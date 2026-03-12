On Wednesday, March 11, renowned Nigerian cleric Bishop David Abioye marked his 65th birthday and received well-wishes across social media from other clerics, his loved ones and followers.

The birthday marked Bishop Abioye's second birthday celebration since his retirement from Living Faith Church Worldwide, popularly known as Winners Chapel

Legit.ng has revisited Bishop Abioye's powerful birthday message to his former principal, Bishop David Oyedepo, on the occasion of his 71st birthday in 2025

As Bishop David Abioye's family, loved ones and other Nigerian clerics celebrate his 65th birthday, Legit.ng has revisited his last birthday message to his former principal, Bishop David Oyedepo, founder of Winners Chapel Church.

Following his departure from Winners Chapel in October 2024, Bishop Abioye launched his new church, named Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly (also known as Conquerors Global Assembly), based in Abuja.

Bishop Abioye and his wife celebrated Bishop Oyedepo during his 71st birthday.

Bishop Abioye's last birthday message to Bishop Oyedepo

Since his retirement, Bishop Abioye has not failed to honour Bishop Oyedepo via his social media handles, especially on his birthdays.

Born on September 27, 1954, Bishop Oyedepo, clocked 71 in 2025, and Bishop Abioye sent him a birthday greeting on Facebook at the time.

In his birthday message, for himself and his wife, Bishop Abioye called Bishop Oyedepo 'daddy' and celebrated God's grace on his life and for the countless lives he has touched all over the world.

Bishop Abioye hailed his former principal's unshaken faith, vision and leadership, which he said continues to inspire generations.

He prayed that God blesses Bishop Oyedepo with greater strength, wisdom and many more fruitful years. His birthday message read:

"CONGRATULATIONS DADDY!

"We celebrate God's grace upon your life and for the countless lives you have touched across the globe. Your unwavering faith, vision and leadership continue to inspire generations.

"May the lord bless you with greater strength, wisdom and many more fruitful years in His vineyard."

Bishop Abioye's last birthday message to Oyedepo garnered huge traction on Facebook, amassing 21k reactions, 4.7k comments and 827 shares.

Bishop Abioye celebrated Bishop Oyedepo during his last birthday in 2025.

See Bishop Abioye's 2025 birthday message to Bishop Oyedepo below:

Bishop Aremu greets Bishop Abioye at 65

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Winners Chapel Vice President, Bishop Thomas Aremu, had sent a powerful message to Bishop David Abioye on his 65th birthday.

Bishop Abioye, who retired from Winners Chapel along with Bishop Aremu in October 2024, turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11. In a Facebook post on March 11, Bishop Aremu described Bishop Abioye, born in Kwara, as an amazing servant of God, whose dedication, humility, and passion for God's work are truly inspiring.

Bishop Aremu prayed that God would continue to guide Bishop Abioye's steps, strengthen his spirit and bless him with fresh oil for bigger assignments. Social media users have reacted to Bishop Aremu's message to Bishop Abioye.

