Kali Muscle's age, height, wife, net worth, what happened to him?

Kali Muscle is a bodybuilder, actor, and author from the United States. He is widely known for starring in commercials for Taco Bell, GEICO, and Snickers. Besides his career success, many have been curious about his age. Discover more about Kali Muscle in his bio.

Kali Muscle's real name is Chuck Kirkendall. He is an ex-convict who changed his life through bodybuilding. His first project was with American actor Matthew McConaughey in Los Angeles, California. Kali Muscle's life has been a subject of interest among his fans for many reasons.

Full name Chuck Kirkendall Nickname Kali Muscle, Mr Muscle Gender Male Date of birth 18 February 1975 Age 49 years as of 2024 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Oakland, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 235 Weight in kilograms 107 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Julie Ann Soteros Father Mark Soteros Siblings 2 Marital status Married Spouse Helena Vladisavljevic Kinkerdall Children 2 School Castlemont High School Profession Bodybuilder, YouTuber, actor, author Net worth $5 million YouTube @KaliMuscle Instagram @kalimuscle Facebook

Kali Muscle's biography

Chuck Kirkendall was born in Oakland, California, United States. He is an American of African-American ethnicity.

Kali Muscle's parents are Julie Ann and Mark Soteros. He grew up with his mother and stepfather and experienced hardship, including poverty and mistreatment from his stepfather. He has two siblings, one of whom is deceased.

Chuck Kirkendall attended Castlemont High School, where he excelled in football. He later was admitted to Fresno State University thanks to a football scholarship. Unfortunately, his brother got killed in a firearm accident when he was in his senior year.

The incident took a toll on Kali, and he got himself involved in gangs. He eventually got arrested for robbery and was convicted. He was for 11 years in San Quentin State Prison.

What is Kali Muscle's age?

The American bodybuilder is 49 years old as of 2024. Mr Muscle was born on 18 February 1975, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Career

Chuck Kirkendall is a bodybuilder, actor, YouTuber, and author. He started bodybuilding as a hobby while in prison. Although the authorities removed the weights, he improvised using trash bags, water bottles and fellow inmates. Kali built muscles, which continued when he was released from prison in 2010, becoming Mr California in 2012.

Later, he relocated to Los Angeles, where he got gigs in commercials and music videos. He has been featured in Jamey Johnson and Kendrick Lamar's music videos. For TV commercials, he has partnered with companies like Comcast and Honda.

Kali is also a YouTuber. On his YouTube channel, he creates content about his bodybuilding activities, healthy living and financial stability. The American YouTuber has accumulated 3.87 million subscribers on the platform.

Mr Muscle is also an actor and musician. He has appeared in several films and TV shows, including Raising Hope, Bullet Ride, The Dog Who Saved the Holidays, and White T.

Kirkendall is also an entrepreneur. He owns a self-made brand of supplements called Hyphy, which comes in different ranges, such as Hyphy Mud, Hyphy Test, and Hyphy Aminos. The American bodybuilder has authored an autobiography titled Xcon to Icon.

What is Kali Muscle's net worth?

According to Scottmax, Techie + Gamers, and Muscle Mecca, the bodybuilder's net worth is $5 million as of 2024. He has made a fortune from his successful bodybuilding career. However, Mr. Muscle is also engaged in other ventures such as acting, writing, brand endorsements, selling supplements and content creation on YouTube.

Kali Muscle's wife

Kali Muscle is married to Helena Vladisavljević Kirkendall. The two started dating in 2016. Helena is from Croatia and is a YouTuber, entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast. Kali Musle's wife shares and hosts a YouTube Channel called Hyphy Family with Mr Muscles.

On 25 December 2019, the couple welcomed twins Kali Muscle Kirkendall II and Brooke Taylor Kirkendall. They tied the knot in December 2022, and Kali to announce the marriage.

Before Helena, Mr Muscle was married to Dvyne Kirkendall. She is an actress, singer, model and makeup artist. The two divorced in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

Kali Muscle's heart attack

The American bodybuilder suffered a severe heart attack in 2021. He had developed oedema on his ankles and feet, which he had ignored for several years. Chuck underwent emergency surgery before being discharged from the hospital. This ordeal led him to change his life and incorporate a healthy diet and lifestyle. Speaking to the Escape Your Limits podcast, he said:

In 2021, I had a heart attack, right? I've been on this one mil, two mil max, same routine, and still holding… I'm talking about… I look the best in my life right now.

What is Kali Muscle's height?

Chuck Kirkendall is 5 feet 9 inches, equivalent to 175 centimetres tall. The YouTuber weighs approximately 235 pounds or 107 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Kali Muscle? He is an American bodybuilder, actor, author, and former adult model. Where is Kali Muscle from? Mr Muscle was born in Oakland, California, but resides in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. How old is Kali Muscle? The YouTuber is 49 years old as of 2014. He was born on 18 February 1975. Is Kali Muscle married? Yes, he is married to Helena Vlad, and they have two kids. What happened with Kali Muscle? He suffered from a massive heart attack and was operated on and discharged. What is Kali Muscle's net worth? As of 2024, Muscle's net worth is allegedly $5 million. What happened to Kali Muscle? The American bodybuilder suffered a massive heart attack in 2021. How did Kali Muscle lose weight? He went on a nine-day watermelon-exclusive diet to enhance his gut health.

Kali Muscle has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. The American bodybuilder suffered a massive heart attack in 2021. He resides in Los Angeles, California, with his wife Helena and two kids.

