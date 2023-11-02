Stefani Schaefer’s bio: age, husband, salary, net worth

Stefani Schaefer is a talented American journalist, defensive attorney, and singer. Stefani gained prominence through her work as a co-anchor of The Morning, a popular show on Fox 8 channel. She is also famous for hosting a national network show at Universal Studios in Orlando.

Stefani holding a trophy (L). She is holding her puppies (R). Photo: @stefanischaefer on Instagram (modified by author)

Stefani Schaefer has won journalism awards, making her one of the best news anchors in the United States. In September 2008, she was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Learn more about her in the bio.

Profile summary

Full name Stefani Lynn Schaefer Gender Female Date of birth 31 May 1974 Age 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Burbank, California, United States Current residence Cleveland, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 89-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Peter Schaeffer Mother Gloria Peri-Smith Sibling 1 Marital status Married Husband Roger Schaefer Children 2 Education St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Southern Western University School of Law Profession Journalist, singer, advocate Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @stefanischaefar Facebook @stefanischaefar

Stefani Schaefer's biography

Stefani Schaefer was born in Burbank, California, United States. She was raised in Palm Springs alongside her older brother, Tommy Sche, popularly known as Thommie. He is a recording artist based in California. Stefani Schaefer's mother is called Gloria Peri-Smith, and her father is Peter Schaeffer.

How old is Stefani Schaefer?

Stefani Schaefer's age is 49 years old as of 2023. The TV anchor was born on 31 May 1974. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Educational background

Stefani attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville for her high school education. Later, she joined the University of Mount Ohio Alliance, where she majored in Communication and Journalism. The American journalist also attended Southern Western University School of Law under its SCALE program.

Career

Stefani Schaefer is a well-known journalist, singer, and attorney. She began her professional career at WJW Fox 8 in 1992 as a reporter and anchor for Good Day Cleveland. She later left the station for Universal Studios in Orlando, where she hosted a national network show.

Later, she returned to WJW Fox 8, where she is currently co-hosting a morning show with Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel. Before joining Fox, she hosted the Hall of Fame Parade national broadcast for several years.

She has also worked as a trial attorney for the firm Stockwell, Harris, Widom, Woolverton & Muehl. While working as an advocate, she represented California employers against workers' compensation and discrimination claims in the courtrooms.

The popular TV personality has won several awards over the years. For instance, she was selected as a Los Angeles Lawyer “Young Rising Star” in 2006 for her excellence in the courtroom. Two years later, she was inducted into the Broadcasters Hall of Fame on 14 September 2008. Additionally, she was voted Best Female Anchor in Cleveland.

Aside from that, she is also a singer and dancer. Stefani and her brother Thommie have performed at various events. They are famous for their performance at the Geauga Lake amusement park in 1983. Additionally, she has been featured on the covers of Celebrity Homes and Cleveland Magazines Millenium.

What is Stefani Schaefer's net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be about $500 thousand. Her wealth is primarily attributed to her career as a journalist and advocate.

Who is Stefani Schaefer's husband?

The renowned news anchor got married to Roger Schaefer. The couple married in 1998 at a private wedding ceremony attended by only close friends and family members.

They are blessed with two children, namely Siena and Race. Stefani Schaefer's daughter Siena is an up-and-coming singer and has released several songs on her YouTube channel. Some of her songs include Walking on the Moon, Addicted, and Truth. On the other hand, Race is the manager of a basketball team called Villanova Senior Night.

Stefani and Rogers' marriage made headlines on 27 April 2012 after Rogers had a horrible accident. He fell at a construction site while installing solar panels, hitting his head on the ground. As a result, he suffered a traumatic brain injury that left him with a devastating effect on his long-term and short-term memory.

Is Stefani Schaefer still married to Roger Schaefar?

Who is Stefani Schaefer married to now? She is still married to Roger Schaefer. The couple seemingly lives together in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

What is Stefani Schaefer's height?

The renowned news anchor is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her body measurements are 35-24-35 inches (89-61-89 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Stefani Schaefer? She is an American journalist, defensive attorney, and singer. How old is Stefani Schaefer? The American news anchor is 49 years old as of 2023. She was born on 31 May 1974. Is Stefani Schaefer still married to Roger Schaefar? Yes, she is still married to Roger Schaefer. Who is Stefani Schaefer's daughter? Her daughter is Siena. What is Stefani Schaefer's salary? Her annual salary is alleged to be approximately $45 thousand. What is Stefani Schaefer's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand.

Stefani Schaefer is an American journalist, singer, and advocate working at WJW Fox 8 as a morning show co-host. She is a wife and a mother of two children, Race and Siena.

