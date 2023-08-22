Nicole Flenory: get to know more about Big Meech's little sister

Who is Nicole Flenory? She is an American interior designer, decorator, and television producer. She is well-known as the youngest sister of Big Meech, an American former substance dealer and businessman.

Nicole Flenory became popular for being the sister of Big Meech and Terry Flenory, the founders of the Black Mafia Family, an American substance trafficking organisation. Unlike her brothers, she has maintained a secretive life away from the spotlight and was not involved in the BMF's activities.

Full name Nicole Flenory Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1974 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Lincoln Park, MI, US Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Charles Mother Lucille Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Mr. Steele Profession Interior decorator, designer, producer Instagram @ibeennicoleflenory Net worth $5 million

Nicole Flenory's biography

Nicole is best recognised as one of Big Meech's siblings. She was born on 18 October 1974, in Dartmouth Street, Detroit, Michigan, United States, to Charles and Lucille Flenory. She is 48 years old as of 2023. Nicole has an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Nicole's father was a carpenter, guitarist and songwriter famous for being the writer of the Campbell Brothers' hit song Jump for Joy. Due to his versatile skills in music, he was inducted into the 2014 Sacred Steel Hall of Fame in Ohio, USA.

Charles also received several awards, including a Billboard Platinum award for designing and constructing the Platinum Sound Studio facilities. The popular guitarist died in July 2017 at the age of 69. Nicole's mother, Lucille, is a devoted Christian and the CEO of Building More Families (BMF) located in Detroit, Michigan, United States.

Big Meech's little sister, Nicole, grew up alongside her two elder siblings, Demetrius Edward Flenory, alias Big Meech, and Terry Lee Flenory, also known as Southwest T. In 1985, the two brothers co-founded Black Mafia Family.

Nicole and her two brothers had a rough childhood as their parents struggled to make ends meet. They spent many nights without gas and electricity and had to go on the street to raise rent. Sometimes they went to school with torn shoes, wearing the same clothes every day. The situation prompted her brothers to start selling substances while in high school.

Career

Meech's sister in real life is a well-known television producer. She has served as an associate producer of the Black Mafia Family TV show. Even though she is not a cast member in the series, her presence was felt when a young star named Laila Pruitt played her role in the popular television series.

The series revolves around the secrets behind the substance business and the music label founded by her two brothers, Big Meech and Southwest T. Aside from that, Demetrius Flenory's sister is also said to be an interior designer and decorator.

Where is Nicole Flenory now?

Big Meech's sister, Nicole, lives a quiet life with her family in Lincoln Park, Michigan, the United States of America, with her husband and two sons, Demetrius and Dillan Steele. Demetrius Steele is an entrepreneur and chef. Dillan is a rapper. It is alleged that Nicole has been married for close to 30 years.

FAQs

Who is Nicole Flenory? She is a celebrity family member best known as Big Meech's youngest sister. How old is Nicole Flenory? She is 48 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 October 1974. Does Nicole Flenory have children? Yes, Nicole Flenory has two children, Demetrius and Dillan Steele. Where does Nicole Flenory live? She lives in Lincoln Park, Michigan, the United States. Who are Big Meech's siblings? Apart from Nicole, he has a brother named Terry. What's Nicole Flenory's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2023.

Nicole Flenory rose to prominence for being the sister of Big Meech, an American former substance dealer and one of the founders of the Black Mafia Family. Aside from that, she is also a celebrity in her own right. She is an associate producer of the show Black Mafia Family.

