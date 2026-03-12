A graduate of the University of Ibadan, UI, has taken to social media to display her results

A graduate of the University of Ibadan (UI) who had a low CGPA in 100 level took to social media to celebrate the CGPA she finished with from the school.

The lady explained how she felt when she saw the CGPA she had during her 100-level days.

UI graduate trends online after displaying an unexpected 500L result.

Graduate of University of Ibadan displays CGPA

However, despite her low score in 100L, she mentioned some individuals who supported her and a lot of other things she did that made her score increase.

Precious Ebiaku explained that in her 100-level, as she was moving to the 200 level, her score made her feel like her world was coming to an end.

She wrote:

"Thinking about my days at the University of Ibadan always brings tears to my eyes."

"Wrote P.UTME: September 14, 2018."

"Matriculated: June 26, 2019."

"Final School Exam: February 7, 2025."

"Convoked: November 11, 2025."

"100L, 200L, 400L (2nd semester), and 500L tested me in more ways than I can describe. Moving from 100L to 200L with a GP of 2.93/4.00 felt like the end of the world, but my mum and my sister held me together - through that break and the long 2020 lockdown."

A graduate of University of Ibadan who had a low 100L CGPA flaunts final year results. Photo Source: LinkedIn/Precious Ebiaku

UI graduate flaunts her 500L result

In her LinkedIn post, Precious Ebiaku explained that despite the low score she had in her first year, she finished well from the university and compared her CGPA to a crown which she would wear on her shoulder - a statement that proves she is proud of her score.

She continued:

"500L showed me several shades of shege, but I didn’t just finish - I finished well. A CGPA of 3.43/4.00 is a crown I’ll wear with my shoulders high. 🎓💪🏽"

"Beyond academics, my time at the University of Ibadan was not just about lectures and exams - it was a season of leadership, service, and impact."

She didn’t allow her performance in her first year to define her academic journey, as she went on to take up many responsibilities and won several awards at the University of Ibadan.

She added:

"Award & Leadership Experience"

"➡️ Pioneer President, Faculty of Nursing, University of Ibadan."

"➡️ Director of Welfare, Council of Faculty Presidents, University of Ibadan."

"➡️ Sales & Engagement Officer, 28th NUNSA National Annual General Assembly - EKO FLARE 2025."

"➡️ Two-time Secretary, Academic & Mentorship Committee, Faculty of Nursing."

"➡️ Winner, Provost's Award for Excellent Participation in Community Life among the 2025 Nursing Science Graduating Class."

"Volunteering & Community Service"

"➡️ Organizer, First-ever Community Health Outreach, Nigerian Universities Nursing Students' Association, University of Ibadan (NUNSA UI)."

"➡️ Volunteer, Sigma Club, University of Ibadan Outreach."

"➡️ Volunteer, Asido Campus Network UI Outreach."

"➡️ Volunteer, Renewable Natural Resources, UI, 2022/2023 Medical Outreach."

"➡️ Volunteered with several campus-based and health-focused organizations."

"These experiences shaped me, strengthened me, and taught me the value of service, teamwork, and compassion - qualities I hope to keep reflecting in my nursing career."

"Permit me to introduce myself:"

"EBIAKU P. O."

"BNSc. (University of Ibadan)"

"Second Class Honours (Upper Division)"

"From setbacks to breakthroughs… from tears to triumph… from fear to confidence… I’m grateful for grace, growth, and resilience."

