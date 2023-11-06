D'Aydrian Harding's age, height, net worth, career

D'Aydrian Harding is a budding rapper, social media influencer and entrepreneur from the United States. He gained social media prominence by sharing funny videos on TikTok and creating engaging content on YouTube. What is D'Aydrian Harding’s age?

Social media influencer D'Aydrian Harding standing next to his mother (Left). The influencer in a red T-shirt on his 22nd birthday (Right). Photo: @daydrianharding_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He commenced social media entertainment on TikTok in 2020 and has ventured into other social media platforms and gained a considerable audience. He occasionally teams up with influencers, such as Justin McNease and Cody Morgan, to create videos. What is D'Aydrian Harding’s age, and how much is he worth? Here is all about the entertainer.

Profile summary

Full name D'Aydrian L. Harding Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Wichita, Kansa, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Northeast High School College Wichita Area Technical College Profession Social media influencer, singer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @daydrianharding_ TikTok @daydrianharding YouTube D’Aydrian Harding

What is D'Aydrian Harding's age?

The social media influencer is 22 years old as of 2023. D'Aydrian Harding’s birthday is 3 August 2001. His zodiac sign is Leo.

D’Aydrian was born and brought up in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He has not revealed much about his family, but he is known to be close to his mother, who occasionally appears in his social media posts. His mother goes by the name Momma Harding on Instagram. He is an American national of African-American ethnicity residing in Atlanta, Georgia and Wichita, Kansas, United States.

As for his schooling, he completed his high school education at Northeast High School. Between 2019 and 2021, he pursued an associate degree in engineering at Wichita Area Technical College but did not finish his studies.

D'Aydrian Harding’s career

D’Aydrian Harding is a social media influencer, singer, and entrepreneur. Before venturing into social media entertainment, he was employed at Dave & Busters. His job came to an abrupt end in February 2020 after he was laid off as the company adjusted to the impacts of Covid 19.

He began winning people's hearts on social media by sharing comedy videos and later gained more prominence after a video of him rapping alongside DaBaby went viral. His TikTok account has approximately 8.5 million followers as of writing. He enjoys sharing pranks, challenges, and other relatable content on the platform.

He has a self-titled YouTube channel with about 2.31 million subscribers, created in January 2015. The channel has over 90 long-form comedy videos. His Instagram account boasts 554 thousand followers as of writing, and most of the pictures on the platform are about his lifestyle. He owns an online apparel store retailing many men’s outfits.

Besides his social media endeavours, D’Aydrian Harding is also into music. He has released a few songs and worked with rap artists such as Filmer and Lil PeeJ. Here is a list of his songs.

Just Getting Started

Takeoff

Letterman

What is D'Aydrian Harding’s net worth?

The Wichita native’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $1 million, according to Gorilla Overview. It is believed that his thriving social media entertainment career is his primary income source. He also earns from music and the sale of merchandise.

Does D'Aydrian Harding have a girlfriend?

Even though his life is in the spotlight, he remains private with his love life. The Just Getting Started singer has not disclosed his relationship status, and therefore, he is presumably single.

How tall is D'Aydrian Harding?

The TikTok star’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres). His weight is estimated to be 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about D'Aydrian Harding

How old is D'Aydrian Harding? The budding American rapper is 22 years old as of 2023. Where is D'Aydrian Harding from? He hails from Wichita, Kansas, United States. What is D'Aydrian Harding’s nationality? He is an American national. What is D'Aydrian Harding known for? He is an online content creator recognised for creating funny content on different social media platforms. How much is D'Aydrian Harding worth? His net worth is estimated to be $1 million. Is D'Aydrian Harding dating anyone? The entertainer is seemingly not in a relationship. What is D'Aydrian Harding’s height? He stands at 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall.

D'Aydrian Harding’s age is 22 years old as of 2023. The Wichita-born content creator has been thriving on social media since 2020. He is also into music and has released a few rap songs.

Source: Legit.ng