and family.

Chukwumfumnaya Anita is also famous on Instagram, where she captivates her more than 1.5 million followers with modelling shots and dance videos. She shares similar videos on her TikTok account, with over a million fans.

Besides entertainment, she is an author and has written a children’s book, Korra and the Last Seed of Odinani. She is also the founder of Move with Korra, an online mobility/dance class.

How much is Korra Obidi worth?

According to The City Celeb, the entertainer has an alleged net worth of $350 thousand. The information source is not verified and, thus, unreliable. Her net worth is largely attributed to earnings from her entertainment career.

When did Korra Obidi get married?

The US-based entertainer and her husband, Dr. Justin Dean, tied the knot in December 2018. Korra Obidi’s husband is a chiropractor and Dean’s Sports Therapy director in Los Angeles, California, USA. The couple has two daughters. Their first-born child is June Dean, born in 2019, while their second-born child is Athena Dean, born in March 2022.

Is Korra Obidi divorced?

The entertainer’s husband, Justin Dean, allegedly announced their imminent divorce on Instagram in April 2022. Despite the announcement, the couple has not officially broken ties.

Fast facts about Korra Obidi

What is Korra Obidi’s age? She turned 28 on 23 June 2022 and was born in 1994. Who is Korra Obidi’s mother? Her mother, Pauline, passed away when she was young. How many siblings does Korra Obidi have? She has two sisters, Nancy and Charity. Where is Korra Obidi from? The content creator hails from Delta State, Nigeria, but currently resides in California, USA. What is Korra Obidi’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $350 thousand. Did Dr. Justin Dean and Korra Obidi divorce? Even though Justin announced their impending divorce, they have not officially parted ways in their marriage. How many children does Korra Obidi have? She has two children with her husband, Dr. Justin Dean.

Korra Obidi has multiple successful careers as a singer, dancer, and content creator. She is a mother of two daughters and resides in Los Angeles, California, USA.

