Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is currently facing a potential legal crisis over a viral video involving a schoolgirl

A human rights lawyer weighed in on the trending clip and pointed out how the politician violated the child’s rights and dignity

The lawyer sent a stern warning to the upcoming evangelist, which has since caught the attention of many

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been threatened with legal action following a viral video allegedly showing her performing a deliverance session on a schoolgirl, an act a Nigerian human rights lawyer has described as abusive and degrading.

In a statement released on Friday, human rights lawyer Ikechukwu Obasi condemned the alleged incident as a “primitive, nasty and reckless display,” noting that it violated the rights and dignity of the minor involved.

Tonto Dikeh in legal trouble over alleged spiritual cleansing of schoolgirl. Credit: @tontolet

According to Obasi, the video circulating online showed the actress carrying out a deliverance ritual in which the child was laid on bare ground while being pressed against the stony surface.

The lawyer expressed shock that a public figure claiming to be a born-again Christian could subject a child to such treatment under the guise of religious deliverance.

“The sight of the display is even vicious to behold in the 21st century,” Obasi said.

“It is disheartening that in this contemporary Nigeria, a Nollywood actress who claims to be a repented Christian could subject an innocent child to such untoward, abusive, degrading treatment.”

He further raised concerns about the physical risk to the child, noting that the exercise took place during the harmattan season, exposing the girl to dust that could cause respiratory problems such as catarrh or other airborne infections.

Obasi argued that the act violated the child’s right to dignity under Section 11 of the Child Rights Act 2003 and Section 34 of the Nigerian Constitution, which protect children from physical, mental, and emotional abuse, as well as neglect or degrading treatment.

“Obviously, what was meted out to that innocent child constituted maltreatment, degrading treatment, and an attack on the honour and reputation of the child,” Obasi said.

While acknowledging that Nigerians have constitutional rights to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, Obasi stressed that such rights are not absolute and should not be used to justify actions that could harm minors.

The lawyer has demanded that Tonto Dikeh cease all acts of child exorcism and abusive religious practices, tender an unreserved apology to the affected child and all Nigerian children within 72 hours, or face legal action.

He also urged organisations such as UNICEF and the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the matter and ensure children are protected from abusive religious practices.

Tonto Dikeh trends online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bessyeigbefoh said:

"As Nigerians, we are truly not ready for accountability. Just see the comments from people. Religious sentiments has messed us up so much that we can’t tell right from wrong."

hiz_supremacy said:

"If I saw my child on the internet like this, I will sue you too🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

amagracie said:

"Misplaced priority... go and fight Tinubu."

promisetesoro said:

"Make una go sue all pastors, werey."

officiallchidera_ said:

"I just said that there are things that should be off media, you don't need to video everything, cause not everyone will understand."

lizzy_iwugod said:

"Let the small girl speak for herself. Did she complain of Exorcism?"

brendawhitepinky said:

"Where Akpi the musical all this selective human right."

iamkenpaul said:

"I talk am👏 that's childabuse and evidence full social media! Una dey do too much for Nigeria in the name of Christianity🙄."

Fresh controversy as Tonto Dikeh is sued over alleged exorcism incident. Photo: tontolet

