Love, sobriety and starting over — Demi Lovato's boyfriends through the years
Demi Lovato's boyfriend history features Wilmer Valderrama, Trace Cyrus, Joe Jonas, and Max Ehrich. The singer's journey through love, sobriety struggles, and bold, fresh starts mirrors the highs and lows of a pop icon determined to rise stronger each time. Demi is now married to Canadian musician Jordan Jutes.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Profile summary
- Demi Lovato's boyfriends: Hollywood crushes to her recent marriage
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Demi tied the knot with Canadian musician and record producer Jordan "Jutes" Lutes on 25 May 2025.
- Her on-and-off relationship with Valderrama lasted six years from 2010 to 2016.
- The Disney star was briefly engaged to actor Maz Ehrich in 2020, but called it off after two months.
Profile summary
Full name
Demetria Devonne Lovato
Stage name
Demi Lovato
Gender
Female
Date of birth
20 August 1992
Age
33 years old (as of February 2026)
Zodiac sign
Leo
Place of birth
Albuquerque, New Mexico, United States
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Hispanic
Religion
Christianity
Height in feet
5'3"
Height in centimetres
161
Weight in pounds
121
Weight in kilograms
55
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Dark brown
Mother
Dianna De La Garza
Father
Patrick Lovato
Siblings
3
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Jordan Jutes
School
Grapevine High School
Profession
Singer, songwriter, actress
Net worth
$40 million
TikTok
X (Twitter)
Demi Lovato's boyfriends: Hollywood crushes to her recent marriage
Demi Lovato's dating history weaves through her highs and lows of fame, addiction recovery, and personal reinvention. From her early Disney days to her new life as a married woman, Demi has always been open about her search for love. Here is a look at the relationships that shaped the pop icon we know today.
Alex DeLeon (2008–2009)
Demi Lovato and The Cab's Alex DeLeon's relationship was a short but sweet chapter, lasting about a year, from 2008 to 2009. They started dating when Demi was just 16, shortly after her fling with Cody Linley.
Lovato and DeLeon's relationship left a permanent mark on the singer's discography, inspiring the fan-favourite song Catch Me. The romance eventually ended amicably due to the weight of their exploding careers. The singer-songwriter was thrust into pop superstardom, and Alex moved on with a long-term relationship with Danish model Josephine Skriver.
Trace Cyrus (2009)
Demi Lovato and Trace Cyrus had a brief romance in 2009, connected by his famous sister Miley Cyrus. The Metro Station guitarist met the singer in Los Angeles in July 2009 for a casual movie date. The duo broke-up, with Cyrus blaming their busy shedules noting they remained close friends according to People. He stated:
Demi is one of my good friends, and I've definitely become very, very close with her over the past few months... But unfortunately, we both have very busy schedules.
Cyrus added that their 4-year age gap and immaturity also contributed to the breakup. He continued:
When someone is that much younger, you're looking for different things in relationships. When she's older, and we've both matured, we'll be looking for the same thing, and it can work out.
Joe Jonas (2010)
Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas dated briefly in 2010. The pair who played love interests in the Disney Camp Rock films wen public around match.
Lovato and Jonas' relationship did not last, ending in May 2010 with Jona initiating the split. According to Us Weekly, Lovato later admitted feeling "really mad" at him initially, as it preceded a joint tour. Despite the short romance, they maintained a close bond, performing together as recently as 2025 at a Jonas Brothers concert.
Wilmer Valderrama (2010–2016)
Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama shared one of her longest and most supportive relationships. Their romance lasted on-and-off from 2010 to 2016 despite a 12-year age gap.
Lovato and Valderrama first met on 11 January 2010 at a Voto Latino PSA event, and they started dating in November of the same year. In her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, she recalled instant attraction but him keeping distance due to her age.
When I first met Wilmer, he was 29. I met him on 11 January 2010, at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms. To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his home, and I thought he was really cute.
The couple split amicably in June 2016 after nearly six years, stating they were better as best friends and would remain supportive as per Us Weekly. Their joint statement read in part:
After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship... we have realized, more than anything, that we are better as best friends. We will always support one another.
Luke Rockhold (2016–2017)
Demi Lovato and UFC fighter Luke Rockhold dated briefly in late 2016 to early 2017. They connected at an MMA gym in Los Angeles during the summer of 2016. Lovato and Rockhold went public in November 2016, holding hands at UFC 205 in New York City's Madison Square Garden. The couple broke up in early January 2017, after about 5 months together.
