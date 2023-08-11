Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend timeline: who are the men in her life?

Khloé Alexandra Kardashian is an American media personality, model and entrepreneur. She is best known for appearing with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007 to 2021. As a famous media personality, her love life has been a subject of interest to many. Who is Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend, and who has she dated in the past?

Khloe Kardashian attends Allergan KYBELLA event at IAC Building on 3 March 2016 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Khloé Kardashian was born on 27 June 1984 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Besides being a popular media personality, Khloé has launched many clothing lines and fragrances alongside her sisters. The star has been romantically linked to several high-profile celebrities over the years. Who is Khloé Kardashian dating now?

Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend timeline

The American TV star has garnered significant media attention not only for her entertainment and entrepreneurial ventures but also for her high-profile relationships. She has been linked to several male celebrities over the years, including multiple athletes and rappers, such as French Montana, Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

Rashad McCants (2008)

NBA Player Rashad McCants attends the Babes For B*obs Bachelor auction benefitting the Los Angeles County Affiliate Of Susan G. Komen at El Rey Theatre on 8 June 2017. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Rashad Dion McCants is an American former professional basketball player who played for Trilogy in the BIG3 three-on-three league. Kardashian and Rashad began dating in late 2008. Their relationship was short-lived, as they broke up in January 2009.

During a November 2009 episode of her E! series Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Khloé claimed that McCants had cheated on her. The former NBA player later told Page Six that they made the whole thing up for a storyline on the show.

Derrick Ward (2009)

Derrick Ward of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers poses for his 2009 NFL headshot at photo day in Tampa, Florida. Photo: NFL Photos

Derrick LaRon Ward is a former American football running back in the NFL. Derrick and Khloé were briefly in a in 2009 when he was a running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two were spotted spending time together in Mexico while celebrating Khloé’s sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 30th birthday. Though they went on a few dates, the romance was not meant to last.

Lamar Odom (2009 – 2016)

Lamar Odom visits the Young Hollywood Studio on 11 September 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary Clavering

Lamar Joseph Odom is an American former professional basketball player. One of Khloé's most well-known relationships was with Lamar. The pair first met in August 2009 at a party for fellow NBA player Ron Artest and got engaged just three weeks later.

The pair tied the knot in a lavish Beverly Hills ceremony on 27 September 2009, nine days after their engagement. Their marriage was featured on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2010, the former couple began starring in a spin-off series Khloé & Lamar, which lasted for two seasons.

During their relationship, the NBA player struggled with substance abuse and infidelity, ultimately causing their separation in 2013. Khloé filed for divorce on 13 December 2013, but the divorce was not finalised until 17 December 2016.

The Game (2013 – 2014)

Jayceon Terrell Taylor aka Game performs on stage during the Supafest Music Festival at Melbourne Showgrounds on April 17, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Graham Denholm

Jayceon Terrell, best known by his stage name Game, is an American rapper. Khloé sparked dating rumours with The Game after separating from husband, Lamar Odom. The dating rumours escalated after Game released a song in 2016 with a explicit lyrics that claimed he was involved with three Kardashian sisters.

In 2014, The Game confirmed that they were never romantically involved but were long-time friends. He has previously dated Khloé’s sister Kim.

Matt Kemp (2013 – 2016)

Matt Kemp of the Colorado Rockies walks back to the dugout against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on 25cAugust 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Norm Hall

Matthew Ryan Kemp is an American former professional baseball outfielder from Midwest City, Oklahoma, United States. Soon after Khloé filed for divorce from Lamar Odom, she reportedly began dating Matt Kemp. In December 2013, the pair attended several concerts together, including shows by Drake, John Legend and Jay Z.

Their romance rumours swirled after Kemp shared an Instagram post of Kris Jenner's Christmas tree, spending Christmas Eve with the Kardashians. Kemp, however, later denied dating Khloé Kardashian but admitted he was close to her family.

French Montana (2013- 2014)

Music artist French Montana arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on 25 June 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Karim Kharbouch, known by his stage name French Montana, is a Moroccan-American rapper. Khloé started dating him in 2013. They had an on-and-off relationship which officially ended in December 2014.

Despite their split, Khloé and French Montana have spoken positively about each other in interviews and remained amicable. In an interview with Haute Living in 2019, the rapper opened up about maintaining his friendship with the reality star. He said:

I feel like we had a real dope relationship ― there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn't come back from," he said. "When the love was like that, it's always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that's really hard to do, and I'm glad we've been able to do it.

Rick Fox (2015)

Retired NBA player Rick Fox arrives at the Los Angeles Film Festival premiere of 'Dope' at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Ulrich Alexander Fox is a Canadian actor and former basketball player. He played in the NBA for the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Khloé and Rick Fox were romantically linked in May 2015 after they were spotted together on a date at Mexican hot spot Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks. However, neither Rick nor Khloé confirmed any details about their relationship.

James Harden (2015 – 2016)

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on February 01, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo: Christian Petersen

James Edward Harden Jr. is an American professional basketball player for the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA. After splitting from French Montana for the second time in December 2014, and briefly dating Rick Fox, Kardashian moved on to seeing James Harden. Khloé and James first met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015 and began dating.

Their relationship became strained after her estranged husband, Lamar Odom, was hospitalised for substance abuse in October. Kardashian rushed to Odom's side and paused her divorce proceedings to support his recovery. James and the American socialite dated for almost eight months before calling it quits in February 2016.

Trey Songz (2016)

Trey Songz attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on 29 November 2018 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Tremaine Aldon Neverson, best known as Trey Songz, is an American R&B singer, record producer, and actor. Trey and Khloé sparked dating rumours in July 2016 after they were seen kissing at a nightclub in Las Vegas where the musician was performing. They met when Trey appeared on Khloé’s short-lived chat show, Kocktails With Khloé, in March 2016.

The two also attended Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish's wedding. Their romance quickly fizzled out, but they seemed to remain friends as they attended Justin Bieber's private party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood in March 2022.

Tristan Thompson (2016 -2021)

Tristan Thompson watches the Giveon concert from the side of the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on 8 July 2022 in London, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Tristan Trevor James Thompson is a Canadian-American professional basketball player for the NBA who is a free agent. Tristan and Khloé began dating in 2016.

The pair made numerous public outings and spent holidays together before making their relationship Instagram official in January 2017. They had an on-and-off relationship, and during that time, they had a daughter named True Thompson, born in April 2018.

Their relationship faced public scrutiny and challenges, with allegations of infidelity on Tristan's part. They reportedly reconciled and split multiple times before finally breaking up for good in June 2021 after Thompson publicly admitted to cheating on Kardashian with Maralee Nichols and fathering her child.

In June 2022, Khloé began dating a private equity investor she met through her sister Kim Kardashian. She and her beau had met at a dinner party and hit it off. However, the romance was short-lived and they split around the time Khloé and Thompson welcomed their second child together, who was born via surrogate on 5 August 2022.

The American media personality has had other high-profile relationships. She dated Stevie J, Odell Beckham Jr., Terrence Jenkins and Jeezy. She was also romantically linked to Romeo Miller, Rick Ross and Wiz Khalifa.

Is Khloe Kardashian in a new relationship?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is not currently seeing anyone. While socializing with fans on Twitter, she affirmed she was not dating anyone regardless of rumours that she reconciled with Tristan Thompson. She tweeted:

Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!

Khloé Kardashian is an American TV personality, entrepreneur, and influencer. Aside from her thriving career, her relationship history has been quite public due to her involvement in Keeping Up with the Kardashians. From NBA players to musicians, Khloé's boyfriend timeline is filled with high-profile men.

