Islamic University of Madinah scholarship requirements for Nigerian students

The Islamic University of Madinah offers fully funded scholarships to international Muslim male students, including Nigerians, for undergraduate and master’s programs. Applicants must be Muslim, male, and meet academic and documentation requirements, such as a high school certificate (for undergraduate) or a bachelor’s degree (for master’s), proof of good conduct, and valid identification.

Islamic University of Madinah logo (L). Islamic University of Madinah graduate holding a phone (R). Photo: @islamicuniversityofmadinah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

The Islamic University of Madinah scholarship for Nigerian students is fully funded, offering monthly stipends, free accommodation , and tuition for undergraduate and postgraduate studies.

, and Applicants must be male , possess a high school certificate (for undergraduate), hold a valid passport , and submit academic transcripts, a birth certificate, and recent medical reports.

, (for undergraduate), , and submit academic transcripts, a birth certificate, and recent medical reports. Applications must be submitted through the Islamic University of Madinah admission portal.

Islamic University of Madinah scholarship requirements

The Islamic University of Madinah offers fully funded, prestigious scholarships for international male students to pursue undergraduate, Master’s, or PhD programs in Islamic studies, engineering, sciences, and information technology. To secure a scholarship at the Islamic University of Madinah (IU), Nigerian students must meet the following requirements:

Islamic University of Madinah graduates. Photo: @islamicuniversityofmadinah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Must be a Muslim and male.

Applicants for undergraduate programs must be between 17 and 25 years old at the time of application.

For undergraduate studies, you must have a secondary school certificate, such as WAEC and NECO, with an average grade.

For a master’s or postgraduate scholarship, applicants must hold a recognised bachelor’s degree from an accredited university.

Scholarship applicants must show good moral character and conduct, which is a standard requirement during admission.

Applicants must be medically fit and able to complete full-time study.

The applicant should not already be benefiting from another scholarship in Saudi Arabia at the same academic level.

All certificates and supporting documents must be authenticated by the authorities designated by the educational institution and submitted through the official online application portal.

Applicants must have expertise in Arabic, as most programs are taught in Arabic. Candidates may need to pass an Arabic proficiency test.

Required documents

Valid passport.

Secondary school certificate and official transcript.

Birth certificate.

Proof of financial support or guarantee.

Health insurance document.

Medical fitness certificate.

Two recommendation letters (from recognised Islamic organisations or religious leaders).

A recent medical report confirming the absence of infectious diseases is also required.

Islamic University of Madinah students in class. Photo: @islamicuniversityofmadinah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Islamic University of Madinah scholarship benefits

Successful applicants receive a comprehensive support package through the Islamic University of Madinah scholarship, which covers major study and living expenses for international students. Key benefits include:

Full tuition coverage: The scholarship covers 100% of tuition fees for the entire duration of the program.

The scholarship covers 100% of tuition fees for the entire duration of the program. Free accommodation: Students receive furnished dormitory housing at no cost, including basic utilities such as water and electricity.

Students receive furnished dormitory housing at no cost, including basic utilities such as water and electricity. Travel and airfare: The scholarship includes one free ticket when the student first arrives, an annual return ticket to their home country at the end of each academic year, and another ticket after graduation to return home.

The scholarship includes one free ticket when the student first arrives, an annual return ticket to their home country at the end of each academic year, and another ticket after graduation to return home. Healthcare: Students receive full medical insurance and access to quality healthcare services at the university hospital.

Students receive full medical insurance and access to quality healthcare services at the university hospital. Arrival bonus: New students typically receive a one-time welcome allowance or cash reward upon arrival in Madinah.

New students typically receive a one-time welcome allowance or cash reward upon arrival in Madinah. Campus facilities: Scholarship recipients have full access to the university’s social, training, and sports facilities.

Islamic University of Madinah scholarship courses

The Islamic University of Madinah offers fully funded scholarships for undergraduate and master’s programs for international students, with courses spanning Engineering and Sciences.

Islamic University of Madinah students taking their exams in a classroom. Photo: @islamicuniversityofmadinah on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Undergraduate courses

Civil Engineering

Electrical Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Physics

Mathematics

Chemistry

Master’s courses

Renewable Energy

Engineering and Technology Management

Mechatronics & Robotics

How to apply for the Islamic University of Madinah scholarship

Applying for the Islamic University of Madinah scholarship is done online through the university’s official admission portal or the centralised Study in Saudi Arabia platform. Below is a simple step-by-step guide on how to complete the process:

Islamic university of madinah scholarship application page. Photo: studyinsaudi.moe.gov.sa

Source: UGC

Visit the Islamic University of Madinah scholarship portal or the Study in Saudi portal. After visiting the portal, create a personal account by entering your personal information, educational background, and program choice. Upload clear scanned copies of important documents such as your academic certificates, passport, birth certificate, and recommendation letters. All documents must be in Arabic or English before uploading. After uploading your documents, submit the application and monitor its status through the portal.

Shortlisted applicants may be contacted for further review or evaluation. If accepted, students must present original documents certified by the Saudi Embassy or an approved authority before completing their enrollment and travelling to Saudi Arabia.

The deadline for the Islamic University of Madinah 2026 undergraduate scholarship is 14 June 2026.

What is the scholarship amount offered by the Islamic University of Madinah?

The Islamic University of Madinah scholarship for international students is a fully funded program that covers 100% of tuition, provides free accommodation, and offers free annual airfare tickets.

How to get a scholarship at the Islamic University of Madinah?

To get a scholarship at the Islamic University of Madinah (IU), international applicants must apply through the centralised Study in Saudi portal or the university's own admission portal.

Nigerian students can apply for the Islamic University of Madinah scholarship if they meet the general international student requirements, including strong academic qualifications, good conduct, medical fitness, and being between 17 and 25 years old for undergraduate programs. The scholarship is fully funded and covers tuition, a monthly allowance, accommodation, and healthcare.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published a comprehensive guide on MTN scholarships. MTN Nigeria, one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers, supports students through several funding initiatives. Its programmes include the Science and Technology Scholarship, the Scholarship for Blind Students, and the Top 10 UTME Scholarship.

The MTN Scholarship awards ₦300,000 annually to successful candidates, covering tuition, accommodation, and other academic expenses. Beneficiaries can renew the award each year until graduation, provided they meet the required academic standards. Read the full guide to understand the eligibility criteria and step-by-step application process.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng