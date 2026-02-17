French Montana's wife and past loves through fame, loss and love

French Montana is not currently married, but he is engaged to Sheikha Mahra, a princess of Dubai. He was previously married to Deen (Nadeen) Kharbouch from 2007 to 2014, with whom he shares a son. His most notable past relationship was with Khloé Kardashian in 2014.

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra at Moroccan hotspot Ayah on 9 November 2025 in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

French Montana was previously married to entrepreneur Deen Kharbouch from 2007 until their divorce in 2014.

from 2007 until their divorce in 2014. As of 2026, he is engaged to Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum , a princess of Dubai.

, a princess of Dubai. The rapper has also had high-profile relationships with several women in the entertainment industry, including Khloé Kardashian and Trina.

Full name Karim Kharbouch Famous as French Montana Gender Male Date of birth 9 November 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Casablanca, Morocco Current residence Pompton Plains, NJ & Calabasas, California, United States Nationality Moroccan-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Muslim Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'3'' Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 196 Weight in kilograms 89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Abdela Kharbouch Mother Khadija Guled Siblings Zack Kharbouch, Ayoub Kharbouch Relationship status Engaged Fiancée Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Children Kruz Kharbouch Education Bronx high schools (Roosevelt & Lehman) Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur Net worth $50 million Instagram @frenchmontana X @FrencHMonTanA Facebook @FrenchMontanaOfficial

Who is French Montana's wife?

Karim Kharbouch, the Moroccan-American rapper known professionally as French Montana, is not currently married. However, he was previously married to Deen Kharbouch from 2007 until their divorce in 2014.

Inside French Montana’s relationship history

French Montana has been in the spotlight not only for his music but also for his personal life. Over the years, the singer has been linked to several women, but only a few of his relationships have ever been confirmed. Below is a list of women the singer has dated over the years.

Deen Kharbouch (2007–2014)

French Montana's ex-wife, Deen Kharbouch (L). French Montana in United States (R). Photo: @BollywoodShaadis.com, @FrenchMontanaOfficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Deen Kharbouch

: Deen Kharbouch Date of birth : 18 September 1985

: 18 September 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of 2026)

: 40 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United States

: United States Occupation: Writer, creator, and entrepreneur

Deen Kharbouch is an American-based entrepreneur, creator and designer. She was previously married to French Montana for seven years. The two tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, a son, Kruz Kharbouch, in July 2009.

French Montana and Deen Kharbouch separated in 2012 just as Montana’s career began to take off. Deen publicly accused the rapper of abandoning his family and cited infidelity as the primary reason for their split. According to HollywoodLife, their divorce was finalised in October 2014.

As part of the settlement, Montana reportedly paid Deen a lump sum of $2 million and agreed to $7,000 per month in child support. Even though they had some problems at first, the two have reportedly started getting along better and are co-parenting more peacefully.

Trina (2012–2014)

French Montana and Trina at the Revolt launch party at Slate on 21 October 2013 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Katrina Laverne Kearse

: Katrina Laverne Kearse Date of birth : 3 December 1978

: 3 December 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of 2026)

: 46 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Miami, Florida, United States

: Miami, Florida, United States Occupation: Rapper, television personality, songwriter

Trina is an iconic American rapper who gained fame with her 1998 feature on Trick Daddy's Nann Na and her 2000 debut album, Da Baddest Bh. She and French Montana were in a relationship from 2013 to 2014. Their relationship was mostly low-key but publicly acknowledged.

At the time, they collaborated on music and were often seen together at events. They separated after dating for a couple of months, and shortly after, in April 2014, French Montana began dating Khloé Kardashian.

Trina at Downtown Commons on 28 May 2025 in East Point, Georgia. Photo: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

In a 2017 interview on The Breakfast Club, Trina opened up about her relationship with French Montana, describing it as real and emotional while explaining why it eventually ended.

It was a relationship. We were in a relationship. I was in love at the time. It was what it was. It wasn’t no publicity stunt or nothing like that. It was real. I was really into him, and it was what it was at the time.

