Randy Jackson (Jacksons singer)'s age, spouse and latest updates

Steven Randall Jackson is a singer-songwriter, musician, and dancer from the United States of America. He is widely recognised as a former member of his family band, The Jacksons. Randy can play various instruments, including the congas, percussion, keyboards, piano, bass, and guitar.

Randy Jackson has been in the music industry since 1971. He officially became a member of the pop group, The Jackson 5, in 1975 after Jermaine Jackson temporarily left. He was the youngest of the brothers in the group and co-wrote one of the group's biggest hits, Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground), with his late brother Michael.

Full name Steven Randall Jackson Gender Male Date of birth 29 October 1961 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Gary, Indiana, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Joe Jackson Mother Katherine Jackson Siblings 11 Relationship status Single Children 3 Profession Singer, songwriter, dancer

Randy Jackson (Jacksons singer)’s biography

The popular singer was born in Gary, Indiana, United States of America, where he was raised. He is an American national of African-American heritage.

His parents are Katherine and Joseph Jackson. His father was an American talent manager and patriarch of the Jackson family of entertainers. He was inducted into the Rhythm and Blues Music Hall of Fame in 2014. His mother is the matriarch of the Jackson family of entertainers. Randy’s father died on 27 June 2018 at the age of 89.

Randy Jackson’s siblings

The American dancer grew up alongside 11 siblings, seven brothers, Michael Tito, Marlon, Brandon (Marlon's twin brother), Jermain and Jackie and four sisters, Rebbie, Loh'Vonnie (half-sister), Janet Damita Jo and La Toya. Randy is the youngest Jackson brother and the second-youngest Jacksons sibling, coming after his sister Janet Jackson. He is the ninth child in the Jackson family.

Randy’s siblings, including Michael, Janet, Jermaine, Tito, Jackie, Marlon, and La Toya, are all involved in the music industry in various capacities. They have pursued successful careers as singers, songwriters, musicians, and performers, contributing significantly to the music world.

Michael and Janet are regarded as the family's most popular members, as both of them have had highly distinguished solo careers and are often hailed as two of the most influential pop and R&B artists in history. Michael Jackson succumbed to cardiac arrest on 25 June 2009.

What is Randy Jackson’s age?

The American singer is 62 years old as of 2024. He was born on 29 October 1961. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

He made his live debut as a member of The Jackson 5 in 1971. He joined the family band officially in 1975 when they left Motown for CBS Records and rebranded themselves as The Jacksons. He co-wrote the band’s successful single Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground) with his late brother Michael. Randy has played various instruments, including the congas, percussion, keyboards, piano, bass, and guitar.

He participated in Jackson's Destiny World Tour from 1979 to 1980, followed by the Triumph Tour in 1981, the Victory Tour in 1984, and various subsequent projects with the band. Following the Victory Tour, he collaborated with Lionel Richie on his album Dancing on the Ceiling in 1985.

After the band disbanded in 1990, Randy pursued several musical ventures. He created the band Randy & the Gypsys, and the band released only one album before breaking up. He later delved into entrepreneurship by co-founding Total Multimedia Inc.

The Total Multimedia Inc. company aimed to pioneer advanced data compression methods for CD-ROMs. In June 1998, Randy expanded his interests into the realm of record labels, founding Modern Records to foster emerging talent. Randy serves as a co-partner with his sister, Janet Jackson, at her independent record label, Rhythm Nation Records.

Who is Randy Jackson’s spouse?

The singer is currently not in a romantic relationship with anyone. He has, however, been married twice in the past. He was previously married to Eliza Shaffy from August 1989 to 1992. The former partners share one daughter named Stevanna born in 1990.

Randy was also married to Alejandra Genevieve Oaiaza from 1992 to 1994. The two share two children, Genevieve Katherine, born in 1989 and Steven Randall Jackson, Jr., born in 1992. The singer also dated Bernadette Robi, Karyn White, Cat and Delissa Davis.

Body measurements

The singer-songwriter stands 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

What happened to Randy of the Jackson 5?

Randy was involved in a serious car accident on 3 March 1980 in Hollywood, California. His legs were completely crushed in the collision. Despite doctors’ predictions that he would never walk again, Randy made a remarkable recovery and continued his career in the music and entertainment industry.

FAQs

Who is Randy Jackson? He is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and dancer best known for being the former member of his family band, The Jacksons. Where was Randy Jackson (Jacksons singer) born? He was born in Gary, Indiana, United States of America. Who are Randy Jackson's parents? His parents are Joseph and Katherine Jackson. How old is Randy Jackson? He is 62 years old as of March 2024, having been born on 29 October 1961. Is Randy Jackson related to Michael Jackson? Yes, they are biological brothers. Who is Randy Jackson's wife? The musician is currently not married or dating anyone. He was previously married to Eliza Shaffy and Alejandra Genevieve Oaiaza. Is Randy Jackson related to Samuel L. Jackson? Randy is not related to the Hollywood actor. Is Randy Jackson related to Janet Jackson? Randy and Janet are biological siblings. Randy is older than Janet.

Randy Jackson (Jacksons singer) is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and dancer. He is widely recognised as a former member of his family band, The Jacksons. He is famous for his hit single Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground) featuring his late brother Michael. His family’s musical legacy is immense, and each sibling has significantly contributed to the world of music and entertainment.

