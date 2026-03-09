Parker Stevenson's net worth — How the Hardy Boys star built his fortune and career
American actor Parker Stevenson, known for his role in The Hardy Boys, has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million. His fortune has been amassed over the course of a 50-year acting career, which was inspired at a young age. His known income sources also include celebrity appearances, filmmaking, and photography.
- As of 2026, Parker Stevenson's networth stands at approximately $10 million.
- Beyond his five-decade acting career, Stevenson's wealth has been supported by his 1977 divorce settlement, filmmaking, professional photography, and celebrity appearances.
- After his divorce from his first wife, Kirstie Alley, the American actor received a $6 million divorce settlement.
Profile summary
Full name
Richard Stevenson Parker Jr.
Common name
Parker Stevenson
Gender
Male
Date of birth
4 June 1952
Age
73 years as of February 2026
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Place of birth
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Height in centimetres
183
Height in feet
6'
Weight in kilograms
88
Weight in pounds
194
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Grey
Father
Richard Stevenson
Mother
Sarah Meade
Siblings
1
Marital status
Married
Spouse
Lisa Schoen
Children
2
Education
Brooks School, Princeton University
Profession
Actor
Net worth
$10 million
How much is Parker Stevenson's net worth?
Parker Stevenson has an alleged net worth of approximately $10 million, as reported by Yahoo Finance and Celebrity Net Worth. He has accumulated this wealth primarily through a five-decade-long career in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer. He has played lead and supporting roles in high-grossing films such as The Hardy Boys, Greenhouse Academy, and Baywatch.
Following his 1997 divorce, Stevenson reportedly received a $6 million settlement in spousal support from Kirstie Alley, an American actress who appeared alongside Ted Danson in Cheers. A Forbes report revealed that before the divorce, the pair had a lavish lifestyle that included a full-time housekeeping staff, chefs, nannies, and about 50 exotic animals with their own full-time attendant in a 9,000-square-foot estate in Encino, California.
In September 2001, he sold an 18,000-square-foot mansion in Maine, United States, for $7.8 million. The 20-bedroom home was purchased for $2 million and sat on a 4.5-acre property that featured a tennis court, pool, three-bedroom cottage, dock, and boathouse.
He also owns a five-bedroom, four-bathroom, and 3,833 square foot home in Toluca Lake, California, USA. The home was reportedly purchased in January 2003 for $840,000.
How did Parker Stevenson make his money over the years?
In 1972, Stevenson got his initial role, playing a supporting character in A Separate Place called Gene. His popularity grew further when he played a role in a Nancy Drew-like series, The Hardy Boys, with Parker acting as a teen detective alongside veteran Hollywood actors Pamela Sue Martin and Shaun Cassidy.
For a decade between 1989 and 1999, he played a supporting actor on Baywatch, alongside famous actors such as David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. In the film industry, Stevenson has also taken up roles as an acting teacher.
Although it is not known how much he earned from his filmmaking and acting ventures. He is expected to have received substantial income from syndication, royalties, and long-term television income.
Filmography
Since 1972, he has appeared in over 60 films and TV series, as well as plays for the NY Fringe Theatre Festival and other off-Broadway productions. The voice-over actor for National Geographic’s Hunter Hunted series has also directed and produced seven films. Below is a list of all Parker Stevenson's movie and TV show credits as per his IMDb profile.
Film
Role
Release year
Last Call in the Dog House
Simon
2021
American Confederate
General Sherman
2019
The Confederate
General
2018
Bull
Gavin Everton
2016
The Perfect Daughter
Bruce Cahill
2016
The War Riders
General Sherman
2016
Win, Lose or Love
Mike Canton
2015
Legend of the Seeker
The Margrave
2010
Terror Peak
Kevin Fraser
2003
Batman Beyond
Paxton Powers
2000
Avalon: Beyond the Abyss
John Alden
1999
Legion
Captain Aldrich
1998
Melrose Place
Steve McMillan
1996
Burke's Law
Ted Cranshaw
1994
Mission: Impossible
Champ Foster
1989
Probe
Austin James
1988
Murder, She Wrote
Michael Digby
1985-1987
Matlock
Dr. Philip Eagen
1987
Stitches
Bobby Stevens
1985
The Streets of San Francisco
Andy Horvath
1976
Photography
In addition to acting and filmmaking, Parker Stevenson was a photographer, specialising in architecture, editorial, impressions, headshots, portraits, and landscapes. Over the years, fans have interacted with his work through his site, Shadow Works, the 2017 PhotoNola Photography Festival, and the 2025 Pasadena Comic Convention and Toy Show.
Parker Stevenson's early life and family background
Richard Stevenson Parker Jr. was born on 4 June 1952 and is 73 years old as of March 2026. His zodiac sign is Gemini.
The famous Gemini celebrity's mother, Sarah Meade, was an actress who acted in television commercials, while his father, Richard Stevenson, was an investment advisor.
Between 22 December 1983 and 16 December 1997, Parker Stevenson was married to Kirstie Alley, and their union bore two children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson. In 2018, he got married to Lisa Schoen, an American chef, food stylist, and culinary producer.
A look at Parker Stevenson's educational background and early inspirations
Stevenson attended Brooks Prep School and later enrolled at Princeton University, pursuing a degree in architecture. After graduating in 1974, he turned his focus to art, a field he was introduced to as a child.
According to a 1972 New York Times report, his mother took him to a filming session as a teenager. This experience led to commercials, television appearances, and, later, play productions at Brook School. However, as his father did not approve, he turned his focus to his education.
Although after leaving college, he intended to enter the NYU business program, he fortunately got the part of Shaun in The Hardy Boys. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Hollywood actor spoke about how he got his start in acting, saying:
Yeah, I didn't think it was going to go. At college I studied architecture, and then when I graduated, friends of mine that were a couple of years ahead of me couldn't get work… And I thought, 'Well, I'm in New York; I guess I'll go to business school.'
He added:
When The Hardy Boys thing came along, Shaun was cast first… This is where the luck part comes in... I came out and did a screen test with him and got cast right away.
FAQs
- What is Parker Stevenson famous for? He is an actor best known for his roles as a teenage detective on The Hardy Boys and a lifeguard on Baywatch.
- Is Parker Stevenson still alive? At the time of this writing, the Hollywood actor is still alive.
- How old is Parker Stevenson? He is 73 years old, as of March 2026.
- What does Parker Stevenson do now? He is a fine art photographer.
- When did Parker Stevenson start acting? He began acting as a teenager in television commercials.
- How old was Parker Stevenson when he did The Hardy Boys? He was twenty-five years old when he was cast in the mystery series.
- Why did Parker Stevenson leave Baywatch? He made his directorial debut in 1992 in line with Baywatch's Season 2 cast change.
- Who is Parker Stevenson married to? He has been married to American chef Lisa Schoen since 2018.
- Is Parker Stevenson a Scientologist? He left the church after his 1997 divorce.
Parker Stevenson's net worth is the result of a long and successful career in the entertainment industry as an actor, director, producer, and photographer. Throughout his career, he has navigated the Hollywood landscape, including hit films and television series such as Melrose Place, Models Inc., and Are You Lonesome Tonight, among many others.
