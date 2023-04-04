Caroline Smedvig’s biography: who is James Taylor’s spouse?

Caroline Smedvig is a former public relations and marketing director at the Boston Symphony Orchestra. She is best recognised as the wife of renowned American singer-songwriter James Taylor. Smedvig was also a former journalist and worked for multiple media companies.

Caroline Smedvig’s biography

Caroline is the only daughter of her parents, Elisabeth Goold and Albert Hessberg II. She was born in Albany, New York, USA, and was raised alongside her brothers Albert Hessberg III and Philip. Her father, Albert Hessberg II, a prominent Albany lawyer, died of cancer on 24 January 1995. Her mother, Elisabeth Goold, also passed away in 1991.

As for her education, Caroline reportedly went to Albany Academy for Girls, completing her studies in 1971. She later attended Smith College in Northampton, Massachusetts, USA, and graduated in 1975.

How old is Caroline Smedvig?

James Taylor’s spouse is 69 years old as of April 2023. She celebrates her birthday on 31 May every year and was born in 1953. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Caroline is a former journalist and ex-director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. While in college, she worked as a part-time reporter at Knickerbocker News in Albany, New York, USA. She has worked with multiple media companies, including New York Times as an intern, The Associated Press, and Springfield Daily News.

She commenced her career in arts management in 1980 at the Boston Symphony Orchestra, where she was the director of public relations and marketing. She worked in the position for 25 years until quitting in 2004.

James Taylor’s wife is an author and has collaborated with photographer Lincoln Russell on the book Seiji: An Intimat* Portrait of Seiji Ozawa, published in 1998. She also sang in the Tanglewood Festival Chorus.

How did James Taylor meet Caroline Smedvig?

The pair first interacted in 1993 when Caroline worked at Boston Symphony Orchestra, and James performed with John Williams and the Boston Pops Orchestra. However, their romantic relationship began two years later, in 1995.

Who is James Taylor's wife now?

The American singer-songwriter is married to Caroline Smedvig. After dating for approximately six years, the couple tied the knot in February 2001 at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Boston. James was previously married to Kathryn Walker and Carly Simon, while Caroline was married to the late American classical trumpeter Rolf Thorstein Smedvig.

Does Caroline Smedvig have twins?

She has twin sons with her husband, James Taylor, from their more than two decades of marriage. Her children, born through surrogacy, are Rufus and Henry, born in April 2001.

How tall is Caroline Smedvig?

Caroline Smedvig is 5 feet 6 inches tall (168 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 146 pounds (66 kilograms).

Caroline Smedvig was a journalist before venturing into the entertainment industry, where she worked with the famous Boston Symphony Orchestra. She is also famous as American singer-songwriter James Taylor’s third wife of over two decades. The couple has two children and resides in Lenox, Massachusetts, USA.

