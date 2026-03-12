Zamfara State PDP chairperson Jamil Jibo Magayaki has defected to the ruling APC, citing political realities

Governor Dauda Lawal had joined, increasing the total number of state governors in the ruling party to 31

Oyo State Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde addressed the PDP's struggles amid its leadership crisis and urged unity

Gusau, Zamfara State - Jamil Magayaki, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, on Wednesday, March 11, officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, March 12, Magayaki, 40, said his decision was influenced by the prevailing political realities in the state.

The development was also reported by The Punch.

The statement reads:

“I, Dr. Jamil Jibo Magayaki, the Zamfara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hereby announce my formal defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My decision to join the APC is based on the current political reality in Zamfara State, which demands alignment with a platform better positioned to address the challenges of security, development and governance for the benefit of our people.”

Zamfara Governor dumps PDP for APC

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, March 9, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State resigned his PDP membership and joined the APC.

Confirming this in a statement, Nuhu Anka, the governor’s media aide, stated that the defection followed his principal’s consultation with stakeholders in the state.

The statement reads:

“After careful consideration, and in the overriding interest of stability, progress, and the sustainable development of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, has decided to formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Lawal’s defection brought the total number of APC governors to 31.

Makinde laments PDP's situation

Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has described the current situation within the PDP as a difficult moment for both the party and Nigeria’s democracy following the recent Appeal Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

The governor stressed that despite the ongoing crisis within the opposition party, leaders must remain mindful of how their actions during this period will be judged by history.

Makinde also expressed hope that the current political tensions would eventually pass, urging party members to stay focused on their role in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

