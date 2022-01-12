Stable Ronaldo’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend

Stable Ronaldo is a well-known eSports gamer, Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and social media personality from the United States. His Fortnite gameplay videos and clips, which he regularly posts on his Twitch and YouTube channel, have earned him a significant following.

A photo of the YouTuber in a black jacket. Photo: @stableronaldo

Source: Instagram

Stable Ronaldo has garnered millions of followers online. He was signed as a player with the famous and reputable eSports organization, NRG eSports.

Profile summary

Real name: Rani Netz

Rani Netz Other names: Stable Ronaldo

Stable Ronaldo Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 14 January 2003

14 January 2003 Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)

19 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: United States of America

United States of America Current residence : New Jersey, United States of America

: New Jersey, United States of America Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Jewish

Jewish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 75

75 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Black

Black Mother: Lisa Saluck-Netz

Lisa Saluck-Netz Father: Avner Eliyahu Netz

Avner Eliyahu Netz Siblings: 1

1 Relationship status: Dating

Dating Girlfriend: Angie

Angie Profession: Twitch streamer, eSports gamer, social media influencer

Twitch streamer, eSports gamer, social media influencer Net worth: $350,000

$350,000 Stable Ronaldo's Instagram: @stableronaldo

@stableronaldo Twitter: @StableRonaldo

@StableRonaldo TikTok: @realstableronaldo

@realstableronaldo Twitch: stableronaldo

stableronaldo YouTube: Stable Ronaldo

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

What is Stable Ronaldo's real name?

NRG Ronaldo's real name is Rani Netz. He was born in the United States of America to Lisa Saluck-Netz and Avner Eliyahu Netz. He has an older brother.

Stable in a matching black outfit. Photo: @stableronaldo

Source: Instagram

The social media personality hails from a Jewish ethnic background. He currently resides in New Jersey, United States of America.

What is Stable Ronaldo's age?

Stable Ronaldo was born on 14 January 2003, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. As of 2022, his age is 19 years.

Is Stable Ronaldo Canadian?

No, he is American.

Career

Stable Ronaldo kicked off his career by streaming and sharing clips and videos of Fortnite gaming content. He launched his YouTube channel in May 2016 and Twitch channel in August 2018. He focused mainly on competitive gaming and creating YouTube content.

He made his big break and amassed millions of followers after taking part in the trio FNCS in August 2019. Stable Ronaldo was teamed up with Unknown, Kez, and Avery. They became champions after making it to the top of the leaderboard.

Following his success in the FNCS, he joined BuiltByGamers for six months, where he continued his ventures in gaming. He shifted concentration from competitive gaming to streaming and content creation on Twitch and YouTube.

In August 2020, Rani joined the popular gaming collective NRG, particularly its Fortnite branch. Currently, his career is managed by his mother, as he is still underage bu US standards.

He mostly hosts watch parties, live videos, commentaries and creates other gaming content, which has built his online presence. He boasts over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and has 2.5 million followers on Twitch.

Additionally, the YouTuber is popular on Twitter with 1.1 million followers and 1.3 million followers on TikTok. His Instagram boasts 649k followers.

Is Stable Ronaldo still in NRG?

Ronaldo has officially left NRG on 5 January, 2022. He noted in his video Why I Left NRG. that NRG was an important aspect of his life, particularly for his professional development. He went on to say that he has no plans to join any other group soon and that he will instead focus on making content.

Who is Stable Ronaldo's girlfriend?

Rani with his girlfriend Angie. Photo: @stableronaldo

Source: Instagram

Stable Ronaldo is currently dating Angie Marie.

What is Stable Ronaldo's height?

The content creator is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), and he weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kg). Most sources mistakenly claim that he is 6'5" (196 cm), but group photos prove this wrong.

How much is Stable Ronaldo's net worth?

According to Freshers Live, his net worth is alleged to be $350,000. However, this information is not from a verified source.

Stable Ronaldo's gaming abilities have risen him to become one of the top gamers and content creators with a huge online following.

READ ALSO: Montana Ryder's biography: age, height, weight, ethnicity

Legit.ng recently published an article about Montana Ryder's biography. She is a renowned model and social media personality. She was born in Massachusetts, United States, on 29 December 1999, and she currently resides in Miami, Florida, USA.

Montana is very popular across various social media platforms with a vast following. Have a look at her biography to learn more details about her personal and career life.

Source: Legit.ng