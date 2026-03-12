Davido and Chioma became a topic of discussion online after Prophet Abel Boma shared a viral prayer focused on their family

The message emphasised protection, longevity, and prosperity for the family

Social media users are reacting with curiosity and concern over the prophecy as the video went viral

Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma Avril Rowland are at the centre of online discussions after a prophecy by popular cleric Prophet Abel Boma went viral.

In a video shared online, Prophet Abel Boma delivered a prayerful message aimed at the Adelekes, the family of Davido.

“Let us pray for the family of Davido,” he began, urging viewers to ask for protection over the singer’s household. He repeatedly emphasized:

“Let no one lose their position and let no one die in that family. May God give them long life and prosperity.”

The prophet praised the family, calling them “good, wonderful, very powerful” and noted that Nigeria would be better if more families were like them.

He clarified that his message was a general prayer for the family as he intended not to target anyone specifically.

"So pray for them, no one will lose their position and no one will die in their family. I don't want to be specific, but it's just a general prayer we should do for them," he said.

Watch the video below:

Fans for Davido and Chioma

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

bukasine522 said:

"These days na only rich wealthy, and political pple proffecies he dey see, what of poor pple own? Who go see for them?"

chinyereallen said:

"Mercy Lord."

chioma5920 said:

"God protect the family of Adeleke in Jesus name Amen 🙏🙏🙏."

abigailashim

"They are all deep in the Blood of Jesus. May God shield and protect them🙌. No evil shall befall them."

highly_inflammable1 said:

"Gov. Adeleke will not loose his position IN JESUS NAME 🙏🏽 …. None of their family members will díe IN JESUS NAME AMEN 🙏🏽."

successawari

"The Adelekes family is sealed with the blood of Jesus Christ 🙌."

the_human061 said:

"May the grace of the Lord increase in their life’s , anyone related to Adeleke family is now from this moment under the protection of the Lord our God. Instead of losing anyone or anything may it multiply and let the enemies be put to shame."

nspp.dian said:

"OOH EARTH YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE THE BODIES OF ANY MEMBERS OF THE ADELEKE'S IN JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME THEY ARE ALL COVERED IN THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST AMEEEEEEN 🙏 🔥🔥🔥."

valerietarbunde said:

"This is my business,I pray for @davido Not one of you will lose your life nor lose your position by the authority in the name and blood of Jesus Christ,Amen."

