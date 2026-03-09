Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Parker Stevenson's net worth — How the Hardy Boys star built his fortune and career
by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
6 min read

American actor Parker Stevenson, known for his role in The Hardy Boys, has an estimated net worth of approximately $10 million. His fortune has been amassed over the course of a 50-year acting career, which was inspired at a young age. His known income sources also include celebrity appearances, filmmaking, and photography.

Parker Stevenson in a Baywatch still. The actor poses for a portrait.
Parker Stevenson pictured in costume in a Baywatch scene still (L). The actor pictured for a portrait (R). Photo: @parkerstevensonofficial (modified by author)
Source: Facebook

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • As of 2026, Parker Stevenson's networth stands at approximately $10 million.
  • Beyond his five-decade acting career, Stevenson's wealth has been supported by his 1977 divorce settlement, filmmaking, professional photography, and celebrity appearances.
  • After his divorce from his first wife, Kirstie Alley, the American actor received a $6 million divorce settlement.

Profile summary

Full name

Richard Stevenson Parker Jr.

Common name

Parker Stevenson

Gender

Male

Date of birth

4 June 1952

Age

73 years as of February 2026

Zodiac sign

Gemini

Place of birth

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Height in centimetres

183

Height in feet

6'

Weight in kilograms

88

Weight in pounds

194

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Grey

Father

Richard Stevenson

Mother

Sarah Meade

Siblings

1

Marital status

Married

Spouse

Lisa Schoen

Children

2

Education

Brooks School, Princeton University

Profession

Actor

Net worth

$10 million

How much is Parker Stevenson's net worth?

Parker Stevenson has an alleged net worth of approximately $10 million, as reported by Yahoo Finance and Celebrity Net Worth. He has accumulated this wealth primarily through a five-decade-long career in Hollywood as an actor, director, and producer. He has played lead and supporting roles in high-grossing films such as The Hardy Boys, Greenhouse Academy, and Baywatch.

Following his 1997 divorce, Stevenson reportedly received a $6 million settlement in spousal support from Kirstie Alley, an American actress who appeared alongside Ted Danson in Cheers. A Forbes report revealed that before the divorce, the pair had a lavish lifestyle that included a full-time housekeeping staff, chefs, nannies, and about 50 exotic animals with their own full-time attendant in a 9,000-square-foot estate in Encino, California.

Top five facts about Parker Stevenson.
Five fast facts about Judging Amy's actor, Parker Stevenson. Photo: @parkerstevensonofficial on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: Original

In September 2001, he sold an 18,000-square-foot mansion in Maine, United States, for $7.8 million. The 20-bedroom home was purchased for $2 million and sat on a 4.5-acre property that featured a tennis court, pool, three-bedroom cottage, dock, and boathouse.

He also owns a five-bedroom, four-bathroom, and 3,833 square foot home in Toluca Lake, California, USA. The home was reportedly purchased in January 2003 for $840,000.

How did Parker Stevenson make his money over the years?

In 1972, Stevenson got his initial role, playing a supporting character in A Separate Place called Gene. His popularity grew further when he played a role in a Nancy Drew-like series, The Hardy Boys, with Parker acting as a teen detective alongside veteran Hollywood actors Pamela Sue Martin and Shaun Cassidy.

Parker Stevenson and Taryn Power on set in The Hardy Boys.
Parker Stevenson (L) and Taryn Power (R) pictured in a still from The Mystery of King Tut's Tomb episode in The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries. Photo: @parkerstevensonofficial
Source: Facebook

For a decade between 1989 and 1999, he played a supporting actor on Baywatch, alongside famous actors such as David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson. In the film industry, Stevenson has also taken up roles as an acting teacher.

Although it is not known how much he earned from his filmmaking and acting ventures. He is expected to have received substantial income from syndication, royalties, and long-term television income.

Filmography

Since 1972, he has appeared in over 60 films and TV series, as well as plays for the NY Fringe Theatre Festival and other off-Broadway productions. The voice-over actor for National Geographic’s Hunter Hunted series has also directed and produced seven films. Below is a list of all Parker Stevenson's movie and TV show credits as per his IMDb profile.

