Samuel Bower’s biography: meet Jamie Campbell Bower’s brother

Samuel Bower is a singer, guitarist and sound engineer from the United Kingdom. To most people, he is known as the younger brother of Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor. He is also known as a former member of the band Counterfeit.

Samuel Bower gained celebrity status after joining the band Counterfeit along with his brother Jamie. The band released its debut song in 2015. Sam currently resides in Berlin, Germany.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Holloway Bower Nickname Sam Gender Male Date of birth 21 February 1994 Age 29 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth London, England, United Kingdom Current residence Berlin, Germany Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Brown Father David Bower Mother Anne Elizabeth Roseberry Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Venus Nemitz High School Owasso High School, Oklahoma Mirando City High School University Shepherd University, Emmanuel College Profession Musician, guitarist Instagram @bowersam

Samuel Bower's biography

The English singer was born in London, England, United Kingdom. What is Samuel Bower's age? Samuel is 29 years old as of 2023. He was born on 21 February 1994. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

He was raised alongside his older brother Jamie Campbell Bower. Jamie is an English actor, singer and model best recognized for appearing in TV series and films such as Stranger Things, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

Samuel is the son of David Bower and Ann Elizabeth Roseberry. His father works for Gibson Guitar Co., while his mother is a music manager.

Career

Jamie Campbell Bower's brother is a singer, guitarist and sound engineer. His journey in music began when he joined the Counterfeit group as a guitarist. Other members were Tristan Marmont, Roland Johnson, James Craig and his brother, Jamie.

The group gained prominence after releasing their first single, Come Get Some, on SoundCloud in 2015. After two years, they released their first debut album, Together We Are Stronger. The band was dissolved in 2020 due to COVID.

Samuel also worked as a film composer. He composed for short films, Reben and The Companion. The guitarist works as a sound engineer and has worked with brands such as Filippa K, Buck Bags, Liebeskind Berlin and Daydreaming as a soundtrack writer, music supervisor and sound designer.

Who is Sam Bower's wife?

The British musician is married to his long-time partner, Venus Nemitz. The two have been in a relationship since 2015.

Samuel Bower's height and weight

The guitarist stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Fast facts

Who is Jamie Campbell Bower's brother? He is Samuel Bower, a musician, guitarist and sound engineer. When is Samuel Bower's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 21 February. How old is Samuel Bower? He is 29 years old as of 2023. Where is Samuel Bower from? His home town is London, England, United Kingdom. What is Samuel Bower's height? He stands at 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. Who are Samuel Bower's parents? His parents are David Bower and Anne Elizabeth Roseberry. Who is Sam Bower's wife? Her name is Venus Nemitz. Where does Samuel Bower live? He currently resides in Berlin, Germany.

Samuel Bower is a singer, guitarist and sound engineer from the United Kingdom. He gained popularity thanks to his older brother Jamie Campbell, a famous English actor. Samuel currently resides in Berlin, Germany.

