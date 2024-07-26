The Agenda for Good Governance in Nigeria (AGGN) has commended Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo for notable improvements at Nigerian airports

AGGN's assessment found substantial enhancements in airport infrastructure and passenger safety, including new technology, others

The group applauded Keyamo’s use of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to improve passenger experiences and called on Nigerians to support his efforts

Following an independent assessment, the group observed substantial improvements in airport infrastructure.

Keyamo lauded over nation's airport upgrade Photo credit: @gbengasaka

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement signed by AGGN President Dr. Bashir Mohammed.

In the statement, Mohammed highlighted ongoing projects like the upgrades to Margaret Ekpo International Airport in Calabar, Osubi Airport, and Ibadan Airport as evidence of progress.

Keyamo lauded for prioritizing passengers' safety

Mohammed commended Keyamo for enhancing passenger safety and demonstrating a commitment to world-class, internationally compliant facilities, Daily Independent reported.

He said:

“We applaud the minister and regulatory bodies for their ongoing efforts to maintain progress. The enhanced safety and security standards reflect Nigeria’s dedication to ensuring a secure environment for air travel.

"Key initiatives from 2023 to 2024 have strengthened aviation security through tech advancements, training programs, and increased staffing. Additionally, the improvements in airport facilities have generated employment and boosted local economic development.

"We appreciate the minister’s dedication to transparency and accountability, ensuring that resources are used efficiently for national benefit.”

Among other things, the minister was also appreciated for ensuring that the Aviation Security (AVSEC) was made operational and that the use of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) to better the experience of air passengers, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“The ministry has established a dedicated Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit called the Special Force to bolster security across the country’s airports.

"Additionally, the minister’s focus on Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) has enhanced the passenger experience, evident in the upgraded security checkpoint at Lagos Airport.”

The group, while calling for continued support for Keyamo, said:

"We encourage all Nigerians to back the minister's efforts and collaborate towards achieving a safer, more secure, and efficient aviation industry.

"Additionally, we advise the minister to maintain dialogue with stakeholders such as airlines, airport operators, and passengers to address their needs and concerns.”

Source: Legit.ng