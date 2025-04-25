Nicole Richie's biological parents, Karen Moss and Peter Escovedo, played an early role in her life before she was adopted by Lionel Richie and his then-wife Brenda Harvey. Although Nicole's early years were marked by instability, she later sought to reconnect with her biological parents.

Peter Escovedo in a stylish brown suit (L). Nicole Richie in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: @petermichaelescovedo, @nicolerichie on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Karen Moss and Peter Escovedo worked in the music industry in the early 1980s.

in the early 1980s. Karen and Peter struggled financially when Nicole was a child.

when Nicole was a child. Nicole was raised by Lionel Richie and Brenda Harvey Richie, who later adopted her.

The actress has reconnected with her biological parents as an adult.

Getting to know Karen Moss and Peter Escovedo

Nicole Camille Escovedo was born on 21 September 1981 in Berkeley, California, USA, to Karen Moss and Peter Michael Escovedo III. When she was three years old, Nicole Richie’s biological parents let American singer Lionel Richie and his first wife, Brenda Harvey Richie, take care of her because they did not have enough money to raise her.

Lionel Richie and Nicole in Australia in 2019 (L). An old photo of Brenda, Lionel Richie, and young Nicole (R). Photo: @nicolerichie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lionel and Brenda legally adopted Nicole when she was nine years old. In 2022, during an interview with People, Lionel talked about the process of adopting Nicole, stating:

Nicole was actually a godsend. She was a little girl who needed a shot. She was used to people coming and going. She looked at me and I'd say, 'I'm not going anywhere.

While her adoption story is widely known, less is often said about the bond the TV personality shared and later rebuilt with her biological parents. Below is everything to know about Karen Moss and Peter Escovedo and their relationship with their daughter, Nicole Richie.

​Karen Moss

Karen Moss is Nicole Richie's biological mother. She was involved in the music industry in the early 1980s when Nicole was born. Karen previously worked as a backstage assistant for Sheila E., a renowned musician and sister of Peter Michael Escovedo. However, there is limited public information about her current activities, as she maintains a low profile.

Karen Moss and Nicole Richie did not have regular contact during Nicole's childhood, and may not have reunited until she was an adult. In 2007, during an interview with Access Hollywood, as per CBC News, the actress said that her first pregnancy inspired her to rebuild her relationship with her biological parents.

It wasn't an overnight decision, but actually, yes. When I found out that I was pregnant, there was just something inside of me that felt a responsibility to mend any issues that I've had with my parents in the past, because listen, I have put them through a lot. Of course, you just want to heal any wounds before I become a mother myself.

Peter Escovedo

Peter Michael Escovedo at the 32nd Annual Playboy Jazz Festival at The Hollywood Bowl on 12 June 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Dr. Billy Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Peter Michael Escovedo is an American percussionist, producer and musical director. He was born on 7 July 1961 in Alameda County, California, United States and is 63 years old as of 2025. Peter is the son of percussionist Pete Escovedo and the brother of percussionists Juan Escovedo, Sheila Escovedo, and Zina Escovedo. His family has a rich musical heritage.

Peter has worked with various artists, including Lionel and Marvin Gaye, one of the greatest Motown artists. He is also known for his work in television, including serving as a musical director for shows like The Wayne Brady Show. Peter and Karen were friendly with Lionel and Brenda. In 2003, Nicole told People,

My parents were friends with Lionel. They trusted that they would be better able to provide for me.

FAQs

Who is Nicole Richie? She is an American media personality, fashion designer, and actress who rose to stardom after starring in the television series The Simple Life. Where is Nicole Richie from? The actress was born in Berkeley, California, United States. What is Nicole Richie's age? As of 2025, the American TV personality is 43 years old. She was born on 21 September 1981. Who are Nicole Richie's biological parents? Her biological parents are Karen Moss and Peter Escovedo. Who are Nicole Richie's adoptive parents? The actress' adoptive parents are Lionel Richie, the famous singer and songwriter, and his then-wife Brenda Harvey-Richie. Why did Karen Moss give up Nicole Richie? She gave up Nicole because she and Peter Escovedo faced financial hardships and could not afford to care for her. What does Karen Moss do? Karen worked as a backstage assistant for Sheila E., an American musician. Does Nicole Richie have siblings? The American fashion designer has two younger siblings, Miles and Sofia Richie, from her adoptive father Lionel Richie.

Karen Moss and Peter Escovedo played important roles in Nicole Richie's early life before she was adopted by Lionel Richie and his first wife, Brenda Harvey-Richie. The actress initially struggled with feelings of abandonment, but over time, she reconnected with her biological parents, especially after becoming a mother herself.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Freddie from Love Is Blind UK. He gained recognition for his journey on season one of the reality show, which premiered on Netflix on 7 August 2024. Freddie was engaged to his Love Is Blind UK member, Catherine, but they split before season 1 ended.

Freddie was born on 24 December 1991 in Bolton, Greater Manchester, England, where he currently resides. He is a funeral director at a funeral home in Salford, where he assists families with funeral arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng