Ari Fletcher boyfriend timeline from her early loves to today

by  Naomi Karina reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read

Ari Fletcher is currently in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo. Over the years, the social media sensation and entrepreneur has been romantically linked to several high-profile men, including Gervonta Davis and G. Herbo. While some of her relationships are confirmed, others remain the subject of speculation.

Ariana Fletcher at The Illuminarium and at CRU Lounge
Ariana Fletcher attends the BET+ Celebrates the Launch of The Impact Atlanta (L), and the model attends the Hype Hair Magazine cover release party. Photo: Prince, Derek White (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Ari Fletcher has been in an on-and-off romantic relationship with Moneybagg Yo since 2019.
  • Ari shares a son with the rapper, G. Herbo, with whom she was in a relationship from 2015 to 2018.
  • The social media influencer is rumoured to have dated Gervonta "Tank" Davis, a professional boxer, in 2019.
  • Fletcher has also been romantically linked to Freeband Joey, Young M.A., and Antonio Blakeney.

Profile summary

Full name

Ariana Fletcher

Gender

Female

Date of birth

12 July 1995

Age

30 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Chicago, Illinois, United States

Current residence

Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

African-American

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'1"

Height in centimetres

155

Weight in pounds

130

Weight in kilograms

59

Body measurements in inches

34-25-38

Body measurements in centimetres

86-64-97

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Dark brown

Mother

Erin Fletcher

Siblings

2

Relationship status

Dating

Boyfriend

Moneybagg Yo

Children

1

High School

Chicago Vocational High School

University

Northern Illinois University

Profession

Businesswoman, social media influencer, YouTuber, model

Instagram

@therealkylesister

YouTube

TheRealKyleSister

A closer look at Ari Fletcher's boyfriend timeline

Ari Fletcher's dating history has long captured the public's attention, thanks to her relationships with several well-known figures in the entertainment industry. From early flings to high-profile romances, her love life has often made headlines. Here is a closer look at Ari Fletcher's past relationships, including her current boyfriend.

Freeband Joey (June 2012–September 2015)

At the age of seventeen, Ari Fletcher was rumoured to be dating Freeband Joey. While much is not known about the relationship, they are believed to have dated from June 2012 to September 2015.

G. Herbo (May 2015–2018)

G Herbo at Peacock Theatre
G Herbo attends the 2024 BET Awards. Photo: Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

Ari dated Herbert Randall Wright III, a rapper known by his stage name G. Herbo. This is one of Ari's most publicised relationships. Although it is unclear how they first met, the two were in a serious relationship and welcomed their son, Yosohn Santana, in April 2018.

Their relationship ended in 2018, with G. Herbo, Ari Fletcher's baby father, later admitting on the Caresha Please podcast in 2022 that his infidelity contributed to the breakup. He confessed to cheating on Ari with Taina Williams, who would later become the mother of his two children.

When asked whether he considers himself a cheater, he responded:

Am I a cheater? Naw, I wouldn't say I'm a cheater. I've cheated though.

The rapper added:

Technically, yeah. I was young and I was dumb. I didn't know no better. I was just doing sh...… I was just cheating. I ain't gonna say I was just cheating but it's like me and Ari was in a space—and I done talk to her about this already, I done already said my bid, my peace, and apologized.

Ari Fletcher and G. Herbo co-parent with mutual respect. In a 2020 interview with Real 92.3 LA, the rapper explained why they maintain a strong relationship. He said:

First and foremost, I come from that kind of foundation. My mom and dad have been together for 30+ years, so I know how important that is on the kid's upbringing. Even if ya'll not together, establish some kind of middle relationship where ya'll both can have enough mutual respect for each other to put the kid's interest and everything first.

Young M.A. (September 2018–January 2019)

Rapper Young M.A at SIRIUS XM Studio
Rapper Young M.A attends SiriusXM's Hip Hop Nation. Photo: Slaven Vlasic
Source: Getty Images

Ari Fletcher and Young M.A. were reportedly involved in a brief relationship from September 2018 to January 2019, though neither ever addressed the rumours publicly. Young M.A., born Katorah Kasanova Marrero, is an American rapper best known for her 2016 hit single Ooouuu.

