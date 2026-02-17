Future’s girlfriend timeline features notable names such as Ciara, Joie Chavis, Brittni Mealy, and Lori Harvey. From engagements and co-parenting milestones to short-lived romances that fueled headlines, the Atlanta rapper’s love life reflects complicated love stories, public scrutiny, and fatherhood in the spotlight.

Profile summary

Full name Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Nickname Future Gender Male Date of birth 20 November 1983 Age 42 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Miami, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 192 Weight in kilograms 87 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Stephanie Jester Relationship status Single Children 8 Profession Rapper Instagram @future TikTok @plutoouttahere X @1future Facebook @FutureOfficial

Insights into Future’s girlfriend timeline

Over the years, rapper Future's relationships have captured as much attention as his chart-topping albums. From fellow artists to models and entrepreneurs, his romantic journey is full of headline-making moments. Here’s a look at his dating history.

Jessica Smith (Early 2000s)

Future’s first public relationship was with Jessica Smith in the early 2000s. The couple shares a son, Jakobi Wilburn, born in June 2002. Smith usually keeps a low profile, but their co-parenting disputes have made headlines.

In 2013, Jessica Smith sued Future to increase child support from $1,662 per month. She returned to court in 2016, requesting another adjustment to $2,800. Smith also claimed that Future failed to maintain a loving and meaningful relationship with Jakobi.

India 'J' Jones (2007–2010)

Future dated India “J” Jones from 2007 to 2010. They share a daughter, Londyn Wilburn, born in March 2009. Despite her connection to the famous rapper, India has stayed out of the public spotlight. She is mainly known as the mother of Future’s daughter.

Brittni Mealy (2010–2012)

Future dated the American entrepreneur Brittni Mealy from 2010 to 2013. They share a son, Prince Wilburn, born in December 2012. The couple met in 2009 at an Atlanta club where Brittni worked as an exotic dancer. Their relationship drew attention as Future’s fame grew.

In August 2021, Brittni made headlines by accusing Future of sending inappropriate text messages about her to their son.

Ciara (2013–2014)

Future’s high-profile relationship with singer Ciara lasted a year. Dating rumours began in January 2013 after they were spotted together in Beverly Hills. Future confirmed their romance in a January 2013 interview with Posterchild J1, saying:

We love music. She loves music. And we love being in the studio with each other. We love being around each other. And that's just what it is. You know what I'm saying? The chemistry is there. It's amazing. She makes me happy. I make her smile.

In April 2013, they released the hit song Body Party, which drew more public attention. Future proposed in October 2013 during Ciara’s 28th birthday with a 15-carat ring. Their son, Future Zahir Wilburn, was born in May 2014.

The engagement ended in August 2014 amid reports of Future’s infidelity with his wardrobe consultant, Tyrina Lee. The breakup inspired Ciara’s 2015 hit I Bet. They later had legal disputes over child support and visitation, eventually reaching a joint custody agreement in 2016. Ciara now has full custody of their son.

Blac Chyna (2015)

Rumours about Future dating Blac Chyna spread in 2015 after they were spotted together several times in September. Speculation grew when Chyna revealed a tattoo of Future’s name on her hand on 25 October 2015, the same day as Ciara’s 30th birthday.

The rumours were quickly downplayed when Future tweeted:

Single & focusing on what makes me happy

In January 2016, he clarified in an interview with Charlie Sloth on BBC Radio that he and Chyna were on good terms, and that their relationship was friendly, not romantic.

Larsa Pippen (2015)

In 2015, Future was linked to Larsa Pippen during a challenging time in her marriage to Scottie Pippen, the former NBA player. The rumours sparked widespread media speculation that she had been unfaithful. It was after they were spotted together, but both later downplayed the seriousness of their involvement.

Larsa addressed the speculation during a February 2021 appearance on Hollywood Unlocked. She said:

He gave me confidence when I was in a dark place...People serve a purpose in your life. It doesn't have to be your forever. Everyone has a time and a reason for being in your life I believe that; it was never that serious. It was not like people think it was.

Eliza Reign (2016–2018)

The rapper had an on-and-off relationship with model Eliza Reign between 2016 and 2018. They share a daughter, Reign Wilburn, born in April 2019. Their relationship gained public attention after Reign filed a paternity and child support case against the rapper.

In court documents, Reign made serious allegations. She claimed Future threatened her during her pregnancy in what she described as an attempt to coerce her to terminate her pregnancy. Over time, the model accused Future of being an absent father while continuing to seek financial support through the courts.

Joie Chavis (Late 2017–mid-2018)

Among Future’s relationships, his romance with Joie Chavis from late 2017 to mid-2018 is notable for its amicable co-parenting. The ex-couple shares a son, Hendrix Wilburn, born in December 2018. Unlike some of Future’s other partners, he reportedly maintains a good friendship with Chavis, focusing on raising Hendrix in a supportive environment.

Joie is also a mother to Shai Moss, from her previous relationship with rapper Bow Wow, and Harlo Rose with the NFL star Trevon Diggs.

Lori Harvey (November 2019–August 2020)

Future dated Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s daughter, in a relationship that lasted less than a year. They reportedly met at Future’s 36th birthday party. By early 2020, the couple briefly lived together in Los Angeles during the COVID‑19 lockdown.

Lori, then 23, confirmed the romance by sharing photos from a birthday trip to Jamaica with Future. They quietly broke up in August 2020, with neither publicly sharing the reason.

In May 2021, Future mentioned Lori in 42 Dugg’s song Maybach, which drew media attention. Lori reportedly chose not to respond.

Dess Dior (2020–2022)

Future began dating rapper Dess Dior from late 2020 to late 2022. Their relationship became public after they shared affectionate moments on Instagram.

In October 2022, Dess Dior confirmed she was single in an interview with The Shade Room. Despite their breakup later that year, she revealed in a February 2023 interview with Angela Yee that they remain on friendly terms. She said:

We're very very very good friends. He always supports me, and I'll always support him. There's no bad blood. People get the wrong idea; it doesn't always have to end badly.

Donna Dafi (2024)

In September 2024, rapper Future sparked new relationship rumours. He walked the red carpet with German-Albanian-Nigerian singer Donna Dafi at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala in Paris, France. The pair was photographed holding hands upon arrival. Neither Future nor Dafi has publicly confirmed a relationship.

FAQs

Who has Future been in a relationship with? He has been in relationships with several women, including Jessica Smith, India Jones, Brittni Mealy, Ciara, Larsa Pippen, Blac Chyna, Eliza Reign, Joie Chavis, Lori Harvey, and Dess Dior How many babymamas does Future have? Future’s kids include at least eight children with multiple women, making him a father to eight known baby mamas. Who is rapper Future's ex-wife? The rapper has never been legally married. How long were Ciara and Future together? They were in a relationship for approximately 1.5 years, beginning in early 2013 and ending in late 2014. Why did Future leave Ciara? They reportedly parted ways in 2014 due to Future's alleged infidelity. Did Future date Cardi B? Future and Cardi B have never been confirmed to date. Did Future date India Love? Future has never been reported to have dated India Love.

Future’s girlfriend timeline reveals the highs and lows of his romantic life. From well-known relationships to rumoured flings, his personal experiences have often played out in the public eye. Many of these moments have also shaped his music and lyrics.

