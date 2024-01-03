Does Kizz Daniel have a wife? A look at his relationships

Kizz Daniel is a famous Nigerian singer and songwriter. He gained more fame in 2014 when he released his debut single, Woju. Kizz Daniel's image as a singer has sparked an interest in his personal life, with fans wondering whether he is married or in a relationship. Does Kizz Daniel have a wife?

Nigerian singer and songwriter Kizz Daniel in a white cap (L), and him performing on stage (R). Photo: Jamie McCarthy, Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kizz Daniel is a famous Nigerian singer known for his unique sound, which fuses Afro-pop, highlife, and contemporary R&B. Apart from his music, Kizz has been the subject of relationship rumours a few times because he keeps his personal life private. Who is Kizz Daniel's GF?

Profile summary

Real name Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe Famous as Kizz Daniel Gender Male Date of birth 1 May 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Kola Anidugbe Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Children 2 School Abeokuta Grammar School University Federal University of Agriculture Profession Singer-songwriter Instagram @kizzdaniel X (Twitter) @KizzDaniel Facebook Kizz Daniel YouTube Kizz Daniel

Who is Kizz Daniel?

He is a Nigerian singer whose real name is Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe. He was born on 1 May 1994 in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria. He has four siblings.

Two of his known siblings are Mofoluwato Uthman Anidugbe, the CEO of the Omg Fashion store, and Toluwalope Sophie Anidugbe, a radio presenter.

The singer attended Abeokuta Grammar School. In 2013, he graduated from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, with a degree in Water Resources Management and Agrometeorology (Water Engineering).

The singer made his music debut in 2014 with the release of the song Woju. He has since released various albums and Eps, such as New Era (2016), No Bad Songz (2018), King of Love (2020), Barnabas (2021) and Maverick (2023).

Does Kizz Daniel have a wife?

Kizz Daniel is in concert at Palladium Times Square on July 08, 2022, in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian singer Kizz doesn't have a wife; he has never been married. He mostly keeps his romantic life private. In September 2022, he acquired a new house and stated that he had always wanted a house on the water for his wife and children, which he claims will soon be possible.

Who is Kizz Daniel's girlfriend?

Kizz Daniel does not have a girlfriend. He has been secretive about his love life and claimed he avoids discussing it in the media. He has not acknowledged having any other women besides his baby mama.

Who is Kizz Daniel's baby mama?

Daniel revealed the identity of the woman who gave birth to his twins. Kizz keeps his personal life and family out of the spotlight. He fought for a long time to keep his sons' mother away from screens until March 2022, when he celebrated her on Mother's Day.

Later, a well-known blogger, Linda Ikeji, revealed the woman's identity. She states that MJ is a famous masked dancer named Ovajoja who always dresses like a tomboy. Ovajoja is a dancer who has known Daniel for years.

With this news, some fans assumed the two were secretly married. This rumour spread because the woman in the photo wore a ring on her wedding finger. Besides the picture, Kizz has not spoken much about who exactly she is and the nature of their relationship.

Is Kiss Daniel married to Chidinma?

Rumours emerged that the Nigerian singer was romantically involved with Chidinma Ekile, a fellow Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress. However, Kizz and Chidinma are not married.

These rumours arose due to the two being overly fond of each other. They liked and commented on each other's posts, circulating more rumours. They were also alleged to have received matching hand tattoos.

What happened to Kizz Daniel and Chidinma?

Just a few months after their affair became public knowledge, the relationship between the two stars appeared to have ended. It was revealed that they both unfollowed one another on Instagram.

The singer released a song which made his fans speculate that it was dedicated to Chidinma after their split. Neither of the singers has confirmed nor denied these rumours.

Is Beverly Osu dating Kizz Daniel?

The singer was also rumoured to be dating Beverly Osu. This is after she featured her in his song Madu. Beverly Osu is a Nigerian model, actress, and media personality.

She has been active in the entertainment industry in Nigeria, appearing in movies and TV shows. While Beverly Osu only appeared in his music video, she is not in a relationship with the singer.

Does Kizz Daniel have a child?

Singer Kizz Daniel performs onstage during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park on November 23, 2022, in Doha, Qatar. Photo: Hector Vivas

Source: Getty Images

On 1 May 2021, the Nigerian singer welcomed a set of triplets named Jamal, Jalil, and Jelani with his mysterious girlfriend. While the kids were born in great condition, unfortunately, one of them died a few days after birth.

Kizz Daniel later acquired two Penthouses for the remaining boys and promised the dead son that he would be the best father to his brothers.

FAQs

Who is Kizz Daniel? He is a popular Nigerian singer and songwriter. How old is Kizz Daniel? As of 2024, the singer is 29 years old. He was born on 1 May 1994. Who is Kizz Daniel's wife? The talented singer is currently not married and has never married before. Does Kizz Daniel have twins or triplets? The singer and MJ welcomed triplets boys in 2021, but unfortunately, one passed away. What happened to Kizz Daniel's twins? Kizz was not blessed with twins but triplets. One of them died a few days after birth. Who is Kizz Daniel's GF? He is allegedly dating a lady whose identity remains a mystery.

Does Kizz Daniel have a wife? The Nigerian singer is not married and has never married. He was rumoured to have dated Chidnma and his baby mama MJ. Kizz is also a father with two sons, whom he adores so much.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema. He is a famous Nigerian singer, rapper, and influencer. He specialises in Afrorave, a subgenre of Afrobeats infused with Indian and Arabian influences.

The young crooner sings a lot about love and relationships, and fans want to know the special woman in his life. Does he have a wife? Have a look at this article to learn more about his dating life and alleged relationships.

Source: Legit.ng