Antonio Blakeney (2018, May 2019–June 2019)

Antonio Blakeney at Unipol Forum
Antonio Blakeney is seen during the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. Photo: Fabrizio Carabelli
Source: Getty Images

Ari Fletcher and Antonio Blakeney, an American professional basketball player, were reportedly in a brief relationship, with a rumoured connection in late 2018 and a short dating period in mid‑2019. However, neither Ari nor Antonio has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Gervonta "Tank" Davis (2019)

Gervonta "Tank" Davis at Kaseya Center
Gervonta "Tank" Davis speaks at a news conference. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

The social media influencer is also alleged to have dated Gervonta Davis, a professional boxer. Rumours about Ari Fletcher and Gervonta Davis sparked after a now-deleted Instagram live video was shared, in which Davis told Ari that every day is a Valentine's Day.

Ari Fletcher and professional boxer Gervonta Davis reportedly called off their relationship in late 2019, following a public dispute on social media. In a series of now-deleted Instagram posts, Ari requested that all photos featuring her and Davis be removed, describing him as “a mistake.”

The model also alleged that Davis had asked for gifts he had previously given her to be returned. Their breakup was further complicated by interactions with Davis’ other partner, Dretta, which led to a visible back-and-forth online.

Moneybagg Yo (October 2019–to date)

Moneybagg Yo at the Peacock Theater
Moneybagg Yo attends the BET Awards 2025. Photo: Christopher Polk
Source: Getty Images

Ari has been in an on-and-off relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo since October 2019. In a 2022 Paper Magazine interview, Moneybagg Yo shared how he first noticed Ari at a mall, but was too shy to approach her. He asked mutual friends to help set up an introduction later. Yo recalled:

Oh, I saw her in the mall or somewhere shopping and there was just too much going on at the time so I felt like I couldn't shoot my shot in that particular place, and then I got to reaching out to mutual friends, and people that we know and I was like "Hey, there's a big party going on in Atlanta, make sure she'll be there" and stuff like that and I went there and they set it up for me and I went in that section, and the rest is history.

On 26 September 2022, on her YouTube show, Dinner With The Don, Ari confirmed that she and Moneybagg had broken up. She also clarified that the baby bump photo Moneybagg had shared earlier was hers, but they lost the pregnancy due to a miscarriage. She mentioned:

Yes, that was me in the picture, pregnant. That was me. Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage. God said not right now. Probably in the future.
Moneybagg Yo at W Fort Lauderdale
Moneybagg Yo attends Rap Snacks Disrupt 2023. Photo: Ivan Apfel
Source: Getty Images

In May 2023, the rapper admitted to cheating on Ari during his interview on Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast. He said he had never been in a real relationship before and made mistakes he wished he hadn't. Moneybagg stated:

I had never been in no real relationship before to where I'm talking to her all night. I'm checking in. I made some mistakes. You already know what I'm getting at with that. She ain't take that well and it got crazy. It's different when you have the person call them and try to tell them everything. 'He did this. He was doing this. Did you know he do this?' That made it even worse on her. But I kept it G, though. 'Yea, I did that. I'm sorry. I made mistakes. That was then.

Ari explained why she decided to take Moneybagg back after he cheated, saying she believes many men are unfaithful. She shared:

Umm… because I felt like I'm gon' leave him, and I'm gonna go be with somebody else, and he gon' cheat, too. Hopefully, he don't, but he gon' cheat, too, you know what I'm saying?

Rumours of a breakup circulated again in 2025. However, Moneybagg dispelled them with a loving birthday post for Ari in July 2025, celebrating their six years as a couple.

FAQs

  1. Are Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg still together? Ari and rapper Moneybagg are still dating.
  2. What boxer dated Ari Fletcher? The social media influencer reportedly dated Gervonta Davis, a professional boxer, in 2019.
  3. Does Ari Fletcher have a kid? She has a son called Yosohn Santana.
  4. Who is the father of Ari Fletcher's baby? The father of Ari's kid is rapper G Herbo.
  5. Did Ari Fletcher and Young Ma date? They are rumoured to have dated briefly from September 2018 to January 2019.
  6. Is Ari Fletcher pregnant? As of November 2025, Fletcher has not publicly confirmed being pregnant. However, she confirmed in 2022 having been pregnant with Moneybagg, but had a miscarriage.
  7. How old is Ari Fletcher? The model is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born on 12 July 1995.
  8. Where is Ari Fletcher from? She hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States.

Ari Fletcher's boyfriend timeline reflects her journey through both high-profile romances and personal growth. From early relationships to headline-making flings with G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo, her love life has consistently drawn public attention.

