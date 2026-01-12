Who is Serinda Swan's partner? A look at her relationships over the years

Who is Serinda Swan's partner? The Canadian actress is currently single and not married. While her career has often placed her in the spotlight, Swan has always kept her personal life private. Over the years, however, she has been linked to a few well-known names in the entertainment world, including Mehcad Brooks, Niall Matter, and NFL star Terrell Owens.

Serinda Swan in Beverly Hills, California (L). Serinda Swan in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Amanda Edwards, Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Serinda Swan, the Canadian actress and model , is currently single and has not confirmed having a partner.

, is currently single and has not confirmed having a partner. She prefers to keep her love life private and out of the public eye.

and out of the public eye. Over the years, the actress has been linked to Mehcad Brooks, Niall Matter, and Terrell Owens.

and Her most notable past relationships include a two-year romance with her co-star from Creature, Mehcad Brooks, which ended in 2011.

Profile summary

Full name Serinda G. Swan Gender Female Date of birth 11 July 1984 Age 41 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Father Scott Swan Mother Alandra Napali‑Kai Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Education Waldorf School Profession Actress, former model, entrepreneur, activist Instagram @serindaswan

Who is Serinda Swan's partner?

As of 2026, Serinda Swan, a Canadian actress and model known for her roles in TV series such as Graceland, Coroner, Inhumans, and Ballers, is not publicly reported to be in a committed relationship and has never been married. She has not publicly confirmed being in a relationship, and unlike many celebrities, she rarely discusses her love life in interviews or on social media.

Swan has previously spoken about the challenges of dating as a high-profile actress, noting that her career's demands on her free time and frequent travel make finding the right partner difficult. In an interview with Elle’s Lorraine Cwelich, Swan said:

It's difficult dating as an actor because your free time is precious. The guy I end up with someday is going to have to love travelling.

A look at Serinda Swan's relationships over the years

Over the years, Serinda Swan has been romantically linked to several people in entertainment and sports. Some relationships were confirmed, while others remain rumours. Below is a look at Serinda Swan’s relationships:

Adam Taubenfligel (2025)

Serinda Swan and Adam Taubenfligel at the Threads of Change Dinner LA 2025 on 28 April 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin

Source: Getty Images

Adam Taubenfligel is a Canadian fashion entrepreneur, creative director, and author. He and Serinda Swan were romantically linked in early 2025 after they were frequently spotted together attending events, including the Threads of Change Dinner in Los Angeles.

However, in a recent social media post from February 2025, the actress explicitly clarified that her close friend Adam Taubenfligel, whom she referred to as her "BFF," is single and not her boyfriend.

Jimmi Simpson (2012)

Jimmi Simpson and Serinda Swan at the A&E Network portion of the 2011 Winter TCA press tour held at the Langham Hotel on 7 January 2011 in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Jimmi Simpson is an Emmy- and BAFTA-nominated American actor and producer renowned for his performances in series such as Westworld, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Dark Matter. As per We Got This Covered, Jimmi Simpson and Serinda Swan were briefly linked around September 2012 after working together on the TV series Breakout Kings.

Rumours started because they appeared friendly and were seen together during that time, but neither Serinda nor Jimmi publicly spoke about a romantic relationship.

Mehcad Brooks (2010 to 2011)

Mehcad Brooks and Serinda Swan at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on 2 June 2010 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

One of Serinda Swan’s most talked-about relationships was with actor Mehcad Brooks. The two met while working in the entertainment industry and reportedly dated for approximately two years, ending the relationship in 2011.

Their relationship was fairly public at the time, with occasional appearances together at events. However, the romance did not last long, and both eventually moved on without much public comment. During the same 2013 interview with Elle, when asked about her relationship with Mehcad Brooks, Serinda said:

Yeah, we broke up a year and a half ago. He's very intelligent and is actually on another USA show right now, Necessary Roughness. But I'm single now. It's difficult dating as an actor because your free time is precious. The guy I end up with someday is going to have to love travelling.

Niall Matter (2009)

Niall Grey at The O2 Arena on 7 December 2024 in London, England. Photo: Ben Montgomery

Source: Getty Images

Serinda Swan was also linked to Canadian actor Niall Matter. Their relationship reportedly took place around 2009. While details were limited, Matter later confirmed in a July interview with SciFi Stream that Serinda was his former girlfriend, saying:

Serinda Swan, my ex-girlfriend, who’s actually doing great now. She was in that, that’s where we first met.

The two Canadian actors reportedly remained friends following their breakup. Professionally, they both appeared in the 2008 TV movie Beyond Loch Ness (also known as Loch Ness Terror), where Matter played Josh Riley, and Swan played Caroleena. Matter married Sara Bradley Matter in July 2016 in Hawaii, and they have two children.

Serinda Swan at Amazon Studios on 13 December 2023 in Culver City, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Over the years, Serinda Swan has also been linked to a few other names, mainly through rumours or speculation. These include actors such as Victor Webster, Roger Cross, and Terrell Owens. None of these rumoured relationships was officially confirmed, and Swan herself has never spoken publicly about them.

FAQs

Who is Serinda Swan? Serinda Swan is a Canadian actress known for her work on television and in film, with standout roles in Breakout Kings, Graceland, Coroner, Inhumans, and Reacher. She is also a model and activist. Where is Serinda Swan from? She was born in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and spent part of her childhood in both West Vancouver and on the island of Kauai, Hawaii. What is Serinda Swan’s age? Serinda Swan is 41 years old as of 2026. She was born on 11 July 1984. Is Serinda Swan married? Serinda Swan is not married, and there’s no public record that she has ever been married. Who is Serinda Swan’s partner in 2025? The famous actress does not have a publicly known partner and is considered single. She has not confirmed any current romantic relationship. Who has Serinda Swan dated? Over the years, she has been linked to several people, including Mehcad Brooks (2010–2011) and Niall Matter (2009). Does Serinda Swan have children? The Canadian actress does not have any publicly known children. Where does Serinda Swan live now? She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

As of early 2026, information about Serinda Swan's partner remains scarce, as the actress maintains a low profile regarding her personal life. She is reportedly single and not married. Over the years, she has been linked to a few notable figures, including Mehcad Brooks, Niall Matter, and Terrell Owens, but none of these relationships resulted in marriage or long-term commitment.

