Maurice Sam's biography: age, wife, where is he from?
Maurice Sam is a renowned Nigerian actor, DJ, social media influencer, and model. He became famous for portraying Acid in the Nollywood TV series Hustle. He has also been featured in films such as The Big Fat Lie, Blood Sisters, A Heart to Love, and Team Six. His biography has everything you need to know about him.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Maurice Sam started his acting career at a young age. He honed his skills in a church drama group. Sam has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Perfect Friendship, Love & Everything in Between, Pretty Liar, and Boss Chic. Who is Maurice Sam, and where is he from?
Profile summary
|Real name
|Maurice Samuel Oluwaseun
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|12 March 1990
|Age
|34 years (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria
|Current residence
|Lagos, Nigeria
|Nationality
|Nigerian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Christian
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'12"
|Height in centimetres
|182
|Weight in pounds
|169
|Weight in kilograms
|76
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Relationship status
|Single
|University
|University of Lagos
|Profession
|Actor, model, DJ, social media influencer
|Net worth
|$250,000
|@maurice_sam
Maurice Sam's biography
The Nigerian actor was born in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of Igbo ethnicity. Maurice grew up in Lagos and studied mass communication at the University of Lagos.
What is Maurice Sam's age?
The Nigerian DJ is 34 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 March 1990, making his zodiac sign Pisces.
Career
Maurice Sam is an actor, DJ, model, and social media personality. He developed a passion for acting from a young age. The actor started acting and performing in plays at his local church group.
His big break came in 2016 when he got the role of Acid in the Nigerian TV show Hustle. He later appeared in other films and TV shows, including Believe, When Men Cry, Just Us, and Breaking Point. The actor won the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2018. A year later, he scooped a Golden Movie Award for Best Actor in a Comedy in 2019.
Maurice is also a model and a social media influencer. At the time of writing, his Instagram page has 740k followers, and he has over 200k followers on Facebook. According to his social media description, he is also a DJ.
The actor also has a YouTube channel where he shares his movies. The channel, created in 2013, has over 548K subscribers. Some of the films he has published on the channel are as follows:
- Love Triangle
- Your Eyes on Me
- Money Game
- Fire Hearts
- Steal My Heart
- Fools and More
- A Player's Heart
- A Place Called Love
- Mr. Heartbreaker
- Native Fowl
- Star Struck
- Crazy About You
Who is Maurice Sam's wife?
The Nigerian actor likes to keep his life private. However, there have been rumours that he got engaged to Nigerian actress Sonia Uche. Neither has confirmed the rumours, and he is seemingly single as of 2024. The two are best friends and work closely; many mistake their closeness for a romantic relationship.
FAQs
- Who is Maurice Sam in Nigeria? He is a renowned actor, DJ, model, and social media influencer.
- How old is Maurice Sam? The actor is 34 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 March 1990.
- Is Maurice Sam from Akwa Ibom? He is from Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, in Akwa Ibom.
- Who is Maurice Sam engaged to? The Nigerian DJ has been rumoured to be engaged to Sonia Uche. However, none of them have confirmed the engagement.
- Where did Maurice Sam study? He is an alma mater of the University of Lagos.
- How tall is Maurice Sam? He is 5 feet 12 inches, which is equivalent to 182 centimetres.
- What is Maurice Sam's net worth? According to Ejimozy, Trendy Reel Gist and other similar sources, the actor is alleged to be worth approximately $250,000. He makes his money primarily from his acting career.
Maurice Sam is a famous Nigerian Actor, DJ, social media influencer, and model. He is widely known for playing Acid in the Nollywood TV series Hustle. The actor is not married and currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Ka Ha Cho's biography. She is best known as Redd Foxx's fourth wife. Foxx is a comedian and actor from the United States. The late comedian passed away three months after marrying her.
Ka Ho Cho is the celebrity wife of the late comedian Redd Foxx. Their marriage didn't last, and she has kept a low profile. Discover lesser-known facts about Ka Ho Cho and where she is now.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.