50+ latest material gown styles: explore the best trends of 2022 (photos)

Material gowns are among the most popular types of women's clothing. In Nigeria, these gowns are predominantly made from Ankara and come in varying lengths, designs, colours, and finishes. Today, these gowns are an indispensable part of the modern woman's wardrobe. Which are the latest material gown styles in 2022?

Some nice looking material gowns. Photo: @mrkitenge, @martinkadindaofficial, @amazing.lukx1 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

When it comes to material gowns, one can choose from a long, short, bodycon, mermaid, bare-back, and numerous other designs.

The latest material gown styles for ladies

Here is a look at the trendiest material gown styles in Nigeria today.

Long material gown styles

Nice, long material dresses. Photo: @kifaharikouturekenya, @stylaa.app, @june14couture, @aso_party, @africanfabricanddesignske, @africafashions_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Simple long gown styles for materials consist of some of the easiest and trendiest ways to try out dress material. One can choose to have their long dress in a variety of designs. In addition to the conventional straight gown styles with materials, these dresses also come in other styles, including flared, loose-fitting, and circular.

Besides the designs, there are also numerous colours, patterns, and styles to choose from. If you are feeling a bit adventurous, you can have your tailor combine conventional material with a bit of lace for that added flair. The long gown design images above will help you choose the ideal style.

Short gown styles for materials

Beautiful, short material gowns. Photo: @teyceecouture, @eyramwax_shop, @janat.fashion, @emeraldseams, @fashion_by_nikky_, @naija_fashiondesigners, @ankarafashiongallery (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Short dresses are among the best-looking latest material style for ladies. While long material gowns have been a mainstay of the modern-day African fashion scene, short dresses have also recently begun to have a huge following. These dresses also come in various colours, styles, and designs and are inarguably easier to walk and work with compared to longer ones.

These gowns can be made from materials with muted colours for formal occasions and bold colours and patterns for casual night outs or events. Some of the most popular material styles for short gowns in 2022 include the flared dresses, layered, and tight-fitting ones.

Off-shoulder and strapless

off-shoulder material dresses. Photo: @nanciemumbo, @stitchesbyuz, @mkayfashionhouse, @dgvstyles, @jervclothings, @dalma_designs, @helenascouture, @cottoncountry_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Off-shoulder and strapless dresses are perfect for people looking to show a bit of skin. If you feel bold enough for this move, these dresses are among the most fashionable ways to pull off the material gown. Have your tailor design the dress to suit how far you want the top of the outfit to drop from your shoulders.

For a trendier look, go for a design with an off-shoulder design on one side and a conventional shoulder design on the other.

Mermaid gowns

High-low and mermaid gowns. Photo: @donns_palette, @mickyglam, @vd_collections254, @africanfabricanddesignske, @ankaralooks, @stitchworthfabricsanddesigns (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

These are the perfect dresses to outline one's feminine figure. Mermaid dresses typically have a flared lower end and a body-hugging middle and top. This results in an hourglass figure that complements the woman's body perfectly.

Besides the conventional mermaid dress, you can also have it in the high-low design that has more material on the back than on the front. This creates the fashionable 'high-low' look, enhancing the mermaid look and is among the best big gown styles for ladies.

Since mermaid dresses are typically long, they naturally are the best outfits to try out the hugely popular six-piece gown styles.

Bodycon

Elegant bodycon gowns. Photo: @jervclothings, @afrikayla, @alexairoclothing, @ohemaa_in_prints, @the.malissaonojo, @stylaa.app, @_uwaila (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Bodycon clothing is a dress style that fits very closely to the body. While other designs leave some space between the fabric and the body, the bodycon design is extremely figure-hugging. Bodycon dresses are typically short and medium but can also be found in long varieties.

Long ones are quite rare since they can greatly inhibit movement.

Gowns with slits

Material designs with slits. Photo: @africanfabricanddesignske, @naija_fashiondesigners, @aso_party, @royal_roxe, @ankara_legendary, @ankara_delux (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you love showing some skin but are not comfortable with exposing your shoulders, you can try the dresses with slits. The opening typically runs from the bottom of the dress to about halfway up the thigh. There is no rule, though; you can choose to have the slit as long or as short as you desire. Besides looking stunning, the slit also makes it easier to walk by creating some space.

Maternity dresses

Maternity material gowns. Photo: @dewsfab_collections, @silasnevg, @t_fola, @janenkinspires, @nonidesigns_ke, @stluciasfinest, @maternityshopgh, @sweetsophyy (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Years ago, maternity gowns used to be dull, ill-fitting dresses. In today's fashion industry, these gowns are as fashionable as anything else in the market. You can have a material maternity gown in numerous designs, including a mermaid style, straight, or with a slit.

There is a wide variety of latest material gown styles to choose from today. The wide-ranging designs make it possible for women with different body types to get something they can be comfortable in. Additionally, these materials come in numerous colours, patterns, and textures.

If you are looking to show off your baby bump, go for plain material long gown styles since they have little to no patterns or florals to distract viewers from your bump.

Source: Legit.ng