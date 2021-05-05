José Bastón biography: what is known about Eva Longoria’s husband?

Who is José Bastón? He is a Mexican businessman and the president of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. He is regarded as one of the most influential people in Mexico. José is married to Eva Longoria, and they have one child together.

Eva Longoria and her husband are seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 17, 2022, in Cannes, France. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

José Bastón is a well-known and successful Mexican businessman. Here is everything you need to know about his career, relationship with Eva Longoria, and more.

Profile summary

Full name José Antonio Bastón Patino Gender Male Date of birth 13 April 1968 Age 53 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Mexico City, Mexico Current residence Mexico City, Mexico Nationality Mexican Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 156 Weight in kilograms 71 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Gloria Patino Father Jose Antonio Baston Patino Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Eva Longoria Children 4 Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $15 million

Who is José Bastón related to?

José was born on 13 April 1968 in Mexico City, Mexico, to Jose Antonio Baston and Gloria Patino. He grew up with his sister Rosalia Baston.

How old is Eva Longoria's husband?

As of 2022, José Bastón's age is 53 years.

What does José Bastón do for a living?

Eva Longoria and her husband attend the MOCA Gala 2022 at The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA on June 04, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

José is well-known in his home country due to his hard work and successful career. He is the president of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B..

He has served on the company's Board of Directors since 1998. Before being named president of the company in 2001, he served as Director of Programming and Vice President of Solving Operations.

Bastón is also a producer. He has produced several TV shows and films. They include:

Year Program 2022 Un Mundo Raro 2022 La Posada 2022 Love on the Island 2022 Mamá para Rato 2022 Viajeros 2021 Operación Feliz Navidad 2020 Celebremos: Eterna Navidad

Who is Jose Baston's ex wife?

José was previously in a relationship with actress Natalia Esperón. They were married from 1995 to 2005. After his divorce from Natalia, José got into a relationship with jewellery designer Paola Saad; they split up over time.

Is Eva Longoria still married to Jose Baston?

There have been lots of questions about who is Eva Longoria married to? She is still married to José Bastón; the couple began dating in 2013. They met through a mutual friend. For a long time, the two kept their relationship a secret from the public eye.

In November 2015, they were photographed holding hands on the red carpet at a public event in Mexico City. In December, they went to an event in Dubai together.

On 13 December, José proposed to Eva with a stunning ring with a blood ruby designed by Sergio Berger. They tied the knot in May 2016 at Bastón's home in Valle de Bravo, Mexico.

Eva has been married twice before. She was married to actor Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004. The actress was also married to basketball player Tony Parker, but they divorced in 2011.

Who are José Bastón's children?

From two marriages, the Mexican businessman has five children. Natalia Baston and triplets Marianna, Jose Antonio, and Sebastian are his children from his first marriage.

Sebastian, unfortunately, did not survive his birth, dying only a few days later. Jose has a son, Santiago Enrique, from his second marriage to Eva. He was born on 19 July 2018.

How tall is José Antonio Bastón?

José Bastón's height is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm), and he weighs 156 pounds (71 kgs). He has dark brown hair and eyes.

How much is José Bastón's net worth?

According to ImagUP, his net worth is guesstimated at $15 million. His professional career is the primary source of his impressive earnings.

As of now, José Bastón and Eva Longoria are still happily married and raising their son. Despite their hectic work schedules, these two make time for their family.