When asked about why they broke up, she said:

I’m not dealing with no man that I gotta keep checking up on. I’m not dealing with no man that I gotta keep asking where you at, what you doing, who you with. I don’t have time for that. I’m too grown for that.

In a 2014 interview on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, Trina made it clear she had no bitterness toward French Montana, saying:

I don't have issues with nobody, I'm grown. If stuff don't work out, if things is not going my way, if me and you are not on the same page, I'm not going to fight for that. Go live your life, I'm going to live my life. I'm independent. I take care of myself. [He never] did anything that was out of the ordinary for me.

Khloé Kardashian (2014)

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana at The Venetian Las Vegas to celebrate her birthday on 4 July 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Khloé Alexandra Kardashian

: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian Date of birth : 27 June 1984

: 27 June 1984 Age : 41 years old (as of 2026)

: 41 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Media personality, socialite, and businesswoman

French Montana and Khloé Kardashian began dating in April 2014, shortly after Khloé separated from her ex-husband, Lamar Odom. They were frequently seen together throughout the summer, including at Khloé's 30th birthday celebration.

After a brief split in September, they officially ended their romantic relationship in December 2014, according to E! News. On a December 2014 episode of Kourtney & Khloé Take The Hamptons, the American socialite opened up about her relationship with French Montana, explaining why she decided to step back and focus on herself. Per Us Weekly, she said:

It’s nothing against French. I just think I don’t want a boyfriend. I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive. But now I’m like, I just want to be alone. I gotta grieve. I’m still married.

In a 2019 interview with Haute Living, French Montana opened up about maintaining his friendship with Khloe, stating:

Me and Khloe are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close. I feel like we had a real dope relationship. There was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from. The love was real....When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's real hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it.

Sanaa Lathan (2015–2016)

Sanaa Lathan at Spring Studios on 10 October 2024 in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sanaa McCoy Lathan

: Sanaa McCoy Lathan Date of birth : 19 September 1971

: 19 September 1971 Age : 54 years old (as of 2026)

: 54 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York, New York, United States

: New York, New York, United States Occupation: Actress

Sanaa Lathan is an American actress, director, and producer known for her roles in Love & Basketball, The Best Man franchise, Brown Sugar, and Alien vs. Predator. She and French Montana were the subject of intense dating rumours in 2015 and 2016. The two reportedly met through record producer Diddy and began hanging out regularly.

They were first linked in July 2015 after Diddy posted a now-deleted video on Instagram showing a seemingly intoxicated Lathan sitting on French Montana's lap in the back of a car. In September 2015, while promoting her film The Perfect Guy, Lathan was asked by radio host Big Boy if she was dating French Montana. As reported by Entertainment News, she responded,

You know, I don't talk about my personal life. Let's put it this way... I am dating. For me, I need somebody who is a communicator. I love to talk, I love to share ideas, I love to philosophize about life and art, and I just love having long talks. I love somebody with a sense of humor ... and who can laugh. I need somebody who's confident.

Although she never said his name, her refusal to deny the connection added fuel to the rumours. French Montana and Sanaa Lathan ultimately went their separate ways without detailed public statements about the split.

Iggy Azalea (2016)

French Montana and Iggy Azalea at Jewel Nightclub on 23 July 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Amethyst Amelia Kelly

: Amethyst Amelia Kelly Date of birth : 7 June 1990

: 7 June 1990 Age : 35 years old (as of 2026)

: 35 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia

: Ryde Hospital, Sydney, Australia Occupation: Former rapper and songwriter

Iggy Azalea is an Australian rapper who achieved global fame with her 2014 diamond-certified hit Fancy. She and French Montana had a brief but highly publicised relationship in 2016. Rumours first surfaced in July 2016 after they were seen together at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, following Iggy’s performance.

At the time, Iggy denied any romance, claiming they were collaborating on new music. In August 2016, speculation intensified after French reportedly spent $60,000 on a private jet to fly Iggy and her friends to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. During the trip, they were photographed kissing on a yacht and sharing PDA.

In September 2016, French Montana gifted Iggy a set of seven diamond rings. Iggy shared a photo of the jewellery on Instagram, tagging French with a heart emoji, which many fans took as confirmation of their relationship, despite her still publicly referring to him as a friend.

