Hilda Baci’s biography: age, parents, state of origin, net worth

Hilda Baci is a Nigerian professional chef, television personality, restaurateur and social media personality. She is the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she uploads food recipes and lifestyle content. She is a former host of Dine on a Budget, a TV show that aired on Pop Central TV.

Hilda Baci is popular on Instagram, with an extensive following where she shares photos and videos showcasing her culinary skills. She won the Jollof Faceoff contest in 2021. The Jollof Faceoff contest is an event that seeks to celebrate the love Nigeria and Ghana have for Jollof Rice.

Full name Hilda Effiong Bassey Famous as Hilda Baci Gender Female Date of birth 20 September 1996 Age 27 years (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurements in inches 35-28-37 Body measurements in centimetres 89-71-94 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Lynda Ndukwe Father Effiong Bassey Edem Siblings 3 College Madonna University Profession Chef, restaurateur, entrepreneur, TV personality, influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @hildabaci

Hilda Baci's biography

She was born Hilda Bassey Effiong on 20 September 1996. What is Hilda Baci’s state of origin? She is from Akwa Ibom state, Nigeria. Her mother is Lynda Ndukwe, the CEO of Calabar Pot, one of the best restaurants in Abuja.

She was raised by her mother alongside her siblings. In a YouTube video, her mother, Lynda, said that she raised them in Calabar, and later they moved to Abuja. She was selling ‘mama put,’ a Nigerian term for street food. Hilda Baci’s father is Effiong Bassey Eden.

Does Hilda Baci have siblings?

Yes, she has three siblings: Gilbert, a younger sister called Flavio Baci and a younger brother. Gilbert Baci is a pop artist, filmmaker and writer. Her younger sister is famous as Bacci16 on Instagram. Her tribe is Ibibio.

What university did Hilda Baci attend? The Nigerian chef attended Madonna University, located in Okija, Nigeria. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology.

How old is Hilda Baci?

Hilda Baci’s age is 27 years old as of 2023. The social media influencer celebrates her birthday on the 20th of September each year. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

She is a professional chef, restaurateur, and entrepreneur. She has been passionate about cooking since childhood. It all started with her cooking for her friends and family and sharing her recipes on social media. She later opened a catering business, Hilda's Kitchen, which she renamed My Food by Hilda.

She is an entrepreneur. Hilda is the CEO of My Food by Hilda restaurant, which is located in Lekki. The Nigerian chef has become popular with her unique and creative recipes. She is managed by Eggcorn Digital, an independent Creative Marketing agency in London and Lagos.

Hilda Baci is a television personality. Due to her fame for her culinary skills, she has secured jobs as a television host for cooking shows on various television platforms. For instance, she hosted Dine on a Budget television show on Pop Central TV.

She also worked as the lunch division manager for Breaking King, a breakfast company where she gathered experience operating a culinary business. Her passion and determination made her break the Guinness World Record. On 13 June 2023, she was crowned the holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel with over 31 thousand subscribers. The famous entrepreneur created her YouTube channel on 14 August 2015. She uploads recipes and cooking vlogs. She promotes products such as Viva plus detergents on her Instagram account, which has reached over 2 million followers.

Her fame has extended to other social media platforms, such as TikTok. Her TikTok account consists of food recipes and dance videos. You can also find her on X (Twitter). The social media influencer has over 165 thousand followers on the platform. She has been featured in magazines such as Daily Times Now.

Hilda Bassey Effiong is an actress. According to her IMDb profile, she has two acting credits as of 2023. She has starred in A Walk on Water (2021) and Mr. & Mrs. Robert (2023).

What is Hilda Baci’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $500,000. She earns from her profession as a chef, entrepreneur and restaurateur. The Nigerian chef also endorses various products on her Instagram account.

Hilda Baci's height and weight

The Nigerian professional chef is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and she weighs 176 pounds or 80 kilograms. Her body measurements are approximately 35-28-37 inches or 89-71-94 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Hilda Bassey? She is a Nigerian professional chef, entrepreneur, restaurateur and social media influencer. Who are Hilda Baci’s parents? Her parents are Effiong Bassey Edem and Lynda Ndukwe. What is Hilda Baci’s full name? Her full name is Hilda Bassey Effiong. Who are Hilda Baci’s siblings? She has three siblings, namely, Gilbert, Flavio and a younger brother. What is Hilda Baci’s age? She is 27 years old as of 2023. Where is Hilda Baci from? The television personality is from Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

Hilda Baci is a chef, television personality, restaurateur, and social media personality from Nigeria. She is famous for her culinary skills, which she showcases on her social media platforms, such as Instagram and YouTube. She broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon in June 2023.

