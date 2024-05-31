Maurice Sam's biography: age, wife, where is he from?

Maurice Sam is a renowned Nigerian actor, DJ, social media influencer, and model. He became famous for portraying Acid in the Nollywood TV series Hustle. He has also been featured in films such as The Big Fat Lie, Blood Sisters, A Heart to Love, and Team Six. His biography has everything you need to know about him.

Maurice Sam started his acting career at a young age. He honed his skills in a church drama group. Sam has appeared in numerous TV shows and films, including Perfect Friendship, Love & Everything in Between, Pretty Liar, and Boss Chic. Who is Maurice Sam, and where is he from?

Profile summary

Real name Maurice Samuel Oluwaseun Gender Male Date of birth 12 March 1990 Age 34 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Nsit Ibom, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'12" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 169 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Single University University of Lagos Profession Actor, model, DJ, social media influencer Net worth $250,000 Instagram @maurice_sam

Maurice Sam's biography

The Nigerian actor was born in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom, Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national of Igbo ethnicity. Maurice grew up in Lagos and studied mass communication at the University of Lagos.

What is Maurice Sam's age?

Five facts about Maurice Sam. Photo: @maurice_sam on Instagram (modified by author)

The Nigerian DJ is 34 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 March 1990, making his zodiac sign Pisces.

Career

Maurice Sam is an actor, DJ, model, and social media personality. He developed a passion for acting from a young age. The actor started acting and performing in plays at his local church group.

His big break came in 2016 when he got the role of Acid in the Nigerian TV show Hustle. He later appeared in other films and TV shows, including Believe, When Men Cry, Just Us, and Breaking Point. The actor won the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards in 2018. A year later, he scooped a Golden Movie Award for Best Actor in a Comedy in 2019.

Maurice is also a model and a social media influencer. At the time of writing, his Instagram page has 740k followers, and he has over 200k followers on Facebook. According to his social media description, he is also a DJ.

The actor also has a YouTube channel where he shares his movies. The channel, created in 2013, has over 548K subscribers. Some of the films he has published on the channel are as follows:

Love Triangle

Your Eyes on Me

Money Game

Fire Hearts

Steal My Heart

Fools and More

A Player's Heart

A Place Called Love

Mr. Heartbreaker

Native Fowl

Star Struck

Crazy About You

Who is Maurice Sam's wife?

The Nigerian actor likes to keep his life private. However, there have been rumours that he got engaged to Nigerian actress Sonia Uche. Neither has confirmed the rumours, and he is seemingly single as of 2024. The two are best friends and work closely; many mistake their closeness for a romantic relationship.

FAQs

Who is Maurice Sam in Nigeria? He is a renowned actor, DJ, model, and social media influencer. How old is Maurice Sam? The actor is 34 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 March 1990. Is Maurice Sam from Akwa Ibom? He is from Nsit Ibom Local Government Area, in Akwa Ibom. Who is Maurice Sam engaged to? The Nigerian DJ has been rumoured to be engaged to Sonia Uche. However, none of them have confirmed the engagement. Where did Maurice Sam study? He is an alma mater of the University of Lagos. How tall is Maurice Sam? He is 5 feet 12 inches, which is equivalent to 182 centimetres. What is Maurice Sam's net worth? According to Ejimozy, Trendy Reel Gist and other similar sources, the actor is alleged to be worth approximately $250,000. He makes his money primarily from his acting career.

Maurice Sam is a famous Nigerian Actor, DJ, social media influencer, and model. He is widely known for playing Acid in the Nollywood TV series Hustle. The actor is not married and currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

