A look back at Asap Rocky's girlfriends from fashion world flings to Rihanna

ASAP Rocky’s girlfriends include several well-known women in entertainment. Before his relationship with Rihanna, the rapper was romantically linked to figures such as Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Chanel Iman, and Tahiry Jose. While some of these relationships were publicly acknowledged, others remained unconfirmed and were largely based on speculation.

Asap Rocky at Chanel's 2026 Paris Fashion Week show (L). The rapper poses for a photo on a street in New York (R). Photo: @rap, @th3plug9 on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Profile summary

Full name Rakim Athelston Mayers Nickname ASAP Rocky Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 1988 Age 37 years old (as of February 2026) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Harlem, New York City, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Renee Black Father Adrian "Casper" Mayers Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Rihanna Children 3 School Bayard Rustin Educational Complex Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer, model, actor Instagram @asaprocky Facebook @asaprocky X (Twitter) @asvpxrocky TikTok @asaprocky

ASAP Rocky’s girlfriends: His love life over the years

ASAP Rocky’s relationships have drawn as much attention as his career success. Even though he is currently in a long-term relationship with singer Rihanna, a look at his past relationships offers a glimpse into how his love life has evolved. Below is ASAP Rocky’s list of ex-girlfriends and his current partner.

Iggy Azalea (2011–2012)

Former rapper Iggy Azalea poses as she attends different events. Photo: @thenewclassic on Instagram (modified by author)

ASAP Rocky and Iggy Azalea began dating in 2011, before either artist achieved peak mainstream success. At the time, both were emerging figures in hip-hop, and their relationship developed alongside early collaborations and joint appearances.

Iggy even had her fingers tattooed “Live Love A$AP” but removed it when their relationship ended. While referring to the end of her relationship with the rapper, she told Rolling Out in a 2013 interview:

You know who the first was. Let’s be real, you’re not that stupid. We fell out because I’m young and he’s young, and it’s a really difficult time. For me, I was going through a lot of stuff, and his career was going great, and mine was going a different way, and we stopped hanging out. But we’re still cool, we’re still friends.

Years later, Iggy Azalea publicly stated that she ended the relationship due to infidelity, a claim that Rocky did not directly contest. Their breakup marked the end of both their personal and professional association.

Rita Ora (2012)

Rita Ora poses for a photo at a red carpet event (L). The singer looks on as she takes a selfie in a car (R). Photo: @ritaora on Instagram (modified by author)

Rita Ora and ASAP Rocky were linked in 2012 after working together musically and appearing at industry events. Their rumoured romance coincided with a period when both artists were signed to labels associated with Roc Nation, which increased their public interactions.

The rapper allegedly admitted to having a fling with Rita Ora while he was in another relationship. In his song Better Things, which is widely believed to be directed at Ora, he criticises her for being outspoken after she spoke publicly about what happened between them.

According to the BBC, Rocky addressed the situation, saying:

This isn't me saying don't go listen to Rita Ora. When I was in a relationship, and I did things with her that I wasn't supposed to do, she had a big mouth.

Chanel Iman (2013–2014)

Chanel Iman, in black attire, smiles as she looks on (L). The model poses for a photo at a tennis tournament (R). Photo: @chaneliman on Instagram (modified by author)

Chanel Iman was ASAP Rocky’s most publicly acknowledged partner before Rihanna. The American rapper and the Victoria’s Secret model began dating in early 2013 and frequently appeared together at fashion shows, award ceremonies, and red-carpet events.

In April 2014, ASAP Rocky and Chanel Iman announced their engagement, drawing significant media attention due to their influence in music and fashion. Later that year, they called off the engagement, citing demanding schedules and career commitments.

The rapper told Vibe about how he felt after the breakup:

I got really depressed when me and Chanel broke up in June. I got really depressed because I knew that–she deserves better than me. That’s the truth, and everybody knows it. And I don’t wanna be the guy to Lauryn Hill her, if you know what I’m saying. I love her so much so that I would rather fall back than to be with her and hurt her.