Guilherme Vasconcelos (2016–2017)
Demi Lovato and MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos dated briefly between 2016 and 2017 after her split from Wilmer Valderrama. The pair went on Instagram official on New Year's Eve 2016, posting photos together in Los Angeles. Lovato gushed about Vasconcelos and according to Mid-day, she told Entertainment Weekly:
He makes me laugh... I am in a really good place.
The relationship ended in early May 2017 after about 10 months, with Lovato reportedly initiating it. The American singer mourned Vasconcelos' tragic death in 2024 as per Hola, commenting on a friend's tribute:
Very, very sad. Darling, I send you love. Rest in peace, dear angel.
Henri Levy (2018–2019)
Demi Lovato and fashion designer Henri Levy, also known as Henri Alexander, had a short romance in late 2018 to early 2019. They are reportedly to have connected years earlier at a rehab facility, bonding over shared sobriety experiences.
Lovato and Levy were spotted together in November 2018 at dinner in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, fuelling dating rumours. The pair split in March 2019 after about four months.
Mike Johnson (2019)
Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson, known from The Bachelorette, had a casual, short-lived fling in late 2019. Lovato first expressed her crush on Johnson via Instagram Stories in July 2019 while watching his season, captioning the post, "Mike, I accept your rose." According to People, Johnson gushed about their chemistry, noting they shared laughs and have gone on dates. He stated:
When Demi and I are together, it's laughter, and we talk about real sh*t... The status of my relationship with Demi is that we are two people exploring each other.
By late October 2019, after about a month, their spark faded without drama. An insider stated:
It just ran its course.
Austin Wilson (2019)
Demi Lovato and model Austin Wilson had a brief romance in late 2019. They were longtime friends who grew closer following the tragic death of mutual friend and model Thomas Trussell III from addiction in October 2019.
The Heart Attack singer shared a kissing mirror selfie with the caption "My love" in mid-November. Wilson reciprocated, posting a photo of the two with the caption "My Love."
Max Ehrich (2020)
Demi Lovato and actor Max Ehrich had a whirlwind pandemic romance in 2020. The two met years before, but reconnected in early March 2020, bonding during the COVID-19 quarantine while isolating together at her home.
Lovato posted clips from the Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber Stuck With U video showing the two sharing PDA moments. On 22 July 2020, The Young and the Restless star proposed at Malibu Beach. Lovato gushed on in a now-deleted Instagram post:
I knew I loved you the moment I met you.
The Disney star praised Ehrich's unconditional support for her sobriety and personal growth, calling it love at first sight after four months together. The pair split in late September 2020, two months after the engagement.
Jordan Lutes (2022–present)
Demi Lovato is married to fellow musician Jordan Lutes. The couple met in January 2022 and went public with their romance in August 2022. Lutes is a Canadian rapper and record producer known as Jutes.
Lutes proposed to Lovato a year later, on 16 December 2023, in Los Angeles. The two tied the knot on 25 May 2025 over Memorial Day Weekend. Her relationship with Lutes emphasises mutual respect and has helped her thrive in sobriety.
FAQs
- Who is Demi Lovato? She is a singer, songwriter, and actress from the United States.
- Who dated Demi when she was 17? Wilmer Valderrama dated Demi when they were 17 in 2010.
- How long did Demi Lovato's longest relationship last? Demi's longest relationship lasted about six years with Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016.
- Is Demi Lovato part of the LGBTQ+ community? According to BBC, Lovato identifies as part of the LGBTQ+community, coming out as non-binary.
- How many engagements has Demi Lovato had? The American singer has had two engagements: one with Max Ehrich in 2020 and one with Jordan "Jute" Lutes in 2023.
- How many Times has Demi Lovato been married? Demi Lovato has been married one time to Jordan Lutes.
- Who is Demi Lovato's ex-fiancé? Her ex-fiancé is Max Ehrich, engaged in July 2020 during pandemic quarantine, but split in September 2020.
Demi Lovato's boyfriends showcase a roadmap of her growth from a teen star to a confident married woman. After years of public ups and downs, her marriage to Jutes marks the beginning of her most stable and happiest chapter yet.
Legit.ng published an article about Rubi Rose's boyfriend timeline. As of mid-2024, Rubi Rose has officially confirmed that she is single. The American rapper and model has a history of high-profile romantic associations with figures such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, French Montana, and Lil Tjay.
Rubi Rose has been linked to famous personalities, including Druski, Travis Scott, and 21 Savage. The rapper was introduced to OnlyFans by an ex-boyfriend, a move she does not regret.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.