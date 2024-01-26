Melli Monaco’s age, height, birthday, net worth, husband

Melli Monaco is a French rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, YouTuber, and social media influencer based in the United States. She rose to stardom in 2020 following the release of her hit track War. What is Melli Monaco’s age?

Melli Monaco is a well-known internet personality. She is popular on YouTube and has four channels where she shares different kinds of content, including relationship tips. She is also famous on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Discover more fun facts in Melli Monaco‘s bio.

Full name Melanie Monaco Famous as Melli Monaco Gender Female Date of birth 5 January 1990 Age 34 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Neuilly-sur-Marne, Paris, France Current Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality French-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’3” Height in centimetres 190 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Black Eye colour Green Father Albert ‘Al’ Monaco Mother Carmina Monaco Siblings 10 Relationship status Single Education University of Maryland Profession Rapper, singer, actor, YouTuber, relationship advisor Net worth $500 thousand Instagram @mellimonaco

What is Melli Monaco‘s age?

Melli Monaco is 34 years old as of 2024. When is Melli Monaco's birthday? She was born on 5 January 1990. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What country is Melli Monaco from? The popular rapper was born in Neuilly-sur-Marne, an urban suburb in Paris, France. She later relocated to the United States and settled in Atlanta, Georgia. However, in 2019, she moved to Los Angeles.

Her parents are Albert and Carmina Monaco. Her father is reportedly a businessman, while her mother is a housemaker. Her mum is from French Guiana. She was married and divorced before meeting Melli's dad.

Melli‘s parents separated shortly after her birth. The American YouTuber grew up alongside her older half-siblings, a brother and a sister from her mum's side. She also has eight half-siblings from her dad's side.

Educational background

She completed her high school at a private school before being selected for a volleyball scholarship program. She was into sports, participating in gymnastics and track while in school.

The scholarship allowed her to further her studies at the University of Maryland while playing for the university team.

Career

She began her career as a temp for a school before becoming a waitress and bartender in Washington, D.C. She then launched her YouTube channel and began posting celebrity gossip content on the channel. However, her channel was taken down with over 500 thousand subscribers for copyright reasons. Consequently, she venturing into music. In 2020, she released her first song, War.

In 2021, she released another song Marché’ (Walk). The song went viral on YouTube, earning her widespread recognition. She has since released several songs she posts on platforms such as Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Deezer.

Her music is produced in English, blending several genres, including dance, pop, Afrobeat, EDM, and hip-hop. Below are some of her songs:

Enjoy Yourself

Bounce

What’s It Gon’ Be?

Birkin Baggage

Come Close

Ransom

100 MPH

Streets

Fais Moi

War

Marche

Face

Her music has attracted a significant audience on her social media pages. As of this writing, she has over 387 thousand followers on her Instagram account and over 311 thousand followers on Facebook. Her Twitter account has more than 7.4 thousand followers.

In addition, the singer has four YouTube channels, where she posts different kinds of content. She has a self-titled YouTube channel where she mainly posts vlogs on relationships. The channel currently has over 713 thousand subscribers.

In one of her channels, Melli Motors, she reviews famous cars, giving her opinion about the automobiles she showcases. In another channel, Melli Travels, she takes her fans on several travelling adventures and offers valuable travel insights.

The influencer also runs an online dating show, the Pineapple Show, on her fourth YouTube channel. In the show, she discusses interesting topics ranging from relationships and dating life to sex life.

Melli uses her social media influence to endorse various brands like Tiege Hanley. Finally, she is the author of the book The Ultimate Love/Cheat Code.

What is Melli Monaco’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Analysis and News Broadcast, her net worth is alleged to be $500 thousand. Her net worth is largely attributed to her rising career as a social media personality and rapper.

Is Melli Monaco married?

Who is Melli Monaco’s husband? The social media personality is seemingly single and has never been married. She has not been romantically linked with anyone publicly.

What is Melli Monaco’s height?

The relationship advisor is 6 feet 3 inches or 190 centimetres tall. She weighs about 123 pounds or 56 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Melli Monaco’s age? She is 34 years old as of 2024. She is a French-American rapper, YouTuber, and social media personality. Her notable songs include Enjoy Yourself, Come Close, and War.