Tahiry Jose (2014 – 2017)

Tahiry Jose, in black attire, walks through a corridor (L). The TV personality smiles and looks on as she poses for a photo (R). Photo: @therealtahiry on Instagram (modified by author)

ASAP Rocky was linked to reality TV personality Tahiry Jose before his commercial breakthrough. Tahiry has stated that she knew Rocky when he was still building his career in New York’s underground rap scene.

The relationship was relatively private at the time and gained attention only after Rocky became famous. It reportedly ended when Tahiry Jose found out that the rapper was seeing Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Jenner (2016)

Kendall Jenner appears in different modelling photoshoots. Photo: @kendalljenner on Instagram (modified by author)

Dating rumours between ASAP Rocky and Kendall Jenner surfaced in 2016 after they were spotted together at Paris Fashion Week and later photographed vacationing in Europe. Their appearances at high-profile fashion events fuelled speculation.

The dating rumours intensified after the two were spotted appearing close in a Snapchat photo shared by Kim Kardashian West. Despite the speculation, neither party confirmed the relationship, and the rumours eventually faded as both were later linked to other partners.

Lana Del Rey (2017)

Lana Del Rey sings at an entertainment event. Photo: @honeymoon on Instagram (modified by author)

ASAP Rocky and Lana Del Rey have collaborated musically since 2012, including work on the unreleased track Ridin’. Their creative partnership and joint festival performances led to speculation about a romantic relationship. This came after Lana claimed that she had slept with a lot of guys in the music industry.

Both artists later clarified that they were not romantically involved. They described their connection as purely artistic, rooted in mutual admiration and collaboration rather than dating.

Bella Hadid (2017)

Bella Hadid appears in different modelling photoshoots. Photo: @bellahadid on Instagram (modified by author)

In 2017, ASAP Rocky and Bella Hadid were rumoured to be dating after appearing together at Paris Fashion Week and being photographed at fashion-related events. Their overlapping fashion careers largely drove the speculation.

Both Rocky and Hadid denied being in a romantic relationship, saying they were just friends and professional acquaintances in the fashion industry.

Margaret Qualley (2025)

Margaret Qualley dressed in a strapless, pale blush gown (L). The model is in a black, long-sleeved outfit with a fitted, textured top (R). Photo: @isimostar

Dating rumours of ASAP Rocky and Margaret Qualley emerged in 2025. The two starred in a commercial video for Chanel's Métiers d'Art 2026 collection, where the rapper is seen pursuing the American actress in New York streets and ultimately proposing to her at the subway station in Manhattan.

In reality, they are not romantically involved, as Margaret Qualley is married to Jack Antonoff and Rocky is with Rihanna.

Rihanna (2020 – present)

Rapper ASAP Rocky shares a happy moment with his girlfriend, singer Rihanna. Photo: @ririgalbadd on Instagram (modified by author)

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna’s relationship evolved from a long-standing friendship into a romantic partnership. After years of collaborating and supporting each other publicly, they confirmed their relationship in 2020.

Since then, they have become one of the most high-profile couples in entertainment and are now parents to three children, often appearing together at major fashion and music events.

FAQs

Who did ASAP Rocky date before Rihanna? The rapper was linked to several women, including Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Chanel Iman, Tahiry Jose, Kendall Jenner, and others. Did ASAP Rocky date Lana Del Rey? They were rumoured to be dating after collaborating on music, but both later clarified that they were not romantically involved and shared only a professional and creative relationship. Who was ASAP Rocky’s most serious girlfriend before Rihanna? His most serious relationship before Rihanna was with model Chanel Iman. The two dated from 2013 to 2014 and were briefly engaged. Why did ASAP Rocky and Chanel Iman break up? They reportedly ended their engagement due to busy schedules and career demands that made it difficult to maintain the relationship. Are ASAP Rocky and Rihanna married? The couple is not officially married. However, Rocky has on multiple occasions referred to Rihanna as his wife. How many kids does ASAP Rocky have with Rihanna? The couple has three children: RZA Athelston (2022), Riot Rose (2023), and Rocki Irish Mayers (2025).

ASAP Rocky’s girlfriend history has evolved alongside his rise in music and fashion, with several high-profile relationships along the way. While some romances were brief or unconfirmed, his relationship with Rihanna stands out as the most significant and enduring. They have built a family and continue to attract global attention as a power couple.