Their relationship ended by January 2017. As documented by TMZ, the breakup became public after Iggy was spotted with producer Ljay Currie. Neither Iggy nor French has shared detailed public reasons for the split.

Evelyn Lozada (2018)

Evelyn Lozada at Barnes & Noble at The Grove on 15 June 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Evelyn Alexandra Lozada

: Evelyn Alexandra Lozada Date of birth : 10 December 1975

: 10 December 1975 Age : 50 years old (as of 2026)

: 50 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : New York City, United States

: New York City, United States Occupation: Television personality, model, spokesmodel

Evelyn Lozada is an American reality television personality, author, and entrepreneur best known as a breakout cast member of VH1’s Basketball Wives. French Montana and Evelyn Lozada had a brief, casual relationship from late 2017 to early 2018.

The pair met through mutual friends and began dating a few months after Lozada called off her engagement to MLB star Carl Crawford. Their first date was a private dinner at Montana’s home in Los Angeles. In December 2017, Lozada spent her 42nd birthday with Montana at his home.

They were also seen ringing in the 2018 New Year together in Las Vegas, where Montana was performing at the Marquee Nightclub. The romance lasted roughly four months. In April 2018, Lozada confirmed she was single on a now-deleted Instagram post, writing: "Single life & loving it... #LivingMyBestLife"

Sheikha Mahra (2024)

French Montana and Sheikha Mahra on 22 November 2025 in New York City. Photo: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

: Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Date of birth : 24 February 1994

: 24 February 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2026)

: 31 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Dubai, United Arab Emirates

: Dubai, United Arab Emirates Occupation: Emirati princess and member of the Dubai ruling family

French Montana is currently engaged to Sheikha Mahra, the daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the UAE. She first caught Montana's attention through her viral July 2024 Instagram post in which she publicly divorced her first husband, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.

In a January 2025 episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, the rapper opened up about how he first noticed her. He said,

I remember I had seen … she put up that post where she divorced somebody. And I’m like, ‘I like her.’ ‘Cause it takes a lot of guts to throw that up. So when she threw that up, I’m like, ‘I like her.'

According to E! News, the pair first sparked dating rumours in October 2024 when they were spotted together in Dubai, where the Princess gave Montana a personal tour. The couple got engaged in June 2025, with Montana proposing with a custom-designed, 11.53-carat emerald-cut diamond ring valued at over $1 million, according to HOLA.

French Montana's fiancee, Sheikha Mahra in Dubai. Photo: @_xtianna_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The pair announced their engagement via a press release on 27 August 2025. As documented by People, the release stated:

Representatives confirm that while wedding plans are underway, specific dates and arrangements are still being finalized by both families, who are reportedly excited and supportive. The elegant and rare design is a perfect symbol of the couple’s unique love story,

In addition, French Montana has also been linked to several other women over the years. He reportedly dated Sophia Body from 2012 to 2015, was connected to model Rosa Acosta in 2017, and was linked to rapper Kash Doll in 2020.

FAQs

Who is French Montana? French Montana is a Moroccan-American rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist best known for his hit singles, including Pop That and Unforgettable. Where is French Montana from? He was born and raised in Casablanca, Morocco, before moving to the South Bronx, New York City, at age 13. How old is French Montana? The popular rapper is 41 years old. He was born on 9 November 1984. Who is French Montana's new wife? French Montana does not have a new wife yet, as he is currently engaged. Who is French Montana in a relationship with? He is in a relationship with his fiancée, Sheikha Mahra. Is French Montana with Dubai Princess? The couple have been engaged since June 2025. Who is French Montana's ex-wife? The rapper's ex-wife is Deen (Nadeen) Kharbouch. They were married from 2007 to 2014 and share one son, Kruz, born in 2009. Did French Montana ever date a Kardashian? Montana had a highly publicised relationship with Khloé Kardashian in 2014.

As of February 2026, French Montana does not have a wife but is engaged to Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a princess of Dubai. His past includes a long-term marriage to Deen Kharbouch, with whom he shares a son, and several high-profile romances with stars like Khloe Kardashian and Trina.

