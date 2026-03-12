Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Breaking: PDP Chairman Dumps Party for APC 48 Hours After Zamfara Governor Joined Ruling Party
Politics

Breaking: PDP Chairman Dumps Party for APC 48 Hours After Zamfara Governor Joined Ruling Party

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • Zamfara State PDP chairperson Jamil Jibo Magayaki has defected to the ruling APC, citing political realities
  • Governor Dauda Lawal had joined, increasing the total number of state governors in the ruling party to 31
  • Oyo State Governor Seyi Abiodun Makinde addressed the PDP's struggles amid its leadership crisis and urged unity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Gusau, Zamfara State - Jamil Magayaki, chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State, on Wednesday, March 11, officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to a statement reported by Daily Trust on Thursday, March 12, Magayaki, 40, said his decision was influenced by the prevailing political realities in the state.

Jamil Jibo Magayaki, Zamfara PDP chairman, defects to APC.
Zamfara PDP chairman Jamil Jibo Magayaki officially joins the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Kdankasa, @daudalawal
Source: Twitter

The development was also reported by The Punch.

The statement reads:

“I, Dr. Jamil Jibo Magayaki, the Zamfara State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), hereby announce my formal defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“My decision to join the APC is based on the current political reality in Zamfara State, which demands alignment with a platform better positioned to address the challenges of security, development and governance for the benefit of our people.”

Zamfara Governor dumps PDP for APC

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, March 9, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State resigned his PDP membership and joined the APC.

Confirming this in a statement, Nuhu Anka, the governor’s media aide, stated that the defection followed his principal’s consultation with stakeholders in the state.

The statement reads:

“After careful consideration, and in the overriding interest of stability, progress, and the sustainable development of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, has decided to formally defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Lawal’s defection brought the total number of APC governors to 31.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde expresses concern over the current situation in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde voices concern over the PDP’s current challenges ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde
Source: Facebook

Makinde laments PDP's situation

Meanwhile, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, has described the current situation within the PDP as a difficult moment for both the party and Nigeria’s democracy following the recent Appeal Court judgment on the party’s leadership crisis.

The governor stressed that despite the ongoing crisis within the opposition party, leaders must remain mindful of how their actions during this period will be judged by history.

Makinde also expressed hope that the current political tensions would eventually pass, urging party members to stay focused on their role in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf avatar

Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng.