Film

Role

Release year

Last Call in the Dog House

Simon

2021

American Confederate

General Sherman

2019

The Confederate

General

2018

Bull

Gavin Everton

2016

The Perfect Daughter

Bruce Cahill

2016

The War Riders

General Sherman

2016

Win, Lose or Love

Mike Canton

2015

Legend of the Seeker

The Margrave

2010

Terror Peak

Kevin Fraser

2003

Batman Beyond

Paxton Powers

2000

Avalon: Beyond the Abyss

John Alden

1999

Legion

Captain Aldrich

1998

Melrose Place

Steve McMillan

1996

Burke's Law

Ted Cranshaw

1994

Mission: Impossible

Champ Foster

1989

Probe

Austin James

1988

Murder, She Wrote

Michael Digby

1985-1987

Matlock

Dr. Philip Eagen

1987

Stitches

Bobby Stevens

1985

The Streets of San Francisco

Andy Horvath

1976

Photography

In addition to acting and filmmaking, Parker Stevenson was a photographer, specialising in architecture, editorial, impressions, headshots, portraits, and landscapes. Over the years, fans have interacted with his work through his site, Shadow Works, the 2017 PhotoNola Photography Festival, and the 2025 Pasadena Comic Convention and Toy Show.

Parker Stevenson's early life and family background

Parker Stevenson holds a surf in a Baywatch still
Parker Stevenson pictured in a Baywatch scene playing lawyer-lifeguard Craig Pomeroy in the first season of the television series. Photo: @parkerstevensonofficial
Source: Facebook

Richard Stevenson Parker Jr. was born on 4 June 1952 and is 73 years old as of March 2026. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

The famous Gemini celebrity's mother, Sarah Meade, was an actress who acted in television commercials, while his father, Richard Stevenson, was an investment advisor.

Between 22 December 1983 and 16 December 1997, Parker Stevenson was married to Kirstie Alley, and their union bore two children, William True Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson. In 2018, he got married to Lisa Schoen, an American chef, food stylist, and culinary producer.

A look at Parker Stevenson's educational background and early inspirations

Parker Stevenson poses at his County Pop Con booth
Parker Stevenson pictured at the May 2019 County Pop Con at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake, Illinois. Photo: @Countypopculturecon
Source: Facebook

Stevenson attended Brooks Prep School and later enrolled at Princeton University, pursuing a degree in architecture. After graduating in 1974, he turned his focus to art, a field he was introduced to as a child.

According to a 1972 New York Times report, his mother took him to a filming session as a teenager. This experience led to commercials, television appearances, and, later, play productions at Brook School. However, as his father did not approve, he turned his focus to his education.

Although after leaving college, he intended to enter the NYU business program, he fortunately got the part of Shaun in The Hardy Boys. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Hollywood actor spoke about how he got his start in acting, saying:

Yeah, I didn't think it was going to go. At college I studied architecture, and then when I graduated, friends of mine that were a couple of years ahead of me couldn't get work… And I thought, 'Well, I'm in New York; I guess I'll go to business school.'

He added:

When The Hardy Boys thing came along, Shaun was cast first… This is where the luck part comes in... I came out and did a screen test with him and got cast right away.

FAQs

  1. What is Parker Stevenson famous for? He is an actor best known for his roles as a teenage detective on The Hardy Boys and a lifeguard on Baywatch.
  2. Is Parker Stevenson still alive? At the time of this writing, the Hollywood actor is still alive.
  3. How old is Parker Stevenson? He is 73 years old, as of March 2026.
  4. What does Parker Stevenson do now? He is a fine art photographer.
  5. When did Parker Stevenson start acting? He began acting as a teenager in television commercials.
  6. How old was Parker Stevenson when he did The Hardy Boys? He was twenty-five years old when he was cast in the mystery series.
  7. Why did Parker Stevenson leave Baywatch? He made his directorial debut in 1992 in line with Baywatch's Season 2 cast change.
  8. Who is Parker Stevenson married to? He has been married to American chef Lisa Schoen since 2018.
  9. Is Parker Stevenson a Scientologist? He left the church after his 1997 divorce.

Parker Stevenson's net worth is the result of a long and successful career in the entertainment industry as an actor, director, producer, and photographer. Throughout his career, he has navigated the Hollywood landscape, including hit films and television series such as Melrose Place, Models Inc., and Are You Lonesome Tonight, among many others.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Joshua Bassett's siblings: Winter, Alison, Ashley, Claire, and Hannah Bassett, and parents, Laura and Taylor Bassett. The American actor and singer hails from a tight-knit family rooted in a shared love for the performing arts.

Throughout their childhood and into adulthood, the siblings shared theatre stages before charting their own paths in other careers. Read on for full details of the Bassett family and their creative legacy.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

