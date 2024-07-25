The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has warned against the danger of faceless people leading protests in the country

Momodu said there's nothing riskier for a country than faceless people or a mob leading protests against the government

The journalist-turned-politician added that It is the right of everyone to protest but not the right of anyone to cause mayhem

Lagos state - The former director of strategic communication of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in the 2023 election, Dele Momodu, said it is risky for faceless people to lead protests in any country.

Momodu stated this while reacting to the planned nationwide protests over hunger and economic hardship in the country.

The journalist-turned-politician said every citizen has a right to protest and not to cause mayhem.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DeleMomodu on Wednesday, July 24.

Momodu added that it is also the responsibility of the government to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He wrote:

"I have 46 years’ experience in protests, since 1978 at the University of Ife. There's nothing riskier for a nation than faceless people or a mob leading protests. It is the right of everyone to protest but not the right of anyone to cause mayhem... And government has the right to protect lives and properties..."

Nigerians react to faceless people leading protest

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians who took to social media to react to Momodu's post.

@SavvyRinu

We all know who initiates mayhem in protests through violence and that’s the government who shirks their duties and uses security forces to suppress the voices of the people.

Let’s not rewrite history.

@jollynony

The problem is that the govt over the years have made leadership in protests difficult.

They induce and/or target the leaders instead of listen to the people’s grievances.

During ENDSARS did they not seize accounts of those whose heads were above the parapet?

@9jagossip

Declare the face of a leader of a protest and get arrested by the Nigerian government.

@otuo_ogbajie

Chief you didn’t write this one well please. What do you mean by faceless mob? Please take that back.

Are you saying that unless a protest has Wole Soyinka, Pastor Bakare etc it is a faceless mob? Don’t elevate pretenders above concerned active citizens who have truly suffered from the menace of bad leadership!

