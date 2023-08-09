Kanye West’s girlfriend list: the rapper’s dating history

Kanye Omari West is an American award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer. His famous songs include Flashing Lights and College Dropout. His fame worldwide has made many curious about his dating history. Kanye West's girlfriend list highlights some of his former lovers you might have never known about.

Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016, in Anaheim, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Kanye West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. He began his career in the mid-1990s. He started gaining fame when he was 19 years by producing records of famous artists like Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. His popular albums include Donda 2, Yeezus and The College Dropout. His fame has raised curiosity among fans who want to know about Kanye’s exes.

Profile summary

Birth name Kanye Omari West Famous as Ye, Yeezy Gender Male Date of birth 8 June 1977 Age 46 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Donda West Father Ray West Marital status Married Spouse Bianca Censori Children 4 School Polar High School College Chicago's American Academy of Art Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer

Kanye West’s girlfriend list

Kanye West has been romantically linked with several female celebrities. However, some are true, while others are rumours. Who has Kanye West dated? The American rapper has been in a relationship with famous personalities like Brooke Crittendon, Amber Rose and Selita Ebanks. Below is Kanye West’s dating history.

Sumeke Rainey (1990s)

Sumeke Rainey and Kanye West were high school sweethearts. The two were dating in school before the rapper rose to fame. The famous musician mentioned his relationship with Sumeke in the song Never Let Me Down from his 2004 album, The College Dropout.

Kanye had a close relationship with Sumeke's father. In the aforementioned song, he raps about his promise to Sumeke’s father that he would marry his daughter before he died. However, the two ended their relationship in the late 1990s.

Alexis Phifer (2002 - 2008)

American creator and designer Alexis Phifer.Photo: @alexisphifer on Instagram (modified by author)

Alexis Phifer is a designer, creator and owner of the A-Thread clothing line. She is famous on Instagram with a huge following. She also has an online store selling accessories, clothing and other items.

Alexis Phifer could've been Kanye West’s wife before Kim Kardashian. The rapper dated her from 2002 to 2008. The two broke up in 2004 and reunited in 2005. One year later, they got engaged.

The couple, however, never got married since the relationship ended when Donda, Kanye West's mother, unexpectedly died. Phifer and West called off the engagement after 18 months, but Alexis said they would remain friends despite their break-up.

Brooke Crittendon (2005)

Brooke Crittendon attends Vanessa Simmons' birthday party at Su Casa on August 7, 2009, in New York City. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat

Brooke Crittendon is an actress and producer. She is known for the 1998 film, True Life. Brooke Crittendon and the American musician allegedly dated in 2005 while West was broken up with Alexis Phifer. They met when she was working for MTV as a production assistant. The two, however, broke up, and the actress said Kanye West was insecure.

Sessilee Lopez (2008)

Sessilee Lopez attends the event to announce "RAW for the Oceans" at the American Museum of Natural History on February 8, 2014, in New York City. Photo: Michael N. Todaro

Sessilee is a renowned model, art director and fashion consultant. She is represented by Major Model Management Worldwide. Lopez has appeared in Vogue, ELLE, Haper’s Bazaar and other famous publications. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with Kanye when she starred in the music video for his song, Flashing Lights, in 2008.

Amber Rose (2008 - 2010)

American television personality Amber Rose. Photo:@amberrose on Instagram (modified by author)

Amber Rose is also one of Kanye West’s ex-girlfriends. She is an American model, rapper and television personality. She has appeared in television shows such as The Hills and School Dance. She is known for her songs Fame and Loaded. The model is also famous for her talk show, The Amber Rose Show, which she started in 2016. She dated Kanye in 2008, and they split in 2010.

Chanel Iman (2010)

Chanel Iman is an American model who has worked as Victoria’s Secret Angel. She has walked the runways for Tom Ford, Balenciaga and Versace. She was alleged to be in a relationship with Kanye West in 2010. However, Chanel said that those were just rumours.

Selita Ebanks (2010)

American model Selita Ebanks. Photo: @selitaebanks on Instagram (modified by author)

Selita Ebanks is a renowned actress and model. She is known for films like Real Husbands of Hollywood and Runaway. She has worked for fashion brands like Neiman Marcus and Ralph Lauren. Selita was allegedly Kanye West’s GF in 2010 after she starred in the rapper’s Runaway music video. The two were also spotted together at the US Open in New York City.

Irina Shayk (2010 - 2012, 2021)

Russian model Irina Shayk. Photo: @irinashayk on Instagram (modified by author)

Irina Shayk was rumoured to be in a relationship with Ye when she appeared in his music video, Power, in 2010. She also walked on the catwalk for Kanye’s Yeezy collection at Paris Fashion Week in 2012. The two were also speculated to be in a relationship three months after he filed for a divorce from his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In August 2021, the two broke up.

Irina Shayk is a Russian model and television personality. She is the first Russian model to appear on the cover of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, doing so in 2011. The model has appeared on the covers of magazines like Paris Capital and Annabelle.

Vinetria (2021)

Vinetria is an Instagram star and model popular on Instagram. The model and Kanye West were speculated to be dating after she was seen with the rapper while recording his Drink Champs interview in 2021. She was also seen with him at his Sunday service in Los Angeles. They broke up in 2021 after dating for a few months.

Julia Fox (2021 - 2022)

Julia Fox, an Italian-American actress and model, was alleged to be Kanye West's girlfriend in January 2021. Julia Fox is known for popular films like No Sudden Move, Uncut Gems and Screenshot. She was spotted on a date with Kanye West in January 2022. One month later, the two split and remained friends.

Chaney Jones (2022)

American model Chaney Jones. Photo: @chaneyjonesssss on Instagram (modified by author)

The American rapper and Chaney Jones were reportedly in a relationship in 2022. They were publicly seen together in February 2022 when Kanye was still dating Julia Fox. The two were seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami, Florida, weeks after the musician's split from Julia Fox. In June 2022, West and Jones ended their relationship after coming back from a trip to Japan.

Who are Kanye’s ex-wives?

Kim Kardashian attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff

How many times has Kanye West been married? The American rapper has been married once. He has one ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. She is an American fashion designer, media personality, entrepreneur and model. She is known for television series such as The Kardashians, You Kiddin’ Me and Glam Masters.

Their relationship began in 2012. They got engaged on 21 October 2013 at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium. Their wedding took place in 2014 at Fort di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. In February 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for a divorce, which was finalized on 2 March 2022. The two have four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Who is Kanye West dating now?

Bianca Censori is Kanye West’s new girlfriend. She is an Austalian architectural designer. Kanye West reportedly married Bianca Censori. The two secretly tied the knot in California in January 2023. Their wedding occurred after Kanye West finalized his divorce from the television star Kim Kardashian. Since then, West and Censori have been frequently seen together.

FAQs

Who is Kanye West? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer and fashion designer. Where is Kanye West from? He hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America. How old is Kanye West? The American rapper is 46 years old as of 2023. Who has Kanye West been in a relationship with? He has been romantically linked to high-profile celebrities, including Amber Rose, Julia Fox and Chanel Iman. Who is Kanye’s girlfriend? The singer and songwriter is reportedly married to Bianca Censori. Who are Kanye West’s parents? His parents are Donda and Ray West.

Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and fashion designer. He has been in a relationship with several high-profile women like Amber Rose and Chaney Jones. Above are some of the known Kanye West's girlfriends.

