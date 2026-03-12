The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has ruled that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo state did not have the legal right to contest the 2028 governorship election in the state.

According to the trial court, electing the governor would be a violation of the constitutional limit of eight years in office. Justice Adegoke delivered the judgment that Aiyedatiwa cannot seek re-election in 2028 on Thursday, March 12.

Federal High Court stops Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa from contesting Photo Credit: @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Recall that Aiyedatiwa first assumed office on December 27, 2023, after the death of former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. He was again sworn in on February 24, 2025, after he was declared the winner of the November 16, 2024, governorship election in the state.

The court held that the 1999 Constitution (as amended) does not allow a president or governor to stay in office for over eight years, citing the decision of the Supreme Court in Marwa v. Nyako to support its claim.

A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Akin Egbuwalo, through his lawyer, Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), sought the interpretation of Section 137(3) of the 1999 Constitution, as it relates to the tenure of the governor.

Reacting to the court ruling in an interview on Channels TV, the governor explained that he did not see it coming, citing that he was only in office to govern and was not even thinking of re-election for now. He added that he will only contest if the people want him to continue and the constitution permits it.

His comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Safety Cabal

"The Governor is more interested in future opportunities to contest; he has not justified the essence of his being elected. I pity the people of Ondo State."

Okilori criticised the governor:

"Ondo state is so unfortunate to have this man as Governor. Despite all support masses gave him during Aketi situation and sickness."

Taiwo alleged that the governor did not have any capital project to point to:

"Baba won do another term by fire by force, the man no get anything to offer the state, no better capital project , 3 more years to go."

Onyeka Clinton urged the media house to fix the transmission problem:

"Does this station know that its clips blink? Please, they should work on it so that it will be easy for us to watch online post. Sometimes I wonder if they don’t notice it."

You can see the video of the governor's reaction on X here:

Source: Legit.ng