Stable Ronaldo’s biography: age, height, real name, girlfriend
Stable Ronaldo is a well-known eSports gamer, Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and social media personality from the United States. His Fortnite gameplay videos and clips, which he regularly posts on his Twitch and YouTube channel, have earned him a significant following.
Stable Ronaldo has garnered millions of followers online. He was signed as a player with the famous and reputable eSports organization, NRG eSports.
Profile summary
- Real name: Rani Netz
- Other names: Stable Ronaldo
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 14 January 2003
- Age: 19 years old (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: United States of America
- Current residence: New Jersey, United States of America
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Jewish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5'6"
- Height in centimetres: 168
- Weight in pounds: 165
- Weight in kilograms: 75
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Black
- Mother: Lisa Saluck-Netz
- Father: Avner Eliyahu Netz
- Siblings: 1
- Relationship status: Dating
- Girlfriend: Angie
- Profession: Twitch streamer, eSports gamer, social media influencer
- Net worth: $350,000
- Stable Ronaldo's Instagram: @stableronaldo
- Twitter: @StableRonaldo
- TikTok: @realstableronaldo
- Twitch: stableronaldo
- YouTube: Stable Ronaldo
What is Stable Ronaldo's real name?
NRG Ronaldo's real name is Rani Netz. He was born in the United States of America to Lisa Saluck-Netz and Avner Eliyahu Netz. He has an older brother.
The social media personality hails from a Jewish ethnic background. He currently resides in New Jersey, United States of America.
What is Stable Ronaldo's age?
Stable Ronaldo was born on 14 January 2003, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. As of 2022, his age is 19 years.
Is Stable Ronaldo Canadian?
No, he is American.
Career
Stable Ronaldo kicked off his career by streaming and sharing clips and videos of Fortnite gaming content. He launched his YouTube channel in May 2016 and Twitch channel in August 2018. He focused mainly on competitive gaming and creating YouTube content.
He made his big break and amassed millions of followers after taking part in the trio FNCS in August 2019. Stable Ronaldo was teamed up with Unknown, Kez, and Avery. They became champions after making it to the top of the leaderboard.
Following his success in the FNCS, he joined BuiltByGamers for six months, where he continued his ventures in gaming. He shifted concentration from competitive gaming to streaming and content creation on Twitch and YouTube.
In August 2020, Rani joined the popular gaming collective NRG, particularly its Fortnite branch. Currently, his career is managed by his mother, as he is still underage bu US standards.
He mostly hosts watch parties, live videos, commentaries and creates other gaming content, which has built his online presence. He boasts over 1 million subscribers on YouTube and has 2.5 million followers on Twitch.
Additionally, the YouTuber is popular on Twitter with 1.1 million followers and 1.3 million followers on TikTok. His Instagram boasts 649k followers.
Is Stable Ronaldo still in NRG?
Ronaldo has officially left NRG on 5 January, 2022. He noted in his video Why I Left NRG. that NRG was an important aspect of his life, particularly for his professional development. He went on to say that he has no plans to join any other group soon and that he will instead focus on making content.
Who is Stable Ronaldo's girlfriend?
Stable Ronaldo is currently dating Angie Marie.
What is Stable Ronaldo's height?
The content creator is 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), and he weighs approximately 165 pounds (75 kg). Most sources mistakenly claim that he is 6'5" (196 cm), but group photos prove this wrong.
How much is Stable Ronaldo's net worth?
According to Freshers Live, his net worth is alleged to be $350,000. However, this information is not from a verified source.
Stable Ronaldo's gaming abilities have risen him to become one of the top gamers and content creators with a huge online following.
Source: Legit.ng