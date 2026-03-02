What is Jason Hoppy doing now? Life after the Bethenny Frankel divorce battle
What is Jason Hoppy doing now? Jason Hoppy has largely retreated from the public eye since his high-profile divorce from Bethenny Frankel was finalised in January 2021. Currently, he resides in New York City and serves as the CEO of Hoppy Management, a talent management firm.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Jason Hoppy is an American businessman, real estate agent, and former pharmaceutical sales representative.
- He is best known as the ex-husband of The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel.
- Jason and Bethanny’s marriage ended in 2021 in a highly publicised, contentious divorce and custody battle over their daughter, Bryn.
- Following the divorce, Hoppy has maintained a lower public profile compared to his time on reality television.
Profile summary
Full name
Jason Michael Hoppy
Gender
Male
Date of birth
10 September 1971
Age
54 years old (as of 2026)
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Place of birth
New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in inches
6'1'
Height in centimetres
185
Weight in pounds
165
Weight in kilograms
75
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Blue
Father
Robert M. Hoppy
Mother
Carol A. Hoppy
Siblings
Bryan Hoppy
Relationship status
Divorced
Ex-wife
Bethenny Frankel
Children
Bryn Hoppy
Education
University of Scranton
Profession
Pharmaceutical sales executive, former reality TV personality, businessman, real estate agent
Who is Jason Hoppy?
Jason Michael Hoppy was born on 10 September 1971 in New York City and raised in Pennsylvania, United States. He is 54 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.
Jason Hoppy's parents are Robert and Carol Hoppy, who were frequently featured on Bethenny Ever After. He grew up alongside his older brother, Bryan D. Hoppy, who died in a car accident in February 1991 at the age of 20.
Before his demise, Bryan was employed as an operator by Bell of Pennsylvania, Hazleton, and was a second-year student at Luzerne County Community College.
After completing his high school education, the former reality television personality attended the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania, where he played basketball.
What did Jason Hoppy do for a living?
Hoppy began his career as a pharmaceutical sales representative. He specialised in selling HIV medications and was known for calling on various doctors' offices across New York City. Jason later transitioned into the New York real estate market, where he became a successful agent.
His career took a high-profile turn when he began appearing alongside his then-wife, Bethenny Frankel, on several Bravo reality shows. He was introduced as Frankel’s partner on The Real Housewives of New York City.
He later featured prominently on Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After, which followed their engagement, wedding, and early years of parenthood. In addition to his on-screen appearances, he briefly worked behind the scenes as a producer on Frankel’s daytime talk show, Bethenny.
Currently, Hoppy serves as the CEO of Hoppy Management, a talent management company. In this role, he uses his business acumen and industry contacts to represent various high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.
Inside Jason Hoppy and Bethenny Frankel’s relationship and divorce
Jason Hoppy and Bethanny first met at a nightclub in November 2008, and they became engaged 11 months later. The two married in March 2010 while Frankel was seven months pregnant. Their early marriage and the birth of their daughter, Bryn, were documented on the Bravo spin-offs Bethenny Getting Married? and Bethenny Ever After.
In December 2012, Jason Hoppy and Bethanny announced their separation after less than three years of marriage, with Frankel filing for divorce in January 2013. As per People, Frankel said in a statement:
It brings me great sadness to say that Jason and I are separating. This was an extremely difficult decision that as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family. We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is and will always remain our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us.
In January 2017, Hoppy was arrested and charged with stalking and harassment. He denied the charges but eventually accepted a plea deal that dismissed the case after he complied with a six-month order of protection.
The divorce was finalised in January 2021. In late 2021, a judge ruled Frankel no longer had to pay child support to Hoppy, a decision he did not oppose, stating he wanted to move on for his own mental health.
Who is Jason Hoppy married to now?
As of February 2026, Jason Hoppy has not publicly identified a new spouse or officially announced a remarriage. While some reports speculate that he has remarried and has a son named Logan, these details primarily stem from unverified sources.
Since the divorce, Hoppy has largely remained out of the public eye and has not shared updates regarding his private life or current relationship status on social media or in interviews
FAQs
- Where is Jason Hoppy from? The pharmaceutical executive was born in New York City and raised in Pennsylvania, United States.
- How old is Jason Hoppy? As of February 2026, Jason Hoppy is 55 years old. He was born on 10 September 1971.
- Why is Jason Hoppy famous? He is best known as the ex-husband of Bethenny Frankel, a star of The Real Housewives of New York City.
- What did Jason Hoppy do for a living? Jason is a former pharmaceutical sales representative and real estate agent who currently serves as the CEO of Hoppy Management.
- Does Jason Hoppy have custody? The American businessman does not have legal or primary residential custody of his daughter, Bryn.
- Why did Jason Hoppy lose custody? Jason Hoppy lost custody following a long legal battle involving his 2017 arrest for stalking and harassment, and allegations of creating a toxic and abusive environment for his daughter and ex-wife.
- Who is Jason Hoppy's new wife? Jason Hoppy does not have a new wife.
- Where does Jason Hoppy live now? Hoppy reportedly resides in New York City, New York, United States.
Following his divorce and custody battle with Bethenny Frankel, Jason Hoppy has kept a low profile, focusing on his life away from reality television. He currently resides in New York and works as a businessman, serving as CEO of Hoppy Management, a talent management company. Hoppy previously worked in pharmaceutical sales and real estate.
